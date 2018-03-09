Tottenham Hotspur

No wonder Poch is relaxed: Spurs have proved they belong in Europe's elite

In contrast to their previous exits from Europe under Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham’s defeat to Juventus on [...]

9 March 2018
Tottenham kicks off employment scheme for military veterans

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club announced today it is kicking off an employment scheme for military veterans for [...]

9 March 2018
Pochettino: Spurs' dominance of Juventus makes me proud despite defeat

Defiant Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino assumed a brave face and insisted he was “relaxed and happy” [...]

7 March 2018
Pochettino: Tottenham have earned European elite's respect

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino insists the continent is increasingly wary of the threat his side poses as [...]

6 March 2018
Llorente hat-trick helps Spurs forget VAR controversy

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino added to questions over the effectiveness of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) [...]

28 February 2018
Tottenham's Pochettino unsure about winter break proposals

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino remains unconvinced by the effectiveness of a winter break in English football [...]

27 February 2018
Harry Kane strikes late as Spurs climb back into top four

Relieved Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino praised the persistence of striker Harry Kane after he put a handful [...]

25 February 2018
Betting: Pitch-perfect Tottenham to give Poch FA Cup progression

After winning at the 90,000-seater Wembley last weekend, and playing at the shiny new Juventus Stadium on Tuesday, [...]

15 February 2018
Pochettino applauds Spurs maturity after fightback in Turin

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino applauded the maturity of his side after they recovered from a cataclysmic [...]

13 February 2018
Ryan Mason: Former Tottenham midfielder forced to retire at 26

Former England, Tottenham and Hull midfielder Ryan Mason has been forced to retire from football at just 26 due [...]

13 February 2018
Man Utd top Premier League stadium naming rights league

Manchester United could earn an additional £26.2m per year by rebranding Old Trafford, according to a study on [...]

13 February 2018
Playing Alderweireld would risk his career, says Pochettino

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has told centre-half Toby Alderweireld that he would be placing the Belgium [...]

12 February 2018
Champions League: Are English clubs on the cusp of a European renaissance?

The Champions League resumes this week with more English clubs in the knockout stages than ever before. [...]

12 February 2018
Why poor starts are Arsenal's Achilles heel in big games

Arsene Wenger could be forgiven if he shuddered when Christian Eriksen scored after just 11 seconds to put Tottenham [...]

8 February 2018
Wenger: English players have learned — they might now be masters of diving

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has warned football not to become comfortable with diving and says that English [...]

8 February 2018
Swans thrash Notts County as Millwall miss out on Spurs tie

Improving Swansea avoided an FA Cup shock in ruthless fashion after taking their place in the fifth round by dispatching [...]

6 February 2018
Pochettino to rotate squad with north London derby in mind

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed his intention to rotate his squad for Wednesday’s FA Cup fourth-round [...]

6 February 2018
Harry Kane hits back at Van Dijk diving accusations

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has denied Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk’s allegation that he dived to win [...]

5 February 2018
Kane rescues draw for Spurs after frenzied finish at Anfield

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino branded Liverpool lucky to escape with a draw despite his own team needing [...]

4 February 2018
What Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tells us about the 2018 transfer window

If the Premier League’s record January transfer expenditure of £430m raised eyebrows when the window closed [...]

4 February 2018
Top-flight clubs spend record £150m on deadline day

Premier League clubs set a new record for money spent on the last day of the January transfer window as they scrambled [...]

1 February 2018
Mourinho exasperated after Eriksen's 11-second opener

Livid Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho lambasted his players for conceding the joint-third fastest goal in [...]

31 January 2018
Liverpool pile pressure on Tottenham in race for top four

Liverpool boosted their hopes of a top-four finish and a place in next season’s Champions League after deepening [...]

30 January 2018
Man City move for Mahrez as clubs break spending records

Manchester City have been told they will need to make an extraordinary offer if they are to prise Riyad Mahrez [...]

30 January 2018
Millwall handed Tottenham FA Cup incentive

An all-London clash could be on the cards in the FA Cup fifth round after the winners of Millwall’s replay with [...]

29 January 2018
Spurs boss Pochettino rebukes Arsene Wenger over 'mistake'

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has stoked the rivalry with Arsenal by rebuking opposite number Arsene Wenger [...]

25 January 2018
Stadium move helps West Ham to climb football's rich list

West Ham have been named the 17th richest club in the world after their move to the London Stadium helped them [...]

23 January 2018
Chelsea named the eighth richest club in world football

Chelsea have held on to their place in the top 10 of the world’s richest clubs, according to the latest edition [...]

23 January 2018
Arsenal climb rich list and overtake Paris Saint-Germain

Arsenal have overtaken Paris Saint-Germain as the sixth richest club in the world, according to the latest edition [...]

23 January 2018
Man Utd named world's richest club ahead of Real Madrid

Manchester United have retained their billing as the world’s richest club after they pipped European champions [...]

23 January 2018
