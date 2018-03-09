US markets

US job openings smashed expectations last month

US job openings smashed expectations last month

The dollar gave up gains in lunchtime trading, despite official figures showing the number of new jobs added [...]

9 March 2018
Shares
19
Views
697
The rest of the world must fill the void left by Trump’s protectionism

The rest of the world must fill the void left by Trump’s protectionism

It has been a turbulent week for those of us who believe in international collaboration. [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
12
Views
249
Despite the volatility there’s much for US markets to celebrate

Despite the volatility there’s much for US markets to celebrate

There was no escaping reports of US stock market volatility throughout February. Yet oddly, despite Wall Street [...]

1 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
117
An old bull market 'red flag' is back

An old bull market 'red flag' is back

The recent turbulent nature of world markets has inevitably led to speculation as to whether this could be the [...]

28 February 2018
Views
532
Fed chair willing to hike rates faster if necessary

Fed chair willing to hike rates faster if necessary

On Tuesday, US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s prepared comments to Congress were released ahead of [...]

28 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
155
Disruption is everywhere - but so are the investment opportunities

Disruption is everywhere - but so are the investment opportunities

I’m not usually a subscriber to “this time it’s different”, but when it comes to the emerging disruption [...]

27 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
400
Last week in the City: A look at the latest market-moving events

Last week in the City: A look at the latest market-moving events

This week, a tweet from a member of the Kardashian family wiped $1.3bn off the value of a US tech company, senior [...]

23 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
218
The 'big tech' backlash: What next for Google, Facebook and Amazon?

The 'big tech' backlash: What next for Google, Facebook and Amazon?

In recent months it has felt like the tide is turning against big tech. Google has been fined for market abuse [...]

22 February 2018
Shares
6
Views
704
Stock markets slide as US inflation surprises on the upside

Stock markets slide as US inflation surprises on the upside

US inflation rose faster than expected in January, sending bond yields higher amid fears over central bank tightening [...]

14 February 2018
Views
659
Vix "fear index" was manipulated, says alleged whistleblower

Vix "fear index" was manipulated, says alleged whistleblower

Wall Street's so-called fear index has allegedly been manipulated by traders causing "systemic risk to the entire [...]

13 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
651
Stock markets remain in volatile mood

Stock markets remain in volatile mood

If you can make sense of what is going on in equities markets right now you’ll make a fortune. [...]

13 February 2018
Shares
9
Views
215
The dollar's edged up after the five-hour US government shutdown ended

The dollar's edged up after the five-hour US government shutdown ended

The dollar climbed as the US government reopened following a five-hour shutdown after the House of Representatives [...]

9 February 2018
Views
288
The FTSE 100 is falling again after a sharp drop on Asian markets

The FTSE 100 is falling again after a sharp drop on Asian markets

The FTSE 100 was falling again in morning trading today, after sharp falls among Asian stocks overnight. [...]

9 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
622
Charts of the month: Rising bond yields, dividends and Putin

Charts of the month: Rising bond yields, dividends and Putin

Each month, dozens of charts cross our investment writing desk at Schroders, the asset manager. Here, the team [...]

9 February 2018
Shares
4
Views
176
Wall Street closes in correction territory as stocks tumble

Wall Street closes in correction territory as stocks tumble

US stock markets confirmed they were in correction territory today after a week of wild swings. [...]

8 February 2018
Views
377
What exactly has driven returns in different stock markets?

What exactly has driven returns in different stock markets?

When we look back over the past three years, investors have earned remarkably similar returns in local currency [...]

8 February 2018
Views
198
US stocks see-saw as bulls fight back after day of intense volatility

US stocks see-saw as bulls fight back after day of intense volatility

Wall Street was gripped by volatile trading on Tuesday as traders scrambled to make sense of tumbling share prices [...]

6 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
144
How the stock market has performed after the biggest one-day falls

How the stock market has performed after the biggest one-day falls

The US stock market falls this week will have understandably unnerved investors the world over. [...]

6 February 2018
Shares
7
Views
311
US stocks slide to biggest loss under Trump presidency on inflation fears

US stocks slide to biggest loss under Trump presidency on inflation fears

US stock markets ended the week last night with the biggest single-day loss of the Trump era, as investors adjusted [...]

3 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
1,783
The dollar is climbing fast after US jobs beat expectations last month

The dollar is climbing fast after US jobs beat expectations last month

The dollar rocketed in lunchtime trading in the UK after official data showed the number of job openings in the [...]

2 February 2018
Shares
4
Views
318
Climate Progress Dashboard points to 4.1°C temperature rise

Climate Progress Dashboard points to 4.1°C temperature rise

Progress is being made in tackling climate change, with continued falls in oil and gas investment pointing to [...]

30 January 2018
Shares
4
Views
170
Awkward: USD growth comes in below expectations

Awkward: USD growth comes in below expectations

Donald Trump's speech at Davos may have sung the praises of the US economy, but as he spoke, official figures [...]

26 January 2018
Shares
7
Views
235
A year of President Trump: seven charts that reflect market reaction

A year of President Trump: seven charts that reflect market reaction

Donald Trump became president of the US on 20 January 2017. Markets reacted positively to his pro-business rhetoric [...]

19 January 2018
Shares
4
Views
308
Investment trust winners of 2017

Investment trust winners of 2017

Investment trusts enjoyed healthy investment returns last year, with funds focused on Japan delivering some of [...]

11 January 2018
Views
862
Trump's tax changes on agenda as US bank earnings season kicks off

Trump's tax changes on agenda as US bank earnings season kicks off

JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the first of the US banking behemoths who will kick off a new earnings [...]

7 January 2018
Shares
4
Views
401
FTSE 100 closes at record high as global markets rally

FTSE 100 closes at record high as global markets rally

Global markets continued their record run today as the FTSE 100 closed at a record high, while across the pond [...]

4 January 2018
Shares
5
Views
416
Which of the major stockmarkets are 'cheap' going into 2018?

Which of the major stockmarkets are 'cheap' going into 2018?

Finding value in stock markets at present is like looking for the sixpence in a Christmas pudding. It’s there [...]

26 December 2017
Shares
4
Views
1,055
What investors should look out for in 2018

What investors should look out for in 2018

One of the big ironies in financial markets is that very expensive assets often exhibit very low volatility. This [...]

7 December 2017
Views
456
The '83.3% chance' that a Santa Rally exists for the FTSE 100

The '83.3% chance' that a Santa Rally exists for the FTSE 100

The Santa Rally may be real. The FTSE 100 has been more likely to rise in December than any other month, according [...]

4 December 2017
Shares
9
Views
2,182
14 years of investment returns: history’s lesson for investors

14 years of investment returns: history’s lesson for investors

The stockmarket has provided the best returns among the major asset classes over the last 14 years. But the total [...]

30 November 2017
Shares
6
Views
295

Content tagged with "US markets"