Ford Fiesta sales were four times higher than VW's Golf in February

The Ford Fiesta trumped Vollswagen's Golf as the UK's best-selling model in February, with registrations four [...]

7 March 2018
Car sales down 2.8 per cent after drop in diesel demand

New car registrations dropped by 2.8 per cent in February following a decline in the sales of diesel vehicles, [...]

5 March 2018
Nearly all big EU car markets had sales growth last month - except the UK

Demand for passenger cars in the European Union last month surged compared to January last year, with nearly all [...]

15 February 2018
Pendragon shares race ahead despite taking hit to profits

The UK's largest online vehicle retailer Pendragon has seen its shares rocket this morning, despite taking a hit [...]

13 February 2018
UK car sales just had their worst January since 2014

Sales of cars made in the UK fell 6.3 per cent in January, as a decline in demand for diesel cars continued to [...]

5 February 2018
Hit the brakes: UK car sales forecast to drop again in 2018

Euler Hermes said today it expects UK vehicle sales to stutter over the year ahead, citing Brexit uncertainty, [...]

5 February 2018
UK car manufacturing drops for the first time in eight years

UK car manufacturing fell for the first time in eight years last year as the industry said it was in urgent need [...]

31 January 2018
Hitting the brakes: UK car sales drop more than five per cent

New car sales dropped last year, with the decline in diesel, and falling business and consumer confidence pointed [...]

5 January 2018
Aston Martin just had its best year in a decade

More than 5,000 James Bond wannabes got their hands on their dream cars for the first time since the financial [...]

4 January 2018
Demand for new cars in the UK fell more than a quarter last month

Car manufacturing in the UK slid last month as demand from domestic buyers tumbled, new data has shown. [...]

21 December 2017
Barclays slap "high risk" classification on UK car dealers

Lending giant Barclays has delivered a fresh blow to UK car dealers by classifying the struggling sector a “high [...]

7 December 2017
SMMT: UK car sales are now a "major concern"

Demand for new cars fell for the eighth month in a row in November, according to figures by the Society for Motor [...]

5 December 2017
Brits bought fewer new cars for the seventh month in a row in October

The number of new cars registered in the UK fell in October, new figures have revealed, the seventh consecutive [...]

6 November 2017
Winners and losers in the electric car revolution

The electric car - as a concept – is almost as old as the internal combustion engine (ICE). [...]

11 October 2017
New car sales in the UK have fallen for the sixth month in a row

New car registrations declined in the key month of September for the sixth month in a row, new figures have shown, [...]

5 October 2017
Future of jobs at Ford UK plant thrown into doubt as JLR ends contract

The future of a UK Ford plant has been thrown into further doubt after Jaguar Land Rover cancelled a contract [...]

28 September 2017
The number of new cars bought in the UK fell again in August

The number of new cars registered in the UK fell 6.4 per cent in August, the fifth consecutive month of falls, [...]

5 September 2017
When will electric cars become cheaper than petrol cars?

In late July, the UK government announced plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel-only cars in Britain [...]

29 August 2017
Car sales down in July as consumer confidence weakens

UK car sales fell in July as squeezed consumers held back on big-ticket purchases, with sales of new cars falling [...]

4 August 2017
Sales of new cars in the UK fell again last month

The number of new cars registered in the UK fell 4.8 per cent last month in another sign consumers are reigning [...]

14 July 2017
Will car loans be the next subprime crisis?

The car industry understandably attracts a lot of attention in the financial press. Although the sector is small [...]

29 June 2017
Car makers call for interim Brexit deal or risk falling off a "cliff edge"

Britain's car industry has once more called on the government for reassurance over Brexit, saying a transitional [...]

20 June 2017
Revealed: Jaguar's top-secret, £35,000 XF Sportbrake

It's been tantalising us with clandestine shots and teasing us with shadowy silhouettes for months: now, finally, [...]

14 June 2017
The league table of safest cars holds a lesson for investors

Here’s a quick multiple-choice question: What single quality do you look for most in a new car? [...]

6 June 2017
Here's the figure your car insurance policy could rise to this June

The average car insurance policy in the UK is projected to reach £800 a year from next month, according to new [...]

29 May 2017
New car sales fell 20 per cent in April: Here's why

The number of new cars registered in the UK fell almost 20 per cent last month, as changes to taxation came into [...]

4 May 2017
British car manufacturers just had their biggest month in 17 years

British car manufacturers had their most productive month in March since the year 2000, exporting one car every [...]

27 April 2017
UK car buying stalls

Britons are expected to put the brakes on their spending for new cars in 2017 as inflation bites, new data by [...]

14 March 2017
Jaguar Land Rover ramps up Chinese sales to post record February

Jaguar Land Rover roared to a record year in 2016 and it shows no sign of taking its foot off the pedal. [...]

7 March 2017
More than 8m used cars were sold last year setting new UK record

Britain's used car market hit record highs last year with 8.2m vehicles sold. [...]

15 February 2017
