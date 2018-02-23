Venezuela

Admit that Venezuela is a socialist horror show

What do you do if you are a tyrannical leader who has run your country’s economy into the ground, devalued its [...]

23 February 2018
Venezuela launches its controversial cryptocurrency, the petro

The Venezuelan government has launched its new cryptocurrency, the petro, as the country struggles amid US sanctions [...]

20 February 2018
US poised to overtake Saudi Arabia and Russia as top oil producer in 2018

US oil production is set to grow faster than previously expected amid a "volatile" year in 2018, the International [...]

19 January 2018
The reaction to Carillion shows how politicians get the economy wrong

The response of politicians to the demise of Carillion has been a little disturbing. [...]

18 January 2018
Corbyn doesn’t want to replicate the City – he wants to destroy it

London is unique as a global centre. [...]

14 December 2017
Beware Bitcoin’s bite -crypto-currency futures could be a deadly investment

Deutsche Bank has raised serious concerns about the risk posed to the global financial system by Bitcoin. It’s [...]

13 December 2017
Venezuela's ironic cryptocurrency distraction: the flaws of the Petro

Last week Venezuela’s Maduro regime vowed to finally put an end to the nation’s economic woes by creating [...]

13 December 2017
Saudi sell-off puts a lot at stake

Oil is getting more expensive. The price of crude recently jumped after OPEC agreed to extend the production initially [...]

12 December 2017
Travel ban: Supreme Court rules in Trump's favour - for now

Donald Trump's revised travel ban has been given the go-ahead by the US' Supreme Court - at least on a temporary [...]

5 December 2017
Bitcoin swings to a fresh record high nearing $12,000

Bitcoin set a fresh high of more than $11,800 last night after the President of Venezuela announced plans to launch [...]

4 December 2017
Bitcoin bubble grows as banks fall flat

Bitcoin continues to defy expectation. It recently reached and passed a milestone, that of the $10,000 mark, an [...]

1 December 2017
Aggreko shares plunge amid emerging market concerns

Shares in Aggreko, the world's largest temporary power producer, plunged 11 per cent this morning amid concerns [...]

21 November 2017
Venezuela can’t restructure its way out of this socialist nightmare

Venezuela, once the most prosperous country in South America, can no longer pay its debts. [...]

17 November 2017
Venezuela is in default says influential ratings agency S&P Global

The Venezuelan state is technically in default according to an influential ratings agency, in a development which [...]

14 November 2017
World Bank report shows the importance of doing business

The ability to do business freely and easily is a key characteristic of liberal, prosperous countries. [...]

1 November 2017
