UK car sales

The Ford Fiesta trumped Vollswagen's Golf as the UK's best-selling model in February, with registrations four [...]
New car registrations dropped by 2.8 per cent in February following a decline in the sales of diesel vehicles, [...]
Demand for passenger cars in the European Union last month surged compared to January last year, with nearly all [...]
The UK's largest online vehicle retailer Pendragon has seen its shares rocket this morning, despite taking a hit [...]
Sales of cars made in the UK fell 6.3 per cent in January, as a decline in demand for diesel cars continued to [...]
Euler Hermes said today it expects UK vehicle sales to stutter over the year ahead, citing Brexit uncertainty, [...]
UK car manufacturing fell for the first time in eight years last year as the industry said it was in urgent need [...]
New car sales dropped last year, with the decline in diesel, and falling business and consumer confidence pointed [...]
More than 5,000 James Bond wannabes got their hands on their dream cars for the first time since the financial [...]
Car manufacturing in the UK slid last month as demand from domestic buyers tumbled, new data has shown. [...]
Lending giant Barclays has delivered a fresh blow to UK car dealers by classifying the struggling sector a “high [...]
Demand for new cars fell for the eighth month in a row in November, according to figures by the Society for Motor [...]
The number of new cars registered in the UK fell in October, new figures have revealed, the seventh consecutive [...]
The electric car - as a concept – is almost as old as the internal combustion engine (ICE). [...]
New car registrations declined in the key month of September for the sixth month in a row, new figures have shown, [...]
The future of a UK Ford plant has been thrown into further doubt after Jaguar Land Rover cancelled a contract [...]
The number of new cars registered in the UK fell 6.4 per cent in August, the fifth consecutive month of falls, [...]
In late July, the UK government announced plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel-only cars in Britain [...]
UK car sales fell in July as squeezed consumers held back on big-ticket purchases, with sales of new cars falling [...]
The number of new cars registered in the UK fell 4.8 per cent last month in another sign consumers are reigning [...]
The car industry understandably attracts a lot of attention in the financial press. Although the sector is small [...]
Britain's car industry has once more called on the government for reassurance over Brexit, saying a transitional [...]
It's been tantalising us with clandestine shots and teasing us with shadowy silhouettes for months: now, finally, [...]
Here’s a quick multiple-choice question: What single quality do you look for most in a new car? [...]
The average car insurance policy in the UK is projected to reach £800 a year from next month, according to new [...]
The number of new cars registered in the UK fell almost 20 per cent last month, as changes to taxation came into [...]
British car manufacturers had their most productive month in March since the year 2000, exporting one car every [...]
Britons are expected to put the brakes on their spending for new cars in 2017 as inflation bites, new data by [...]
Jaguar Land Rover roared to a record year in 2016 and it shows no sign of taking its foot off the pedal. [...]
Britain's used car market hit record highs last year with 8.2m vehicles sold. [...]
