UK immigration

Net migration declines as number of EU migrants coming to UK drops

Net migration declines as number of EU migrants coming to UK drops

Net migration in the year ending September 2017 hit a similar level to early 2014 with 244,000 more people coming [...]

22 February 2018
Shares
7
Views
1,002
How can London keep its doors open after Brexit?

How can London keep its doors open after Brexit?

The future of the UK’s immigration system after Brexit will be decided this year when the government brings [...]

14 February 2018
Shares
4
Views
2,595
Immigration white paper delayed until "the time is right", minister confirms

Immigration white paper delayed until "the time is right", minister confirms

The government has been attacked for shelving its white paper on immigration, just weeks after it put off plans [...]

5 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
356
Firms "hugely frustrated" by government delay on Brexit immigration paper

Firms "hugely frustrated" by government delay on Brexit immigration paper

The government must provide clarity over its future immigration policy, according to an influential business lobby [...]

3 February 2018
Shares
39
Views
1,044
Exclusive: Sadiq says students must be left out of immigration targets

Exclusive: Sadiq says students must be left out of immigration targets

Sadiq Khan has thrown his weight behind efforts to remove international students from the UK's immigration target [...]

30 January 2018
Shares
23
Views
678
Number of European workers in the City hits highest level on record

Number of European workers in the City hits highest level on record

The number of European workers in the City has hit its highest level on record. [...]

29 January 2018
Shares
31
Views
758
UK slips to third most attractive nation for would-be migrant workers

UK slips to third most attractive nation for would-be migrant workers

Canada has leapfrogged Britain among the most attractive work destinations in the world, with European employees [...]

3 January 2018
Shares
27
Views
1,511
Theresa May could be forced to drop her student migrant target

Theresa May could be forced to drop her student migrant target

Theresa May could be forced to jettison her controversial policy of including foreign students in immigration [...]

1 January 2018
Shares
13
Views
1,056
All I want for Christmas is... a good Brexit future for the UK

All I want for Christmas is... a good Brexit future for the UK

Dear Father Christmas. You have asked about your ability to travel to and deliver presents to British children [...]

21 December 2017
Shares
53
Views
683
London's more at risk from a sudden drop in EU migration than other cities

London's more at risk from a sudden drop in EU migration than other cities

London is most vulnerable to lower future net migration from the EU after Brexit, a PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) [...]

14 November 2017
Shares
40
Views
820
By 2023 net migration will have fallen to its lowest since the year 2000

By 2023 net migration will have fallen to its lowest since the year 2000

Long-term net migration will continue to slide in the coming years, falling to its lowest since the year 2000 [...]

26 October 2017
Shares
10
Views
1,417
Never mind the Brexit: The OECD is bang on about immigration

Never mind the Brexit: The OECD is bang on about immigration

The OECD’s bearish outlook on Brexit grabbed headlines yesterday (indeed, including ours), and also drew ire [...]

18 October 2017
Shares
5
Views
1,721
UK tech employs more foreign workers from outside the EU than within

UK tech employs more foreign workers from outside the EU than within

The impact of Brexit on the technology sector as it loses access to a pool of talent from Europe could be less [...]

11 October 2017
Shares
67
Views
1,549
Leaked Home Office immigration proposals for after Brexit spark criticism

Leaked Home Office immigration proposals for after Brexit spark criticism

A leaked Home Office document has drawn criticism for outlining stringent proposals to reduce net migration after [...]

5 September 2017
Shares
7
Views
1,344
The world’s youth still want to work in the UK

The world’s youth still want to work in the UK

The growing influence of the millennial generation has ushered in a rush to understand them. [...]

4 September 2017
Shares
33
Views
983

Content tagged with "UK immigration"