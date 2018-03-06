Last week week, Mobile World Congress — the biggest mobile event in the world — took place, with 5G at the [...]
The weight of investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is a force to be reckoned with, and Learning Technologies [...]
London's public market has welcomed a new venture capital fund to its ranks this morning, as Sure Ventures listed [...]
One of the world's most secretive startups has just unveiled its long-awaited augmented reality product. [...]
Worried about how you are going to shift the Christmas pounds you're currently piling on? [...]
Apple boss Tim Cook has heralded augmented reality as the most transformative technology of the future, predicting [...]
Nokia is ditching development on virtual reality and cutting more than a quarter of its workforce. [...]
Half of all viewing will take place on a mobile device by 2020, new research suggests, with smartphone screens [...]
Very real sales of virtual and augmented reality devices are expected to hit $12bn within the next five years, [...]
Atomico is at it again, splashing the cash from its huge new fund, this time on a London games developer. [...]
The final chapter in White City’s redevelopment is going on sale this weekend. In total, there will be 1,477 [...]
Along with autonomous cars, virtual reality, and drones, artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the key [...]
The UK is still a power to be reckoned with in the technology sector despite Brexit, according to a series of [...]
The hype around artificial intelligence is at its peak, while those interested in blockchain might be heading [...]
Whether or not you give two flying toots about virtual and augmented reality, the complex hardware needed to power [...]
