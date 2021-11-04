A happier theme for Christmas 2021, with the release of TK Maxx and Joules' ads

The emerging theme for this year’s Christmas is a resounding ‘better than last year’ sentiment, with retailers TX Maxx and Joules dropping their ads this morning.

TK Maxx has unveiled how it will help people to deliver Christmas to the ‘Maxx’ this year, starting with the launch of its all-singing, all-dancing 2021 Christmas advert, which features a special version of Walk This Way by rock band, Aerosmith.

Its theme of taking ‘Christmas To The Maxx’ hopes to capture “the spirit of making this Christmas feel extra special.”

Joules echoed this sentiment and its statement alongside the ad said: “Christmas has felt a bit different for all of us this year – that’s why when it came to creating the Joules Christmas Video for 2021, we wanted to capture the spirit of the season. The joy of meeting the ones we love.”

Filmed at Camber Sands in East Sussex, the Joules Christmas advert shows a group of friends and real-life wild swimmers enjoying a walk on the beach for their annual festive get-together, brightening the landscape with their colourful Joules outfits. The walk culminates with the group throwing their inhibitions to the wind and skinny dipping in the English Channel.

Embracing their freedom and creating lasting memories together, the friends are captured having some unbridled festive fun by the shore. Through this scene, Joules perfectly captures the essence of spending time with the people you love, creating moments and memories, while celebrating traditions old and new.

Before taking a dip, the wild swimmers featured in the ad are wrapped up warm in an array of Joules’ classic colourful clothing and accessories, along with some festive favourite items from Friends of Joules – all of which could make the perfect outfit, or gift, for the season.

Claire Tait, Marketing Director at Joules commented: “Bold, brave and unapologetically colourful, that’s how I would describe our Joules Christmas advert this year. Demonstrating a real sense of adventure, true friendship and a genuine connection with nature, what better way to showcase our Christmas clothing and lifestyle collection than to show a group of friends spontaneously deciding to take a dip in the sea together.”

John Lewis and M&S also dropped their heartfelt ads yesterday.