UK weather

Rail company warns people to travel only if journeys are necessary

Rail company warns people to travel only if journeys are necessary

With amber and red weather warnings in place across the UK, several transport networks are disrupted.  [...]

2 March 2018
Snow in London causing delays on several Tube lines and Overground services

Snow in London causing delays on several Tube lines and Overground services

There are delays across the London Underground network this evening as commuters struggle to make it to work in [...]

1 March 2018
Met Office issues amber warning for wind and snow in London today

Met Office issues amber warning for wind and snow in London today

The Met Office has raised the weather warning level for London and the south east from yellow to amber.  [...]

1 March 2018
Snow in London: Major rail station closed due to weather conditions

Snow in London: Major rail station closed due to weather conditions

Paddington station has been closed due to wintry weather conditions. [...]

1 March 2018
Snow in London: Government issues fresh health warnings as weather worsens

Snow in London: Government issues fresh health warnings as weather worsens

The government has issued fresh health warnings as weather conditions in London and the south east deteriorate, [...]

28 February 2018
Second earthquake in two weeks hits the UK

Second earthquake in two weeks hits the UK

A small earthquake was reported in Cumbria earlier this morning.  [...]

28 February 2018
Wintry weather causing delays on major London rail routes

Wintry weather causing delays on major London rail routes

The continuing chilly weather has led to widespread disruption on travel networks across London this morning.  [...]

28 February 2018
Snow in London: Met Office extends weather warning to the end of the week

Snow in London: Met Office extends weather warning to the end of the week

The Met Office has extended its yellow warnings for snow in London until the end of the week, as the so-called [...]

27 February 2018
Snow in London: Government issues health warning as temperatures plummet

Snow in London: Government issues health warning as temperatures plummet

The government has repeated health warnings after the Met Office issued yellow and amber alerts for snow and said [...]

26 February 2018
Rail companies warn of delays and cancellations as snow falls on London

Rail companies warn of delays and cancellations as snow falls on London

Snowy weather will likely lead to train delays this week, National Rail has warned.  [...]

26 February 2018
Met Office issues snow warning for London with temperatures set to plummet

Met Office issues snow warning for London with temperatures set to plummet

The government has warned health risks may arise as temperatures plummet across the UK, with the Met Office warning [...]

23 February 2018
There could be snow on the way later this month, the Met Office says

There could be snow on the way later this month, the Met Office says

Temperatures could plummet and the UK could be enveloped by "significant snow" after a weather phenomenon known [...]

16 February 2018
Met Office warning: London set for icy weather as temperature drops

Met Office warning: London set for icy weather as temperature drops

Friday morning will bring ice to the capital, the Met Office has warned, with temperatures set to drop overnight.  [...]

8 February 2018
Brace yourself for "coldest week of winter" forecasters warn

Brace yourself for "coldest week of winter" forecasters warn

Forecasters are warning to brace for the coldest week of the year with snow, ice and freezing temperatures expected [...]

4 February 2018
Met Office issues ice warning for London with temperatures set to plummet

Met Office issues ice warning for London with temperatures set to plummet

The Met Office has issued an icy warning for the capital over the next couple of days, with temperatures set to [...]

31 January 2018
