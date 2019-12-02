Apple Pay upgrade to make TfL contactless payments easier

Apple Pay users will be able to move through Tube stations faster, after the app upgraded its payment system with Transport for London (TfL).

Apple Pay’s Express Transit allows people to tap through Tube stations without first having to use authentication measures.

Read more: TfL deficit shrinks thanks to Ulez and increased Tube numbers

Formerly, users had to use face or touch id before using contactless to pay for their TfL journeys.

Apple Pay users will also be able to use the feature if device batteries run out during their journeys.

The app will work for five hours after an iPhone or an Apple Watch powers down.

Express Transit is now installed at Tube stations around the capital and will make the flow of commuters quicker, according to TfL.

The new feature is also valid with all other TfL services, including national rail services.

Mike Tuckett, head of transformation delivery for TfL, said: “Almost 25 million journeys in and around London are now made using contactless every week, with one in five now made using a mobile device rather than a contactless card.

“It is a step change in the way we think about how to charge people, the notion of having to understand what ticket you need.

Read more: Monzo now supports Android pay but not Apple pay just yet

“We’re just trying to sweep that away and make it super simple.”

The installation of Express Transit with TfL is the first use of the app in the UK, after having been rolled out in China and Japan.