Ukip

Ukip vote to sack leader Henry Bolton

Ukip members have voted against leader Henry Bolton at a party meeting in Birmingham today. [...]

17 February 2018
Jeremy Hunt slaps down Donald Trump over NHS claims

The UK government has slapped down Donald Trump yet again, for another provocative tweet - this time attacking [...]

5 February 2018
Ukip leader Bolton refuses to quit but will "drain the swamp"

Ukip leader Henry Bolton has said he will not resign, but will "drain the swamp" of the party he heads up. [...]

22 January 2018
More Ukip figures resign over Henry Bolton's leadership

Pressure is growing for Henry "I could kill a badger" Bolton to resign after yet more party figures quit in protest [...]

22 January 2018
Henry Bolton clings on as UKIP leader

Henry Bolton is clinging on to his position as Ukip leader despite a unanimous vote of no confidence from the [...]

21 January 2018
Verhofstadt: Did Barnier put something in Farage's tea?

Guy Verhofstadt has warned the UK government that it will not be able to cherry pick benefits after leaving the [...]

16 January 2018
Donald Tusk tells Brits the door - and his heart - is still open on Brexit

Donald Tusk has told Brits "our hearts are still open for you", marking yet another suggestion that the referendum [...]

16 January 2018
Ukip leader Henry Bolton dumps girlfriend over racist Meghan Markle comments

Ukip leader Henry Bolton has ended his relationship with glamour model Jo Marney after it emerged she had made [...]

15 January 2018
Farage thinks "maybe" we should have second vote on Brexit

Nigel Farage has said "maybe" there should be a second referendum on EU membership to "kill off" any suggestion [...]

11 January 2018
The three questions Farage will put to Barnier

Nigel Farage has revealed the three questions he will put to the EU's chief negotiator when they meet in Brussels [...]

8 January 2018
Former Ukip and Tory MP sentenced over electoral fraud

Former Ukip and Conservative MP Bob Spink has been sentenced to six months, suspended for two years, after being [...]

5 January 2018
The Irish border requires fudge and compromise – get used to it

“No one really knows how the game is played, the art of the trade, how the sausage gets made. We just assume [...]

6 December 2017
Nicola Sturgeon has little to offer except a second unwanted referendum

What does the Scottish National Party stand for? [...]

13 October 2017
Labour's Watson pledges to investigate Holocaust denial event

The deputy leader of the Labour party has said the party will investigate how a fringe event asking whether the [...]

26 September 2017
Corbyn’s cunning EU plan has ended in abject failure

It was meant to be a cunning plan, but just like Baldrick, Jeremy Corbyn’s cunning plan was too clever by half. [...]

13 September 2017
Labour’s ‘soft Brexit’ U-turn could backfire disastrously

Labour has a new Brexit policy: one that is a reversal of the party’s position in the recent General Election [...]

4 September 2017
Conservative party income dropped hugely in 2016

Labour's income was almost double that of the Conservatives last year, new figures have revealed.  [...]

31 August 2017
At least our mandarins have managed to ‘take back control’

As a long-time Brexit watcher, I feel there is serious change in the air. At long last Britain is taking back [...]

22 August 2017
Editor's Notes: August is the time when the silliest stories go mainstream

When I started out in political communications, it could still be assumed that August would be a deathly quiet [...]

18 August 2017
Ukip's deputy leader defends anti-Islam candidate's bid for leadership

Ukip's deputy leader Peter Whittle has defended the right of an anti-Islam activist to stand in the party's leadership [...]

12 August 2017
Labour is now officially hard Brexit

Shadow trade secretary Barry Gardiner has doubled-down on comments made yesterday, cementing Labour's position [...]

25 July 2017
Nigel Farage says he has "no choice" but to make a political comeback

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has said he would have "no choice" but to return to politics if Brexit was threatened [...]

9 June 2017
General Election 2017: Most surprising wins and losses

The results have been coming in thick and fast overnight, and there have been enough shockers to keep it interesting.  [...]

9 June 2017
Ukip has just lost Clacton to the Conservatives coming third behind Labour

Clacton, the constituency formerly represented by Ukip's Douglas Carswell has fallen to the Conservatives, with [...]

9 June 2017
Election Battlegrounds - Five seats beyond London to watch for overnight

Both bookmakers and pollsters forecasting a victory for Theresa May's Conservatives in tomorrow's General Election, [...]

7 June 2017
Tories will grow majority, according to one of the final pre-election polls

Theresa May's Conservatives will almost triple their existing majority at the General Election this week, according [...]

6 June 2017
Farage ally and City Brexit backer launches £100m property fundraise

A key City Brexit backer and ally of Nigel Farage has launched a £100m fundraise to invest in UK commercial property. [...]

6 June 2017
General Election 2017: How will markets react to a May or Corbyn victory?

Yet another British vote rapidly approaches. [...]

6 June 2017
Election campaigns suspended following the London Bridge attack

The UK's largest political parties have confirmed that they will suspend national election campaigning following [...]

4 June 2017
Have UK political parties run out of original ideas?

Reading through each manifesto, it quickly became apparent that all of the parties are offering up some variation [...]

2 June 2017
