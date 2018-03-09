In contrast to their previous exits from Europe under Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham’s defeat to Juventus on [...]
Tottenham Hotspur Football Club announced today it is kicking off an employment scheme for military veterans for [...]
Defiant Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino assumed a brave face and insisted he was “relaxed and happy” [...]
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino insists the continent is increasingly wary of the threat his side poses as [...]
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino added to questions over the effectiveness of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) [...]
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino remains unconvinced by the effectiveness of a winter break in English football [...]
Relieved Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino praised the persistence of striker Harry Kane after he put a handful [...]
After winning at the 90,000-seater Wembley last weekend, and playing at the shiny new Juventus Stadium on Tuesday, [...]
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino applauded the maturity of his side after they recovered from a cataclysmic [...]
Former England, Tottenham and Hull midfielder Ryan Mason has been forced to retire from football at just 26 due [...]
Manchester United could earn an additional £26.2m per year by rebranding Old Trafford, according to a study on [...]
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has told centre-half Toby Alderweireld that he would be placing the Belgium [...]
The Champions League resumes this week with more English clubs in the knockout stages than ever before. [...]
Arsene Wenger could be forgiven if he shuddered when Christian Eriksen scored after just 11 seconds to put Tottenham [...]
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has warned football not to become comfortable with diving and says that English [...]
Improving Swansea avoided an FA Cup shock in ruthless fashion after taking their place in the fifth round by dispatching [...]
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed his intention to rotate his squad for Wednesday’s FA Cup fourth-round [...]
Tottenham striker Harry Kane has denied Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk’s allegation that he dived to win [...]
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino branded Liverpool lucky to escape with a draw despite his own team needing [...]
If the Premier League’s record January transfer expenditure of £430m raised eyebrows when the window closed [...]
Premier League clubs set a new record for money spent on the last day of the January transfer window as they scrambled [...]
Livid Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho lambasted his players for conceding the joint-third fastest goal in [...]
Liverpool boosted their hopes of a top-four finish and a place in next season’s Champions League after deepening [...]
Manchester City have been told they will need to make an extraordinary offer if they are to prise Riyad Mahrez [...]
An all-London clash could be on the cards in the FA Cup fifth round after the winners of Millwall’s replay with [...]
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has stoked the rivalry with Arsenal by rebuking opposite number Arsene Wenger [...]
West Ham have been named the 17th richest club in the world after their move to the London Stadium helped them [...]
Chelsea have held on to their place in the top 10 of the world’s richest clubs, according to the latest edition [...]
Arsenal have overtaken Paris Saint-Germain as the sixth richest club in the world, according to the latest edition [...]
Manchester United have retained their billing as the world’s richest club after they pipped European champions [...]
