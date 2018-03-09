Travel delays and disruption

The latest strike in the long-running row over the role of the guard on Southern rail will go ahead on Monday [...]
Passengers across south west London have been advised to check their journeys this Easter as Network Rail upgrade [...]
There are delays on routes in and out of Waterloo station today, due to a speed restriction over defective track [...]
There are delays in and out of London Victoria this morning, after a person was hit by a train. [...]
The transport secretary has written to Britain's train companies telling them the industry needs to improve customer [...]
There are delays on the London Overground between Surrey Quays and New Cross this morning, and Transport for London [...]
There are delays on routes between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction this afternoon, due to an issue with the [...]
Four Tube lines were hit by delays as rush hour approached, after Storm Emma finally hit the capital. [...]
With amber and red weather warnings in place across the UK, several transport networks are disrupted. [...]
There are delays across the London Underground network this evening as commuters struggle to make it to work in [...]
Paddington station has been closed due to wintry weather conditions. [...]
The beast from the east has reached the UK and with snow settling in the capital, there has also been a batch [...]
London City Airport has resumed operations today after suspending all flights due to the bad weather. [...]
The continuing chilly weather has led to widespread disruption on travel networks across London this morning. [...]
A number of train operators are braced for disruption from the snow sweeping the capital today, and Southeastern [...]
