UK jobs, employment and wages

Unemployment rises but wage growth accelerates

Unemployment rises but wage growth accelerates

The rate of unemployment rose in the three months to December, although wages rose by more than expected, government [...]

21 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
583
Pimlico Plumbers gig economy case heads to Supreme Court

Pimlico Plumbers gig economy case heads to Supreme Court

A major legal case in the controversial gig economy is due to be heard at the Supreme Court today. [...]

20 February 2018
Shares
32
Views
3,993
These are the 20 jobs recruiters are most desperate to fill

These are the 20 jobs recruiters are most desperate to fill

Looking for a change of career? It turns out there's a massive shortage of football coaches, according to new [...]

12 February 2018
Shares
85
Views
4,733
Tech salaries in the UK continue to be among the lowest

Tech salaries in the UK continue to be among the lowest

Tech salaries in London are lagging behind other cities across the globe with the average salary dropping more [...]

8 February 2018
Shares
69
Views
2,781
Government to scrutinise employment status after rise of gig economy

Government to scrutinise employment status after rise of gig economy

The government will promise to scrutinise how workers are classified with a rising number of people working in the [...]

7 February 2018
Shares
9
Views
762
Ranked: These are the best-paying industries for freelancers to work in

Ranked: These are the best-paying industries for freelancers to work in

The best paying contracting jobs are mostly in the finance, change and IT sectors, according to new research from [...]

2 February 2018
Shares
24
Views
552
Good news: UK salaries have hit a 19-month high

Good news: UK salaries have hit a 19-month high

Advertised salaries for jobs have hit their highest in more than a year and a half, new figures have shown [...]

2 February 2018
Shares
62
Views
635
Hundreds of jobs to go as Coca Cola announces site closures

Hundreds of jobs to go as Coca Cola announces site closures

Drinks giant Coca-Cola is closing two of its sites in the UK, resulting in the loss of close to 300 jobs. [...]

31 January 2018
Views
223
Jobs in blockchain are rocketing in the UK thanks to bitcoin

Jobs in blockchain are rocketing in the UK thanks to bitcoin

The number of jobs related to blockchain technology is rocketing - as is interest in the positions - according [...]

31 January 2018
Shares
23
Views
968
Ranked: British cities most and least at risk of job losses from automation

Ranked: British cities most and least at risk of job losses from automation

Over 900,000 London jobs will be put at risk due to the potential impact of automation and globalisation, but [...]

29 January 2018
Shares
27
Views
763
Sterling hits post-Brexit high as UK employment figures beat expectations

Sterling hits post-Brexit high as UK employment figures beat expectations

UK employment surged to a record high of 32.2m people in work between September and November 2017, according to [...]

24 January 2018
Shares
45
Views
1,291
These are the best jobs in the UK for 2018

These are the best jobs in the UK for 2018

Feeling uninspired at work?  [...]

24 January 2018
Shares
143
Views
2,367
The surprisingly reasonable pay rise Brits say will make them "comfortable"

The surprisingly reasonable pay rise Brits say will make them "comfortable"

We could all do with a little extra cash at the end of the month - but it turns out the average Briton's hopes [...]

22 January 2018
Shares
31
Views
218
Here are the top 10 City jobs getting the biggest pay rises this year

Here are the top 10 City jobs getting the biggest pay rises this year

Junior accountants will take home the biggest pay increases of any City roles during 2018, according to analysis [...]

18 January 2018
Shares
104
Views
3,274
Government efforts to boost tech and science skills are "muddled"

Government efforts to boost tech and science skills are "muddled"

The government's efforts to boost the country's expertise in science, technology engineering and maths - known [...]

17 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
238

Content tagged with "UK jobs, employment and wages"