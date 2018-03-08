UK trade

The EU’s Italy calamity is the UK’s big Brexit opportunity

One problem with Britain’s domestic focus on Brexit is that we tend not to consider, never mind discuss in any [...]

8 March 2018
UK export economy in good health as Brexit looms

UK exports are at their strongest position since 2000 despite threats posed by Brexit, a report by Heathrow Airport [...]

7 March 2018
Liam Fox travels to Geneva to campaign for digital trade rules

Liam Fox will campaign for rule changes at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva today, arguing that the [...]

19 February 2018
Pound falls as UK trade deficit widens again due to shrinking EU exports

The UK's trade deficit, or how much its imports are exceeding its exports, widened again in the three months to [...]

9 February 2018
Sterling falls as official data shows UK trade deficit widened in November

The UK trade deficit narrowed by £2.1bn in the three months to November last year, according to the Office for [...]

10 January 2018
Imposing tariffs on EU imports would damage UK's exports warns IFS

Raising tariffs on imports of goods from the EU or other countries could harm the UK’s ability to export, an [...]

8 January 2018
Liam Fox: It's too soon to seek membership of the TPP

The UK's trade secretary has argued it is too soon to seek membership of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) after [...]

3 January 2018
UK scouts out Pacific bloc for post-Brexit trade

Britain is looking towards the Pacific trading bloc abandoned by the US as it seeks out new trade opportunities [...]

2 January 2018
Australia slams UK post-Brexit trade plans

Australia has slammed the UK's plans for post-Brexit trading, over fears it could harm Australia's export industry. [...]

25 November 2017
Auto industry issues stark warning over hard Brexit

Some of the world's biggest car-makers have warned that a hard Brexit would put significant pressure on their [...]

14 November 2017
The UK trade deficit widened to £9.5bn in the three months to September

In the three months to September 2017, the total UK goods and services trade deficit widened by £3bn to £9.5bn, [...]

10 November 2017
No deal options set out as government fires gun on Brexit

The government has given the clearest indication yet of how a "no deal" scenario would affect Britain after leaving [...]

9 October 2017
What we can learn from the Boeing-Bombardier feud

The Prime Minister has been in Canada this week. [...]

20 September 2017
Asian trade deals will bring new security challenges to the UK

Asian markets are becoming increasingly important to Britain's long-term prosperity outside the EU, but a new [...]

4 September 2017
David Davis: The smooth and orderly route to a new customs arrangement

Today marks the start of an intensification of our preparations for our exit from the EU. The government will [...]

15 August 2017
Guest Notes: Transposing the West Wing onto Number 10

Shortly before parliament went into recess, the Prime Minister appointed Robbie Gibb as the government’s new [...]

4 August 2017
What UK investors think of Theresa May's government and its Brexit approach

It has been more than a year since the EU referendum vote split the nation's opinion, and asset managers are still [...]

13 July 2017
What the EU-Japan trade deal means for the UK’s negotiations

An EU-Japan trade deal has been agreed, which aims to link up over a third of the world’s exports of goods. [...]

11 July 2017
Pound plunges as trade deficit widens

The UK trade deficit widened from £6.9bn to £8.9bn in the three months to May 2017, official data has confirmed. [...]

7 July 2017
The economic Eeyores are wrong: Trade doesn’t require deals

Having been denied the post-vote slump they forecast last year, economic Eeyores spend their time these days pooh-poohing [...]

22 May 2017
Why Britain must look beyond Europe to forge commercial ties

As part of my role, I travel the world seeking out investment opportunities for British businesses that will not [...]

24 April 2017
Ministers hopes to hit the charts in Chinese music drive

Ministers are to launch a “music mission” to China in a bid to support British artists trying to break into [...]

21 April 2017
Is the UK economy losing its post-Brexit resilience?

While February’s industrial production data were disappointing, we expect the sector to perform well over 2017 [...]

10 April 2017
Public spending watchdog blasts "incompetence" in trade expert deal

Parliament's public spending watchdog has today blasted “incompetence” in a government plan to provide trade [...]

5 April 2017
A tour of the UK economy in five graphs

Government statisticians have confirmed the British economy grew by 1.8 per cent during 2016 as the retail sector [...]

31 March 2017
Brexit will force Ireland to reconsider its own EU membership

Despite the fact that Theresa May said she would trigger Article 50 before the end of March many months ago, [...]

22 March 2017
The UK will get a US free trade deal – but Trump will drive a hard bargain

Back in 1783, when Britain signed a trade deal with the fledgling United States as part of the Treaty of Paris [...]

13 March 2017
UK trade deficit holds steady for January as exports and imports rise

The UK’s trade deficit remained broadly flat at £2bn in January as both export and import values rose, by 0.8 [...]

10 March 2017
Prioritise Commonwealth trade post Brexit: It’s what UK businesses want

The UK’s vote to leave the EU presents British businesses, large and small, with significant export opportunities [...]

10 March 2017
The Brexit advice I would give Theresa if I was at Number 10

As an entrepreneur, I’m naturally optimistic. I’ve always seen the upside in the UK becoming an independent [...]

8 March 2017
