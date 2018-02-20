West Ham United

West Ham have been charged by the Football Association for an alleged breach of anti-doping regulations. [...]
Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has thanked West Ham for giving him a chance to resurrect his career [...]
If the Premier League’s record January transfer expenditure of £430m raised eyebrows when the window closed [...]
West Ham have suspended director of player recruitment Tony Henry after he was reported to have claimed the club [...]
Premier League clubs set a new record for money spent on the last day of the January transfer window as they scrambled [...]
Premier League clubs are on course to set a new record for January spending, with two days of the winter window [...]
West Ham boss David Moyes has confirmed a loan move for Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario is nearing completion [...]
West Ham have been named the 17th richest club in the world after their move to the London Stadium helped them [...]
Arsenal have overtaken Paris Saint-Germain as the sixth richest club in the world, according to the latest edition [...]
Chelsea have held on to their place in the top 10 of the world’s richest clubs, according to the latest edition [...]
Manchester United have retained their billing as the world’s richest club after they pipped European champions [...]
Academy graduate Reece Burke scored West Ham’s winner as the Hammers required extra-time to see off plucky League [...]
West Ham manager David Moyes admitted his team had dodged an FA Cup upset after they were taken to a replay by [...]
In winning last season's FA Cup, Arsenal basked in the glory that only comes with winning silverware, their players [...]
West Ham manager David Moyes heralded his side’s steely resilience after they endured intense Tottenham pressure [...]
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits he fears a looming injury crisis after seeing Olivier Giroud and Francis [...]
West Ham could be without attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final [...]
West Ham manager David Moyes believes the confidence has returned to his team after a disciplined draw against [...]
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists his side are the new custodians of ‘Fergie time’ after conjuring [...]
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has accused his predecessor Boris Johnson of "panicking" over the London Stadium transformation, [...]
City Hall budget chiefs are demanding to see the finances of the owners of West Ham's London Stadium, as they [...]
It’s fair to say that West Ham’s appointment of David Moyes is a gamble. [...]
West Ham co-owner David Gold has warned newly-installed manager David Moyes that he will have to safeguard the [...]
Mayor Sadiq Khan has been slammed for severe delays to a report into the mammoth overspend on West Ham’s Olympic [...]
New West Ham manager David Moyes has said he can bring entertaining football to the London Stadium despite the [...]
Former Manchester United boss David Moyes could be appointed West Ham manager as soon as Tuesday after the club [...]
West Ham have confirmed the sacking of manager Slaven Bilic, less than 48 hours after Saturday's 4-1 home defeat [...]
Former Manchester United, Everton and Sunderland boss David Moyes has confirmed that he is ready to step in if [...]
With West Ham two goals down away at one of the Premier League’s most in form sides, the game appeared to be [...]
Under-fire West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has implored his side to salvage their season after the Hammers surged into [...]
