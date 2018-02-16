Coca-Cola Co's better-than-expected results this afternoon have bumped up shares by 1.54 per cent in pre-market [...]
Investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown has set out its stocks to watch in 2018. And where its eyes are straying, [...]
A.G. Barr, the maker of Irn Bru and Rubicon, grew revenues during the first half of the year through the popularity [...]
The UK government will make a total of £24.7bn from so-called "sin taxes" by 2018, more than offsetting the cost [...]
Men with sugary diets are more at risk of suffering from depression, a study has found. [...]
Health-conscious consumers are driving up demand for sugar-free alternatives to Coke, as the soft drinks giant [...]
The soft drinks industry underwent a transformation in 2016 according to Britvic’s 15th annual soft drinks [...]
Chocolate bars (and maybe your jeans size) could soon shrink. [...]
Profit lifted last year for AG Barr, the maker of Irn-Bru and Rubicon, and the company confirmed most of its [...]
In a year where major political earthquakes have moved markets and dominated the news agenda, it’s easy to overlook [...]
It took just a couple of hours for the chancellor’s Budget to come under heavy fire. [...]
Chancellor Philip Hammond has delivered his first (and last, thanks to a shift around in dates) spring Budget [...]
The chancellor today set the rate for the so-called sugar tax, but he said sugary drink producers have already [...]
A new group wants to decrease the cost of obesity on the UK economy by cutting VAT on healthy options instead [...]
While Philip Hammond hasn’t been chancellor for long, he has already adopted George Osborne’s style of giveaways [...]
One of the world’s biggest soft drink producers Pepsi has set itself targets to reduce the amount of sugar [...]
A British soft drinks industry campaign group has brought a whole new meaning to coke today after it claimed [...]
More countries should adopt a 20 per cent or more tax on sugary drinks to drive down consumption, the World Health [...]
Irn Bru and Rubicon maker AG Barr today announced it will shed 10 per cent of its total workforce in a major [...]
A US drinks industry body and small businesses have launched a lawsuit to try to block a soft drinks tax in the [...]
George Osborne's sugar tax has been slammed again today after new data released as part of the National Diet [...]
The sugar tax announced by former chancellor George Osborne's looks like it's catching on, with the Irish government expected [...]
Philip Hammond recently said that he may use the Autumn Statement to “reset” fiscal policy. That is a welcome [...]
The government has today scrapped the most draconian measures from its long-awaited childhood obesity strategy, [...]
Soft drinks producers, off licences, pubs and sugar businesses have launched a new campaign to ramp up calls [...]
The sugar tax will put more than 4,000 UK jobs at risk and will cost the economy £132m as a result of lower sales, [...]
The advertising industry anxiously awaits the government’s white paper on childhood obesity, to see whether [...]
Coca-Cola's announcement that it is pouring £10m into its newly-branded Zero Sugar variant is proof of two things. [...]
It seems a spoonful of sugar will make jobs and Treasury income go down. [...]
If you thought the size of your snacks had gotten smaller over the last few years, you weren't imagining it. [...]
