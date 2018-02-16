Sugar tax

Healthy drinks help Coca-Cola beat expectations despite $3.6bn tax charge

Coca-Cola Co's better-than-expected results this afternoon have bumped up shares by 1.54 per cent in pre-market [...]

16 February 2018
Views
279
Revealed: Hargreaves Lansdown's top stocks to watch in 2018

Investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown has set out its stocks to watch in 2018. And where its eyes are straying, [...]

19 December 2017
Shares
3
Views
2,093
No sugar Irn Bru helps A.G. Barr revenues to bubble up

A.G. Barr, the maker of Irn Bru and Rubicon, grew revenues during the first half of the year through the popularity [...]

26 September 2017
Shares
8
Views
252
The government will rake in nearly £25bn in "sin taxes" in 2018

The UK government will make a total of £24.7bn from so-called "sin taxes" by 2018, more than offsetting the cost [...]

7 August 2017
Shares
13
Views
720
Men with a sweet tooth are more likely to be depressed

Men with sugary diets are more at risk of suffering from depression, a study has found. [...]

28 July 2017
Shares
6
Views
270
Sugar-free Coke is now as popular as regular Coke

Health-conscious consumers are driving up demand for sugar-free alternatives to Coke, as the soft drinks giant [...]

15 May 2017
Shares
28
Views
602
No sugar rush here: Soft drinks industry driven by low and no sugar drinks

The soft drinks industry underwent a transformation in 2016 according to Britvic’s 15th annual soft drinks [...]

30 March 2017
Shares
21
Views
524
Livin' la vida cocoa? Not for long as chocolate bar sizes could soon shrink

Chocolate bars (and maybe your jeans size) could soon shrink. [...]

30 March 2017
Shares
4
Views
134
Irn-Bru prices are going up because of Brexit

Profit lifted last year for AG Barr, the maker of Irn-Bru and Rubicon, and the company confirmed most of its [...]

28 March 2017
Shares
8
Views
298
Sugar: Bad for your health and bad for your investments

In a year where major political earthquakes have moved markets and dominated the news agenda, it’s easy to overlook [...]

15 March 2017
Shares
1
Views
1,126
Hammond's self-employment tax hike marred a refreshingly mundane Budget

It took just a couple of hours for the chancellor’s Budget to come under heavy fire. [...]

9 March 2017
Shares
2
Views
458
City A.M.'s TL;DR version of the Spring 2017 Budget

Chancellor Philip Hammond has delivered his first (and last, thanks to a shift around in dates) spring Budget [...]

8 March 2017
Shares
26
Views
2,067
The sugar tax won't raise as much as expected (but it's a good thing)

The chancellor today set the rate for the so-called sugar tax, but he said sugary drink producers have already [...]

8 March 2017
Shares
1
Views
283
#DontTaxHealthy calls to cut VAT on healthy food to 5 per cent

A new group wants to decrease the cost of obesity on the UK economy by cutting VAT on healthy options instead [...]

12 January 2017
Shares
42
Views
277
It’d be a Christmas miracle if Hammond delivered these festive reforms

While Philip Hammond hasn’t been chancellor for long, he has already adopted George Osborne’s style of giveaways [...]

16 December 2016
Shares
4
Views
539
Pepsi set to suck the sugar out of its drinks

​One of the world’s biggest soft drink producers Pepsi has set itself targets to reduce the amount of sugar [...]

17 October 2016
Shares
1
Views
213
A lot of fizz: Warning that sugar tax could fuel illicit soft drinks trade

A British soft drinks industry campaign group has brought a whole new meaning to coke today after it claimed [...]

13 October 2016
Views
266
WHO urges more countries to adopt tax on sugary drinks

More countries should adopt a 20 per cent or more tax on sugary drinks to drive down consumption, the World Health [...]

11 October 2016
Shares
7
Views
157
Irn Bru maker AG Barr announces plans to cut 10 per cent of workforce

Irn Bru and Rubicon maker AG Barr today announced it will shed 10 per cent of its total workforce in a major [...]

27 September 2016
Shares
1
Views
126
Lawsuit filed in bid to halt Philadelphia sugar tax

A US drinks industry body and small businesses have launched a lawsuit to try to block a soft drinks tax in the [...]

15 September 2016
Shares
7
Views
69
George Osborne's sugar tax has been slammed - again

George Osborne's sugar tax has been slammed again today after new data released as part of the National Diet [...]

9 September 2016
Shares
3
Views
690
Irish government gearing up to introduce sugar tax on soft drinks

The sugar tax announced by former chancellor George Osborne's looks like it's catching on, with the Irish government expected [...]

6 September 2016
Shares
5
Views
387
The chancellor's fiscal reset: A golden opportunity to slash living costs

Philip Hammond recently said that he may use the Autumn Statement to “reset” fiscal policy. That is a welcome [...]

5 September 2016
Shares
234
Views
1,270
Sweet Mercy: Government drops all-out war on sugar but pushes levy ahead

The government has today scrapped the most draconian measures from its long-awaited childhood obesity strategy, [...]

17 August 2016
Shares
61
Views
766
Pressure mounts on government to scrap sugar tax

Soft drinks producers, off licences, pubs and sugar businesses have launched a new campaign to ramp up calls [...]

16 August 2016
Views
309
Sugar tax will cost UK economy £132m and put 4,000 jobs at risk

The sugar tax will put more than 4,000 UK jobs at risk and will cost the economy £132m as a result of lower sales, [...]

8 August 2016
Shares
20
Views
1,007
Advertisers should exercise their better judgement or face more regulation

The advertising industry anxiously awaits the government’s white paper on childhood obesity, to see whether [...]

25 July 2016
Shares
21
Views
286
This is what Coca-Cola's new ad campaign tells us about the drinks market

Coca-Cola's announcement that it is pouring £10m into its newly-branded Zero Sugar variant is proof of two things.  [...]

19 July 2016
Shares
30
Views
356
Sugar tax will leave soft drinks jobs and Treasury income with crashing low

It seems a spoonful of sugar will make jobs and Treasury income go down.  [...]

11 July 2016
Views
411
Smaller is better... When it comes to food packaging

If you thought the size of your snacks had gotten smaller over the last few years, you weren't imagining it. [...]

20 June 2016
Shares
3
Views
309

