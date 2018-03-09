US markets

The dollar gave up gains in lunchtime trading, despite official figures showing the number of new jobs added [...]
It has been a turbulent week for those of us who believe in international collaboration. [...]
There was no escaping reports of US stock market volatility throughout February. Yet oddly, despite Wall Street [...]
The recent turbulent nature of world markets has inevitably led to speculation as to whether this could be the [...]
On Tuesday, US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s prepared comments to Congress were released ahead of [...]
I’m not usually a subscriber to “this time it’s different”, but when it comes to the emerging disruption [...]
This week, a tweet from a member of the Kardashian family wiped $1.3bn off the value of a US tech company, senior [...]
In recent months it has felt like the tide is turning against big tech. Google has been fined for market abuse [...]
US inflation rose faster than expected in January, sending bond yields higher amid fears over central bank tightening [...]
Wall Street's so-called fear index has allegedly been manipulated by traders causing "systemic risk to the entire [...]
If you can make sense of what is going on in equities markets right now you’ll make a fortune. [...]
The dollar climbed as the US government reopened following a five-hour shutdown after the House of Representatives [...]
The FTSE 100 was falling again in morning trading today, after sharp falls among Asian stocks overnight. [...]
Each month, dozens of charts cross our investment writing desk at Schroders, the asset manager. Here, the team [...]
US stock markets confirmed they were in correction territory today after a week of wild swings. [...]
When we look back over the past three years, investors have earned remarkably similar returns in local currency [...]
Wall Street was gripped by volatile trading on Tuesday as traders scrambled to make sense of tumbling share prices [...]
The US stock market falls this week will have understandably unnerved investors the world over. [...]
US stock markets ended the week last night with the biggest single-day loss of the Trump era, as investors adjusted [...]
The dollar rocketed in lunchtime trading in the UK after official data showed the number of job openings in the [...]
Progress is being made in tackling climate change, with continued falls in oil and gas investment pointing to [...]
Donald Trump's speech at Davos may have sung the praises of the US economy, but as he spoke, official figures [...]
Donald Trump became president of the US on 20 January 2017. Markets reacted positively to his pro-business rhetoric [...]
Investment trusts enjoyed healthy investment returns last year, with funds focused on Japan delivering some of [...]
JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the first of the US banking behemoths who will kick off a new earnings [...]
Global markets continued their record run today as the FTSE 100 closed at a record high, while across the pond [...]
Finding value in stock markets at present is like looking for the sixpence in a Christmas pudding. It’s there [...]
One of the big ironies in financial markets is that very expensive assets often exhibit very low volatility. This [...]
The Santa Rally may be real. The FTSE 100 has been more likely to rise in December than any other month, according [...]
The stockmarket has provided the best returns among the major asset classes over the last 14 years. But the total [...]
