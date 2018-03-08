One problem with Britain’s domestic focus on Brexit is that we tend not to consider, never mind discuss in any [...]
UK exports are at their strongest position since 2000 despite threats posed by Brexit, a report by Heathrow Airport [...]
Liam Fox will campaign for rule changes at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva today, arguing that the [...]
The UK's trade deficit, or how much its imports are exceeding its exports, widened again in the three months to [...]
The UK trade deficit narrowed by £2.1bn in the three months to November last year, according to the Office for [...]
Raising tariffs on imports of goods from the EU or other countries could harm the UK’s ability to export, an [...]
The UK's trade secretary has argued it is too soon to seek membership of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) after [...]
Britain is looking towards the Pacific trading bloc abandoned by the US as it seeks out new trade opportunities [...]
Australia has slammed the UK's plans for post-Brexit trading, over fears it could harm Australia's export industry. [...]
Some of the world's biggest car-makers have warned that a hard Brexit would put significant pressure on their [...]
In the three months to September 2017, the total UK goods and services trade deficit widened by £3bn to £9.5bn, [...]
The government has given the clearest indication yet of how a "no deal" scenario would affect Britain after leaving [...]
The Prime Minister has been in Canada this week. [...]
Asian markets are becoming increasingly important to Britain's long-term prosperity outside the EU, but a new [...]
Today marks the start of an intensification of our preparations for our exit from the EU. The government will [...]
Shortly before parliament went into recess, the Prime Minister appointed Robbie Gibb as the government’s new [...]
It has been more than a year since the EU referendum vote split the nation's opinion, and asset managers are still [...]
An EU-Japan trade deal has been agreed, which aims to link up over a third of the world’s exports of goods. [...]
The UK trade deficit widened from £6.9bn to £8.9bn in the three months to May 2017, official data has confirmed. [...]
Having been denied the post-vote slump they forecast last year, economic Eeyores spend their time these days pooh-poohing [...]
As part of my role, I travel the world seeking out investment opportunities for British businesses that will not [...]
Ministers are to launch a “music mission” to China in a bid to support British artists trying to break into [...]
While February’s industrial production data were disappointing, we expect the sector to perform well over 2017 [...]
Parliament's public spending watchdog has today blasted “incompetence” in a government plan to provide trade [...]
Government statisticians have confirmed the British economy grew by 1.8 per cent during 2016 as the retail sector [...]
Despite the fact that Theresa May said she would trigger Article 50 before the end of March many months ago, [...]
Back in 1783, when Britain signed a trade deal with the fledgling United States as part of the Treaty of Paris [...]
The UK’s trade deficit remained broadly flat at £2bn in January as both export and import values rose, by 0.8 [...]
The UK’s vote to leave the EU presents British businesses, large and small, with significant export opportunities [...]
As an entrepreneur, I’m naturally optimistic. I’ve always seen the upside in the UK becoming an independent [...]
