US interest rates

How doing nothing can increase your investment returns

How doing nothing can increase your investment returns

There are plenty of worries in the world to scare investors at present. Can economies stand increasing US interest [...]

6 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
210
Commodity outlook in the Year of the Dog

Commodity outlook in the Year of the Dog

We are now in the Chinese Year of the Dog. With China being the main driver of commodity markets – and Britain’s [...]

23 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
225
The outlook for the oil price is bearish

The outlook for the oil price is bearish

Since hitting a three year high in the last week of January, the oil price has been volatile. Investors were getting [...]

22 February 2018
Views
255
How the stock market has performed after the biggest one-day falls

How the stock market has performed after the biggest one-day falls

The US stock market falls this week will have understandably unnerved investors the world over. [...]

6 February 2018
Shares
7
Views
311
US stocks slide to biggest loss under Trump presidency on inflation fears

US stocks slide to biggest loss under Trump presidency on inflation fears

US stock markets ended the week last night with the biggest single-day loss of the Trump era, as investors adjusted [...]

3 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
1,783
Investment themes to watch in 2018

Investment themes to watch in 2018

Inflation, interest rates and politics are big themes for investors in 2018 but how will they affect asset prices? Below, fund [...]

9 January 2018
Shares
3
Views
819
The pound is climbing after US jobs figures disappointed

The pound is climbing after US jobs figures disappointed

The US created just 148,000 jobs last month, way below expectations of 190,000, official figures have shown. [...]

5 January 2018
Shares
5
Views
368
Why consider investing in Asia now? Seven charts that tell the story

Why consider investing in Asia now? Seven charts that tell the story

Asian stock markets (Asia Pacific, excluding Japan) have seen a decent recovery in the past 18 months. After such [...]

15 December 2017
Shares
1
Views
353
The Fed is about to hike rates for the third time this year

The Fed is about to hike rates for the third time this year

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday [...]

11 December 2017
Shares
3
Views
267
One year of President Trump: the impact on markets

One year of President Trump: the impact on markets

President Trump has credited himself for the rise in the stockmarket since he won the US election 12 months ago. [...]

10 November 2017
Shares
1
Views
630
Low rates, record-high stocks: is the bubble about to burst?

Low rates, record-high stocks: is the bubble about to burst?

The world is, seemingly, in a bull market in everything. [...]

26 October 2017
Views
784
Why the Fed's 'quantitative tightening' will be held back

Why the Fed's 'quantitative tightening' will be held back

Janet Yellen, the chair of the Federal Reserve (Fed), says she hopes that the reversal of QE will be as dull as [...]

3 October 2017
Shares
25
Views
604
Federal Reserve announces balance sheet unwinding starting in October

Federal Reserve announces balance sheet unwinding starting in October

The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates steady but approved a historic plan to begin unwinding its massive [...]

20 September 2017
Shares
6
Views
606
Do rising interest rates reduce returns on income investments?

Do rising interest rates reduce returns on income investments?

Many will remember to their cost the infamous “taper tantrum” in June 2013. It was the moment Ben Bernanke, [...]

18 September 2017
Shares
5
Views
758
Six charts in July investors need to be aware of

Six charts in July investors need to be aware of

In the UK, house price growth began to slow noticeably last year when stamp duty on buy-to-let and second homes [...]

2 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
617

Content tagged with "US interest rates"