Disruptive technology – the return of the disrupted?

Despite the phrase “Disruptive technology” being coined by Harvard Business School professor Clayton M Christensen [...]

9 March 2018
Should we tax internet giants by where their customers are?

Imagine if the British public were to start hearing headlines warning that the profits of iconic names like Rolls-Royce [...]

9 March 2018
What to expect from next week's Spring Statement

The chancellor will next week deliver his new, understated Spring Statement - and although it is not expected [...]

9 March 2018
EU investigating UK tax treatment of certain commodity derivatives

The European Union is looking into whether the UK has not paid enough tax on commodity derivatives trades that [...]

9 March 2018
Should the government prioritise domestic growth over Brexit?

Should the government prioritise domestic growth over the Brexit negotiations? [...]

9 March 2018
Republicans have themselves to blame for Trump’s trade war

In the week since Donald Trump rocked the global order by announcing tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, the [...]

9 March 2018
Why economic growth (and rates) could increase faster than expected

Donald Trump’s plan to boost the US government’s spending by $300 billion has added fuel to a US and global [...]

8 March 2018
Pension planning is more important than ever

Research from the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OCED) has shown the UK to have the least [...]

7 March 2018
Common mistakes even savvy savers make

There's no two ways about it: saving is a slog, and it’s made even harder by a market that has been stagnant [...]

7 March 2018
Six reasons to use your ISA allowance

ISAs are one of the simplest and most effective ways to save tax. If your investments are in an ISA you don’t [...]

6 March 2018
Black cab drivers get early tax break to drive switch to electric

A tax exemption, worth £1,550, for electric taxis comes into force a year early this April, the Treasury announced [...]

6 March 2018
The bidding war for Amazon’s HQ2 is a race to the bottom

When Amazon announced it was accepting proposals from cities interested in hosting its second US headquarters [...]

6 March 2018
Saving for school fees

A good education can be predictably expensive. Parents can now expect to pay upwards of £200,000 in order to [...]

6 March 2018
How doing nothing can increase your investment returns

There are plenty of worries in the world to scare investors at present. Can economies stand increasing US interest [...]

6 March 2018
The chancellor shouldn’t turn on the spending taps just yet

Better late than never, as they say. [...]

6 March 2018
