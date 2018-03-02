UK weather

With amber and red weather warnings in place across the UK, several transport networks are disrupted. [...]
There are delays across the London Underground network this evening as commuters struggle to make it to work in [...]
The Met Office has raised the weather warning level for London and the south east from yellow to amber. [...]
Paddington station has been closed due to wintry weather conditions. [...]
The government has issued fresh health warnings as weather conditions in London and the south east deteriorate, [...]
A small earthquake was reported in Cumbria earlier this morning. [...]
The continuing chilly weather has led to widespread disruption on travel networks across London this morning. [...]
The Met Office has extended its yellow warnings for snow in London until the end of the week, as the so-called [...]
The government has repeated health warnings after the Met Office issued yellow and amber alerts for snow and said [...]
Snowy weather will likely lead to train delays this week, National Rail has warned. [...]
The government has warned health risks may arise as temperatures plummet across the UK, with the Met Office warning [...]
Temperatures could plummet and the UK could be enveloped by "significant snow" after a weather phenomenon known [...]
Friday morning will bring ice to the capital, the Met Office has warned, with temperatures set to drop overnight. [...]
Forecasters are warning to brace for the coldest week of the year with snow, ice and freezing temperatures expected [...]
The Met Office has issued an icy warning for the capital over the next couple of days, with temperatures set to [...]
