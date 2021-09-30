Activist giant Elliott ups its stake in embattled Toshiba

POWERFUL activist investor Elliott Management told markets late last night it had taken a “significant” stake in Japanese tech giant Toshiba.

The firm has been invested in Toshiba since 2017 but has recently upped its stake, according to multiple reports.

“Our investment in Toshiba reflects our strong conviction in the company’s underlying value,” Elliott said in a statement.

“We have been encouraged by the constructive nature of our engagement with the company in recent months,” the firm continued.

Toshiba could be forgiven for nervousness as Elliott increases its engagement with the troubled Tokyo-headquartered firm.

The name has become familiar to City watchers in recent years as it has attempted to force changes at firms within its investment portfolio.

Most recently it has proved troublesome for GlaxoSmithKline boss Dame Emma Walmsley after questioning whether she was the right woman to take the firm forward as it pursues a splitting-off strategy. Shareholders have so far backed Walmsley.

Toshiba has been the subject of shareholder activism before, with Elliott’s announcement last night coming only months after the firm’s chairman was ousted by shareholder pressure.

Osama Nagayama was given the boot after Toshiba management were found to have colluded with the Japanese government to put pressure on foreign investors.

The firm earlier this year rejected a bid from private equity giant CVC Capital Partners, who had mounted a $20bn (£14.8bn) takeover attempt.

Elliott is run by Paul Singer, a billionaire entrepreneur and fund manager who has also become one of America’s foremost philanthropists in recent years.

