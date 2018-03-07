Volkswagen

GKN close to deal with Dana in move which could scupper Melrose bid

Engineering giant GKN, which is currently trying to fend off a £7.4bn bid from turnaround investor Melrose Industries, [...]

7 March 2018
How European commissioners really allocate EU funding

“Pork barrel” has been a theme in American politics for almost as long as the United States has existed. [...]

7 February 2018
Volkswagen sales speed to fresh record

The boss of Volkswagen said he was grateful to customers "for their trust" as the car firm announced today it [...]

17 January 2018
GKN pension trustees warn suitors of a plus-£1bn black hole

The trustees of GKN's pension scheme have warned that any buyer of the engineering giant would face a pension [...]

16 January 2018
Hedge fund Elliott reveals it owns stake in GKN as it battles a £7bn bid

Activist hedge fund Elliott, which rose to fame last year after a drawn-out battle with Dulux maker AkzoNobel, [...]

15 January 2018
Woodford-backed Burford considers bond issue after investing $1.3bn in 2017

Litigation finance firm Burford Capital, backed by investors including star fund manager Neil Woodford and Invesco, [...]

10 January 2018
Ford just asked the UK to build diesel engines for its best-selling trucks

Ford is to build thousands of new diesel engines in the UK, as the US car giant prepares a non-petrol alternative [...]

8 January 2018
VW just partnered with a self-driving technology firm

Volkswagen has partnered with self driving technology company Aurora to develop technology which will help disabled [...]

4 January 2018
Nearly 45,000 UK drivers gear up for VW court action this month

Nearly 45,000 motorists have now teamed up in a class action lawsuit against Volkswagen in England and Wales, [...]

16 November 2017
EU auto cartel probe widens to VW and Daimler inspections

European Union antitrust officials expanded an investigation of an auto cartel probe today, inspecting both Volkswagen [...]

23 October 2017
Mayor wants BMW and VW to compensate the capital for 'toxic diesels'

London mayor Sadiq Khan has written to the UK bosses of BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen calling for them to [...]

6 October 2017
Subsidise that: The EU energy grants lining Berlin’s pockets

The future for German energy supplies is becoming more uncertain. [...]

27 September 2017
Volkswagen will offer drivers up to £7,000 to scrap their old car

Two years after Volkswagen was rocked by a diesel emissions scandal, the company has said it will offer drivers [...]

1 September 2017
The bus is back: Volkswagen's electric camper van is coming in 2022

Volkswagen's classic camper van is officially going electric and will go on sale in 2022, the car company has [...]

21 August 2017
Car industry patents rise by a fifth in five years as tech drive speeds up

The number of car industry patents has risen by a fifth in five years, as auto giants look to accelerate their [...]

18 August 2017
