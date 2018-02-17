Ukip members have voted against leader Henry Bolton at a party meeting in Birmingham today. [...]
The UK government has slapped down Donald Trump yet again, for another provocative tweet - this time attacking [...]
Ukip leader Henry Bolton has said he will not resign, but will "drain the swamp" of the party he heads up. [...]
Pressure is growing for Henry "I could kill a badger" Bolton to resign after yet more party figures quit in protest [...]
Henry Bolton is clinging on to his position as Ukip leader despite a unanimous vote of no confidence from the [...]
Guy Verhofstadt has warned the UK government that it will not be able to cherry pick benefits after leaving the [...]
Donald Tusk has told Brits "our hearts are still open for you", marking yet another suggestion that the referendum [...]
Ukip leader Henry Bolton has ended his relationship with glamour model Jo Marney after it emerged she had made [...]
Nigel Farage has said "maybe" there should be a second referendum on EU membership to "kill off" any suggestion [...]
Nigel Farage has revealed the three questions he will put to the EU's chief negotiator when they meet in Brussels [...]
Former Ukip and Conservative MP Bob Spink has been sentenced to six months, suspended for two years, after being [...]
“No one really knows how the game is played, the art of the trade, how the sausage gets made. We just assume [...]
What does the Scottish National Party stand for? [...]
The deputy leader of the Labour party has said the party will investigate how a fringe event asking whether the [...]
It was meant to be a cunning plan, but just like Baldrick, Jeremy Corbyn’s cunning plan was too clever by half. [...]
Labour has a new Brexit policy: one that is a reversal of the party’s position in the recent General Election [...]
Labour's income was almost double that of the Conservatives last year, new figures have revealed. [...]
As a long-time Brexit watcher, I feel there is serious change in the air. At long last Britain is taking back [...]
When I started out in political communications, it could still be assumed that August would be a deathly quiet [...]
Ukip's deputy leader Peter Whittle has defended the right of an anti-Islam activist to stand in the party's leadership [...]
Shadow trade secretary Barry Gardiner has doubled-down on comments made yesterday, cementing Labour's position [...]
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has said he would have "no choice" but to return to politics if Brexit was threatened [...]
The results have been coming in thick and fast overnight, and there have been enough shockers to keep it interesting. [...]
Clacton, the constituency formerly represented by Ukip's Douglas Carswell has fallen to the Conservatives, with [...]
Both bookmakers and pollsters forecasting a victory for Theresa May's Conservatives in tomorrow's General Election, [...]
Theresa May's Conservatives will almost triple their existing majority at the General Election this week, according [...]
A key City Brexit backer and ally of Nigel Farage has launched a £100m fundraise to invest in UK commercial property. [...]
Yet another British vote rapidly approaches. [...]
The UK's largest political parties have confirmed that they will suspend national election campaigning following [...]
Reading through each manifesto, it quickly became apparent that all of the parties are offering up some variation [...]
