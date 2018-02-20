West Ham United

West Ham charged by the FA over anti-doping breach

West Ham have been charged by the Football Association for an alleged breach of anti-doping regulations. [...]

20 February 2018
Fan-fighting Patrice Evra grateful for West Ham chance

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has thanked West Ham for giving him a chance to resurrect his career [...]

7 February 2018
What Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tells us about the 2018 transfer window

If the Premier League’s record January transfer expenditure of £430m raised eyebrows when the window closed [...]

4 February 2018
West Ham suspend coach over claims he said club don't want African players

West Ham have suspended director of player recruitment Tony Henry after he was reported to have claimed the club [...]

1 February 2018
Top-flight clubs spend record £150m on deadline day

Premier League clubs set a new record for money spent on the last day of the January transfer window as they scrambled [...]

1 February 2018
Premier League January spend set to hit record £300m

Premier League clubs are on course to set a new record for January spending, with two days of the winter window [...]

29 January 2018
Moyes confirms West Ham close to sealing loan deal

West Ham boss David Moyes has confirmed a loan move for Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario is nearing completion [...]

25 January 2018
Stadium move helps West Ham to climb football's rich list

West Ham have been named the 17th richest club in the world after their move to the London Stadium helped them [...]

23 January 2018
Arsenal climb rich list and overtake Paris Saint-Germain

Arsenal have overtaken Paris Saint-Germain as the sixth richest club in the world, according to the latest edition [...]

23 January 2018
Chelsea named the eighth richest club in world football

Chelsea have held on to their place in the top 10 of the world’s richest clubs, according to the latest edition [...]

23 January 2018
Man Utd named world's richest club ahead of Real Madrid

Manchester United have retained their billing as the world’s richest club after they pipped European champions [...]

23 January 2018
Burke rides to rescue as West Ham make FA Cup progress

Academy graduate Reece Burke scored West Ham’s winner as the Hammers required extra-time to see off plucky League [...]

16 January 2018
Moyes relief as West Ham survive scare at Shrewsbury

West Ham manager David Moyes admitted his team had dodged an FA Cup upset after they were taken to a replay by [...]

7 January 2018
FA Cup third round: How much is winning the famous trophy worth?

In winning last season's FA Cup, Arsenal basked in the glory that only comes with winning silverware, their players [...]

5 January 2018
Moyes praises Hammers resolve as Obiang piledriver earns point at Spurs

West Ham manager David Moyes heralded his side’s steely resilience after they endured intense Tottenham pressure [...]

4 January 2018
Arsenal reach last four but injuries sour win over West Ham

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits he fears a looming injury crisis after seeing Olivier Giroud and Francis [...]

19 December 2017
Manuel Lanzini set to miss Arsenal tie after diving charge

West Ham could be without attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final [...]

18 December 2017
Moyes sees West Ham belief return after draw with Arsenal

West Ham manager David Moyes believes the confidence has returned to his team after a disciplined draw against [...]

13 December 2017
City are the new kings of Fergie time, insists Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists his side are the new custodians of ‘Fergie time’ after conjuring [...]

3 December 2017
Sadiq Khan accuses Boris Johnson of "panicking" over West Ham stadium

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has accused his predecessor Boris Johnson of "panicking" over the London Stadium transformation, [...]

1 December 2017
West Ham landlord in race to answer summons from City Hall budget chiefs

City Hall budget chiefs are demanding to see the finances of the owners of West Ham's London Stadium, as they [...]

22 November 2017
Trevor Steven: West Ham fans better off getting behind Moyes

It’s fair to say that West Ham’s appointment of David Moyes is a gamble. [...]

7 November 2017
Gold warns Moyes he will have limited funds in survival push

West Ham co-owner David Gold has warned newly-installed manager David Moyes that he will have to safeguard the [...]

7 November 2017
How delayed West Ham stadium overspend review could also go over budget

Mayor Sadiq Khan has been slammed for severe delays to a report into the mammoth overspend on West Ham’s Olympic [...]

7 November 2017
David Moyes promises to bring attacking football to West Ham

New West Ham manager David Moyes has said he can bring entertaining football to the London Stadium despite the [...]

7 November 2017
Moyes poised as West Ham chiefs line up "quality manager"

Former Manchester United boss David Moyes could be appointed West Ham manager as soon as Tuesday after the club [...]

6 November 2017
West Ham confirm sacking of manager Slaven Bilic

West Ham have confirmed the sacking of manager Slaven Bilic, less than 48 hours after Saturday's 4-1 home defeat [...]

6 November 2017
David Moyes "interested" in replacing Bilic at West Ham

Former Manchester United, Everton and Sunderland boss David Moyes has confirmed that he is ready to step in if [...]

5 November 2017
Football's survivor: How Slaven Bilic has slipped the sack

With West Ham two goals down away at one of the Premier League’s most in form sides, the game appeared to be [...]

26 October 2017
Bilic urges West Ham to salvage season after stunning Spurs

Under-fire West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has implored his side to salvage their season after the Hammers surged into [...]

25 October 2017
