A Venetian mini break fit for a foodie

Venice enchants no matter how many times you visit. Arriving by boat from the airport is one of the world’s most magnificent experiences, with marble palaces, stately churches and pastel-hued buildings looming out of the iconic Grand Canal like a fairytale.

Location

Cobbled streets lead to tranquil squares; narrow alleyways to hidden bridges and elegant Gothic churches filled with priceless treasures. Along the way, pass locals stringing washing out to dry high over canals, artists sketching the intricate facades of ancient buildings and tiny cafés ringing with noisy Italian chatter. Getting lost is guaranteed but half the fun. To escape the other tourists, cross the Grand Canal via the wooden Accademia bridge and stay in Dorsoduro, one of Venice’s oldest and prettiest districts with its vibrant art scene, world-class museums and cheaper restaurants and shops. Stay at the Sina Centurion Palace, a former 19th century neo-Gothic palace turned boutique hotel, and you’ll still be in walking distance of the main sights while having one of the city’s best views across the Grand Canal towards St. Mark’s basin.

Sina Centurion Palace Bar

The stay

Lapped by the Grand Canal on one side and built around a private courtyard garden, the five-star hotel is a typical Venetian palace, at least from the outside. Excavations unearthed the remains of 9th century wooden houses and a 7th century stone building on its grounds. Yet inside, its 50 individually designed rooms are stylish and surprisingly contemporary, with jewel-coloured velvet sofas, striking modern art and bespoke furniture designed especially for the hotel. My junior suite offered the best of both worlds, with a marble bathroom adorned in gold leaf, an astonishing carved wooden ceiling and a huge 16th century stone fireplace – two of the only internal elements left from the original building. Floor-to-ceiling windows and a tiny balcony make the most of the mesmerising view down the Grand Canal, though specify when booking if you want a front-facing room.

The food

Bag a sought-after table on the terrace at the hotel’s own Antinoo’s restaurant, to indulge in seasonal modern Italian dishes as gondolas pass by on the Grand Canal. Start with a freshly made Bellini – this is the city that invented them after all – then linger over the dry tomato fillets with Apulian burrata followed by heavenly Venetian seafood risotto. In the morning, don’t even think of sightseeing without visiting the breakfast buffet first, loaded with fresh waffles, pastries and prosecco. For a late night Aperol spritz, try the area around Campo Santa Margherita, where bars stay open later and locals catching up after work spill out onto pavements. The tiny red-fronted Caffe Rosso is a good place to start.

The Junior Suite

What to see?

Art-lovers are spoilt for choice in Dorsoduro. The hotel is close to the city’s best galleries including the Peggy Guggenheim Collection and the Gallerie dell’Accademia, which has works by Venetian greats including Bellini, Titian and Tiepolo. Afterwards, stroll to Calle Sant’Agnese for traditional souvenirs or, if you’re feeling creative, call to Ca’ Macana to make your very own elaborate Venetian carnival mask.

Need to know

Rooms start at €224 per night. Book at sinahotels.com or call +39 041 34281.