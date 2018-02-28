UK inflation

Low inflation? Blame it on the old people

Central bankers scratching their heads as to why inflation has stayed so low despite unprecedented loose monetary [...]

28 February 2018
Bank of England bosses say wage data is "key" for next interest rate rise

Markets have woken up to data showing rising inflationary pressures from wage growth and expectations of interest [...]

21 February 2018
What really caused the FTSE 100 'wobble'?

Investment commentators clearly dusted off their thesauruses before they spoke to the media to describe the behaviour [...]

15 February 2018
Inflation stays at three per cent despite expectations of a dip

Consumer price index (CPI) inflation remained at three per cent in January, unchanged from the month before, according [...]

13 February 2018
Bank of England signals markets to expect earlier interest rate hike

The Bank of England today set itself up for a faster pace of interest rate rises this year, saying that it wants [...]

8 February 2018
Bank of England not biased on Brexit says governor Mark Carney

The Bank of England is not biased towards any particular outcome of the Brexit process, its governor, Mark Carney, [...]

30 January 2018
Inflation expectations at highest in 47 months

Britons’ inflation expectations are at the highest level in almost four years as households continue to feel [...]

22 January 2018
Has UK inflation peaked? The truth is no-one knows, not yet anyway

Has UK inflation peaked? That was the question everyone was tentatively asking on Tuesday. [...]

17 January 2018
UK inflation fell back to three per cent last month

UK consumer price inflation (CPI) fell back to three per cent last month, according to the Office for National [...]

16 January 2018
Inflation hit costs British households £24bn in 2017

The rising tide of inflation has cost British households an extra £24bn in 2017, with commuters suffering the [...]

15 January 2018
Rising inflation pressures highest since 2009 say British businesses

Britons hoping for inflationary pressures to diminish might be forced to wait longer, with a major survey of UK [...]

10 January 2018
Investment themes to watch in 2018

Inflation, interest rates and politics are big themes for investors in 2018 but how will they affect asset prices? Below, fund [...]

9 January 2018
Forget the fake news, the UK’s economic prospects look bright

The December breakthrough in the Brexit negotiations led to a relief rally in sterling, and a more general sigh [...]

3 January 2018
Crystal ball time: We asked the experts what's in store for 2018

At the start of 2017 investors might have been forgiven for expecting a more predictable year ahead. If they were, [...]

3 January 2018
Retail sector will flatline at best in 2018 as prices climb, experts warn

The retail sector will "flatline at best" next year, according to predictions issued by the KPMG/Ipsos Retail [...]

28 December 2017
