Net migration in the year ending September 2017 hit a similar level to early 2014 with 244,000 more people coming [...]
The future of the UK’s immigration system after Brexit will be decided this year when the government brings [...]
The government has been attacked for shelving its white paper on immigration, just weeks after it put off plans [...]
The government must provide clarity over its future immigration policy, according to an influential business lobby [...]
Sadiq Khan has thrown his weight behind efforts to remove international students from the UK's immigration target [...]
The number of European workers in the City has hit its highest level on record. [...]
Canada has leapfrogged Britain among the most attractive work destinations in the world, with European employees [...]
Theresa May could be forced to jettison her controversial policy of including foreign students in immigration [...]
Dear Father Christmas. You have asked about your ability to travel to and deliver presents to British children [...]
London is most vulnerable to lower future net migration from the EU after Brexit, a PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) [...]
Long-term net migration will continue to slide in the coming years, falling to its lowest since the year 2000 [...]
The OECD’s bearish outlook on Brexit grabbed headlines yesterday (indeed, including ours), and also drew ire [...]
The impact of Brexit on the technology sector as it loses access to a pool of talent from Europe could be less [...]
A leaked Home Office document has drawn criticism for outlining stringent proposals to reduce net migration after [...]
The growing influence of the millennial generation has ushered in a rush to understand them. [...]
Content tagged with "UK immigration"