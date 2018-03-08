The property industry is calling on Sadiq Khan to change his draft London plan in order to boost the build-to-rent [...]
Shares in troubled estate agent Countrywide plunged more than 20 per cent as the market opened this morning, after [...]
Woes in the UK's property market grew in February as demand for homes in the UK fell for the 11th month in a [...]
London is officially the least affordable place in the UK for first-time buyers - while Hull has been named the [...]
House prices in the UK had their first quarterly fall for the first time in nine months, a closely-watched index [...]
Theresa May's new warning to developers that they could be punished for not building enough houses has already [...]
The number of mortgages for house purchases surged in January to the highest since last July, but economists warned [...]
Growth in UK house prices fell back in February - suggesting January's surprise spike was a short-term rise, rather [...]
The percentage of first-time buyers getting their mortgage applications approved via brokers shot up at the end [...]
Fears over UK house prices continued to rise in February, with British consumers' confidence that the value of [...]
Mortgage lending jumped in January as buyers raced to get ahead of looming interest rate rises - but mortgages [...]
Northern cities outperformed those in the south in terms of house price growth in the past year, according to [...]
House prices may have fallen in London last year, but there are still parts of the capital which have potential [...]
Almost 600 homes that can be affordably rented must be built every week to keep up with growing demand. [...]
The myth fewer millennials own homes than previous generations because they prefer a nomadic lifestyle has been [...]
