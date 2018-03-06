Supercars

Here's Aston Martin's gorgeous driverless, electric Lagonda Vision concept

Aston Martin has unveiled its sleek new electric, driverless Lagonda Vision at the Geneva Motor Show - which [...]

6 March 2018
Lamborghini and MIT team up on a "self-healing" electric super sports car

Lamborghini is collaborating with engineers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on a snazzy new all-electric [...]

7 November 2017
Revealed: Mercedes' Project One hypercar is an F1-powered, 220mph monster

After months of anticipation (and the odd teaser), Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes' high-performance arm, has finally revealed [...]

12 September 2017
Mercedes just teased us with a new picture of its Project One hypercar

It's now just a few days until this year's Frankfurt Motor Show - and the debut of Mercedes' much-anticipated [...]

11 September 2017
Sigh. Ferrari is reportedly planning an SUV

It seems Ferrari is jumping on the luxury utility bandwagon, after reports emerged the carmaker is planning an [...]

2 August 2017
The McLaren 570S Spider may be our new favourite supercar

When a car doesn’t feel right within the first 50 metres, it’s not right. [...]

31 July 2017
Is the Jaguar F-Type SVR worth its six-figure price tag?

The Great British Public has spoken: the Jaguar E-Type has officially been voted the greatest homegrown car ever [...]

24 July 2017
2019 could be the year Silverstone hosts its final British Grand Prix

Could this be the end of the British Grand Prix? The owner of Silverstone said today it has activated a break [...]

11 July 2017
Find out how much an 'affordable' Ferrari costs

There’s no such thing as a cheap Ferrari, but the F355 is – whisper it – a bit of a bargain. It’s half [...]

3 July 2017
Aston Martin's first all-electric car will debut in 2019

Aston Martin has announced that its very first all-electric car, the RapidE, will enter production in 2019. [...]

27 June 2017
The league table of safest cars holds a lesson for investors

Here’s a quick multiple-choice question: What single quality do you look for most in a new car? [...]

6 June 2017
Ferrari revs up record quarter on strong supercar sales

Italian car giant Ferrari purred to a better-than-expected 36 per cent rise in first quarter core earnings yesterday, [...]

5 May 2017
Steel yourself: Jaguar has meticulously recreated the E-Type

We liked it when it redid the Range Rover Classic - but the latest offering in Jaguar's Reborn range may cause [...]

31 March 2017
Rolls-Royce actually crushed 1,000 diamonds to paint this Ghost

Just in time for the end of the Geneva Motor Show, luxury car maker Rolls Royce has rolled out its newest luxury: [...]

10 March 2017
Six of the craziest concept cars at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

One of the most exciting aspects of the Geneva Motor Show is the slew of concept vehicles unveiled: from the [...]

7 March 2017
