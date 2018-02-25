UK interest rates

Bank of England's deputy dove says faster rate hikes are coming

One of the Bank of England’s most dovish rate-setters has decided that signs of firmer wage growth mean interest [...]

25 February 2018
Last week in the City: A look at the latest market-moving events

This week, a tweet from a member of the Kardashian family wiped $1.3bn off the value of a US tech company, senior [...]

23 February 2018
The Bank of England will almost certainly hike rates in May

The question of the next rise in UK interest rates has shifted definitively from if to when. [...]

14 February 2018
Bank of England officials Vlieghe and McCafferty back rates to rise further

Bank of England officials today continued to signal a likely rate rise in the coming months, reiterating the hawkish [...]

12 February 2018
BoE chief economist: "No rush" for interest rate rise

The Bank of England's chief economist has said there is "no rush" to raise interest rates to levels seen in the [...]

11 February 2018
BoE shift: how rates might increase over the next two years

UK policymakers’ concerns about inflation have prompted Schroders’ economists to bring forward to November [...]

9 February 2018
Bank of England boss says two rate rises this year not a "great shock"

A steeper path of interest rate rises over the next year would not be a “great shock” to the economy, the [...]

9 February 2018
Bank of England signals markets to expect earlier interest rate hike

The Bank of England today set itself up for a faster pace of interest rate rises this year, saying that it wants [...]

8 February 2018
Quarter of Brits with debts say they will struggle with interest rate hike

More than a quarter of British people with debt will struggle under the burden of rising costs when interest rates [...]

8 February 2018
The next interest rate hike could be as soon as May

The Bank of England could raise interest rates as soon as May if a transition deal is struck in Brexit negotiations, [...]

1 February 2018
The warning lights for the next economic crisis are starting to flash

The global economic zeitgeist has shifted. [...]

25 January 2018
The only investment prediction you need for 2018 ...

The start of January traditionally sees many investors trying to fill the blank slate the new year represents [...]

17 January 2018
Investment themes to watch in 2018

Inflation, interest rates and politics are big themes for investors in 2018 but how will they affect asset prices? Below, fund [...]

9 January 2018
Hunting for income? Think about these 5 shares if you want chunky dividends

UK interest rates may have nudged up a smidge at the end of last year, but it's still a real challenge for retail [...]

5 January 2018
Surprise, surprise: Bank of England keeps interest rates on hold

Members of the Bank of England's monetary policy committee (MPC) has voted unanimously to hold interest rates [...]

14 December 2017
