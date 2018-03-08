UK house prices

Property industry calls on Sadiq Khan to reconsider draft London Plan

Property industry calls on Sadiq Khan to reconsider draft London Plan

The property industry is calling on Sadiq Khan to change his draft London plan in order to boost the build-to-rent [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
321
Shares in the UK's largest estate agent have plunged: Here's why

Shares in the UK's largest estate agent have plunged: Here's why

Shares in troubled estate agent Countrywide plunged more than 20 per cent as the market opened this morning, after [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
34
Views
3,274
Demand for houses has fallen for the 11th month in a row

Demand for houses has fallen for the 11th month in a row

Woes in the UK's property market grew in February as demand for homes in the UK fell for the 11th month in a [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
3
Views
2,052
Ranked: The UK's best (and worst) cities for first-time buyers

Ranked: The UK's best (and worst) cities for first-time buyers

London is officially the least affordable place in the UK for first-time buyers - while Hull has been named the [...]

7 March 2018
Shares
4
Views
1,302
UK house prices just had their first quarterly fall in nine months

UK house prices just had their first quarterly fall in nine months

House prices in the UK had their first quarterly fall for the first time in nine months, a closely-watched index [...]

7 March 2018
Shares
5
Views
1,925
Tory backlash against Theresa May's housing measures begins

Tory backlash against Theresa May's housing measures begins

Theresa May's new warning to developers that they could be punished for not building enough houses has already [...]

5 March 2018
Shares
2
Views
2,904
More people bought houses in January, but don't bet on higher prices

More people bought houses in January, but don't bet on higher prices

The number of mortgages for house purchases surged in January to the highest since last July, but economists warned [...]

1 March 2018
Shares
2
Views
630
House price growth fell back again in February

House price growth fell back again in February

Growth in UK house prices fell back in February - suggesting January's surprise spike was a short-term rise, rather [...]

1 March 2018
Shares
4
Views
726
The percentage of first-time buyers getting mortgages approved has rocketed

The percentage of first-time buyers getting mortgages approved has rocketed

The percentage of first-time buyers getting their mortgage applications approved via brokers shot up at the end [...]

1 March 2018
Shares
17
Views
658
Confidence in rising UK house prices slumps back towards Brexit vote low

Confidence in rising UK house prices slumps back towards Brexit vote low

Fears over UK house prices continued to rise in February, with British consumers' confidence that the value of [...]

28 February 2018
Shares
5
Views
3,170
Mortgage lending rose in January

Mortgage lending rose in January

Mortgage lending jumped in January as buyers raced to get ahead of looming interest rate rises - but mortgages [...]

26 February 2018
Views
197
Revealed: These are the UK cities with the highest house price growth

Revealed: These are the UK cities with the highest house price growth

Northern cities outperformed those in the south in terms of house price growth in the past year, according to [...]

23 February 2018
Shares
9
Views
2,130
These are the top development hotspots in London for 2018

These are the top development hotspots in London for 2018

House prices may have fallen in London last year, but there are still parts of the capital which have potential [...]

19 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
3,189
Here's how many affordable rented homes the UK needs to build every week

Here's how many affordable rented homes the UK needs to build every week

Almost 600 homes that can be affordably rented must be built every week to keep up with growing demand. [...]

18 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
1,260
Researchers have quashed the myth millennials don't want to own homes

Researchers have quashed the myth millennials don't want to own homes

The myth fewer millennials own homes than previous generations because they prefer a nomadic lifestyle has been [...]

16 February 2018
Shares
6
Views
880

Content tagged with "UK house prices"