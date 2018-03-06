US interest rates

There are plenty of worries in the world to scare investors at present. Can economies stand increasing US interest [...]
We are now in the Chinese Year of the Dog. With China being the main driver of commodity markets – and Britain’s [...]
Since hitting a three year high in the last week of January, the oil price has been volatile. Investors were getting [...]
The US stock market falls this week will have understandably unnerved investors the world over. [...]
US stock markets ended the week last night with the biggest single-day loss of the Trump era, as investors adjusted [...]
Inflation, interest rates and politics are big themes for investors in 2018 but how will they affect asset prices? Below, fund [...]
The US created just 148,000 jobs last month, way below expectations of 190,000, official figures have shown. [...]
Asian stock markets (Asia Pacific, excluding Japan) have seen a decent recovery in the past 18 months. After such [...]
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday [...]
President Trump has credited himself for the rise in the stockmarket since he won the US election 12 months ago. [...]
The world is, seemingly, in a bull market in everything. [...]
Janet Yellen, the chair of the Federal Reserve (Fed), says she hopes that the reversal of QE will be as dull as [...]
The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates steady but approved a historic plan to begin unwinding its massive [...]
Many will remember to their cost the infamous “taper tantrum” in June 2013. It was the moment Ben Bernanke, [...]
In the UK, house price growth began to slow noticeably last year when stamp duty on buy-to-let and second homes [...]
