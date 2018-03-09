Travel delays and disruption

Another Southern rail strike is going ahead next week

The latest strike in the long-running row over the role of the guard on Southern rail will go ahead on Monday [...]

9 March 2018
Passengers across south west London warned of Easter rail disruption

Passengers across south west London have been advised to check their journeys this Easter as Network Rail upgrade [...]

9 March 2018
Train delays: Disruption on London Waterloo routes to carry on all day

There are delays on routes in and out of Waterloo station today, due to a speed restriction over defective track [...]

8 March 2018
Delays in and out of London Victoria after a person was hit by a train

There are delays in and out of London Victoria this morning, after a person was hit by a train.  [...]

7 March 2018
Grayling tells train firms to improve communication after travel chaos

The transport secretary has written to Britain's train companies telling them the industry needs to improve customer [...]

6 March 2018
TfL says last week's snow is still causing transport delays

There are delays on the London Overground between Surrey Quays and New Cross this morning, and Transport for London [...]

6 March 2018
Rush hour train delays: Disruption in and out of London Waterloo

There are delays on routes between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction this afternoon, due to an issue with the [...]

5 March 2018
Delays on four Tube lines as Storm Emma finally hits the capital

Four Tube lines were hit by delays as rush hour approached, after Storm Emma finally hit the capital. [...]

2 March 2018
Rail company warns people to travel only if journeys are necessary

With amber and red weather warnings in place across the UK, several transport networks are disrupted.  [...]

2 March 2018
Snow in London causing delays on several Tube lines and Overground services

There are delays across the London Underground network this evening as commuters struggle to make it to work in [...]

1 March 2018
Snow in London: Major rail station closed due to weather conditions

Paddington station has been closed due to wintry weather conditions. [...]

1 March 2018
Snow no: Tube lines and London Overground face severe disruption

The beast from the east has reached the UK and with snow settling in the capital, there has also been a batch [...]

28 February 2018
London City facing disruption after suspending flights to clear snow

London City Airport has resumed operations today after suspending all flights due to the bad weather. [...]

28 February 2018
Wintry weather causing delays on major London rail routes

The continuing chilly weather has led to widespread disruption on travel networks across London this morning.  [...]

28 February 2018
Train firm tells passengers to get home by 6pm tonight as snow hits London

A number of train operators are braced for disruption from the snow sweeping the capital today, and Southeastern [...]

26 February 2018
