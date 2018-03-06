Virtual reality

The 5G race is on, but Europe is lagging behind

The 5G race is on, but Europe is lagging behind

Last week week, Mobile World Congress — the biggest mobile event in the world — took place, with 5G at the [...]

6 March 2018
Shares
4
Views
573
This company's shares are soaring after nabbing Goldman Sachs as broker

This company's shares are soaring after nabbing Goldman Sachs as broker

The weight of investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is a force to be reckoned with, and Learning Technologies [...]

16 February 2018
Views
537
A new venture capital firm is listing to focus on virtual reality

A new venture capital firm is listing to focus on virtual reality

London's public market has welcomed a new venture capital fund to its ranks this morning, as Sure Ventures listed [...]

19 January 2018
Shares
15
Views
376
Top secret startup Magic Leap just revealed its cool looking first product

Top secret startup Magic Leap just revealed its cool looking first product

One of the world's most secretive startups has just unveiled its long-awaited augmented reality product. [...]

20 December 2017
Shares
8
Views
195
Improve your fitness in 2018: You may never need to go to a gym again

Improve your fitness in 2018: You may never need to go to a gym again

Worried about how you are going to shift the Christmas pounds you're currently piling on? [...]

20 December 2017
Shares
46
Views
534
The one technology Apple’s Tim Cook believes will transform humanity

The one technology Apple’s Tim Cook believes will transform humanity

Apple boss Tim Cook has heralded augmented reality as the most transformative technology of the future, predicting [...]

11 October 2017
Shares
3
Views
524
Nokia's ditching virtual reality and a quarter of its workforce

Nokia's ditching virtual reality and a quarter of its workforce

Nokia is ditching development on virtual reality and cutting more than a quarter of its workforce. [...]

10 October 2017
Views
178
Half of all viewing will be on mobile by 2020

Half of all viewing will be on mobile by 2020

Half of all viewing will take place on a mobile device by 2020, new research suggests, with smartphone screens [...]

9 October 2017
Shares
22
Views
591
Virtual reality to create real world sales of $12bn within five years

Virtual reality to create real world sales of $12bn within five years

Very real sales of virtual and augmented reality devices are expected to hit $12bn within the next five years, [...]

2 October 2017
Shares
43
Views
401
Skype billionaire's VC firm Atomico backs Bossa Studios with $10m

Skype billionaire's VC firm Atomico backs Bossa Studios with $10m

Atomico is at it again, splashing the cash from its huge new fund, this time on a London games developer. [...]

12 September 2017
Shares
2
Views
203
New homes going on sale in London this weekend

New homes going on sale in London this weekend

The final chapter in White City’s redevelopment is going on sale this weekend. In total, there will be 1,477 [...]

31 August 2017
Shares
11
Views
851
How artificial intelligence can help with your finances

How artificial intelligence can help with your finances

Along with autonomous cars, virtual reality, and drones, artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the key [...]

23 August 2017
Shares
11
Views
651
The UK is still a driving force in tech M&A despite Brexit

The UK is still a driving force in tech M&A despite Brexit

The UK is still a power to be reckoned with in the technology sector despite Brexit, according to a series of [...]

21 August 2017
Shares
91
Views
1,118
AI, blockchain and 5G: The top tech trends you need to know

AI, blockchain and 5G: The top tech trends you need to know

The hype around artificial intelligence is at its peak, while those interested in blockchain might be heading [...]

17 August 2017
Shares
169
Views
6,322
The Asus Zenfone AR is the first augmented reality focused smartphone

The Asus Zenfone AR is the first augmented reality focused smartphone

Whether or not you give two flying toots about virtual and augmented reality, the complex hardware needed to power [...]

16 August 2017
Shares
11
Views
291

Content tagged with "Virtual reality"