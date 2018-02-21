UK jobs, employment and wages

The rate of unemployment rose in the three months to December, although wages rose by more than expected, government [...]
A major legal case in the controversial gig economy is due to be heard at the Supreme Court today. [...]
Looking for a change of career? It turns out there's a massive shortage of football coaches, according to new [...]
Tech salaries in London are lagging behind other cities across the globe with the average salary dropping more [...]
The government will promise to scrutinise how workers are classified with a rising number of people working in the [...]
The best paying contracting jobs are mostly in the finance, change and IT sectors, according to new research from [...]
Advertised salaries for jobs have hit their highest in more than a year and a half, new figures have shown [...]
Drinks giant Coca-Cola is closing two of its sites in the UK, resulting in the loss of close to 300 jobs. [...]
The number of jobs related to blockchain technology is rocketing - as is interest in the positions - according [...]
Over 900,000 London jobs will be put at risk due to the potential impact of automation and globalisation, but [...]
UK employment surged to a record high of 32.2m people in work between September and November 2017, according to [...]
Feeling uninspired at work? [...]
We could all do with a little extra cash at the end of the month - but it turns out the average Briton's hopes [...]
Junior accountants will take home the biggest pay increases of any City roles during 2018, according to analysis [...]
The government's efforts to boost the country's expertise in science, technology engineering and maths - known [...]
