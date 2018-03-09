Strikes and industrial action

Another Southern rail strike is going ahead next week

The latest strike in the long-running row over the role of the guard on Southern rail will go ahead on Monday [...]

9 March 2018
It's still not over: RMT calls another Southern rail strike

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said today that guards and driver members on Southern rail will stage [...]

22 February 2018
South Western Railway row continues with four days of industrial action

A bitter row on South Western Railway continues with the latest industrial action planned by the Rail, Maritime [...]

15 February 2018
South Western Railway passengers face industrial action misery this week

South Western Railway passengers face more misery later this week after the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) [...]

12 February 2018
DLR workers to stage 48-hour strike in February

Workers on London's Docklands Light Railway (DLR) are to stage a 48-hour strike regarding a "comprehensive breakdown" [...]

18 January 2018
Southern rail franchise passengers suffer "worst service" in Britain

The huge franchise behind Southern rail has been slammed by parliament’s spending watchdog as failing to deliver value [...]

10 January 2018
Week of rail misery kicks off with strikes across five train firms

The first in three days of strike action this week across five train companies kicked off today in separate disputes [...]

8 January 2018
What you need to know about this week's mass rail strikes

Commuters may still be smarting from the rail fare rise that greeted them at the start of the year, but there's [...]

8 January 2018
RMT and South Western Railway hold talks in bid to stave off strikes

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will meet South Western Railway and Northern today for last-ditch [...]

3 January 2018
"Frantic Friday" kicks off Christmas travel trouble as rail strikes loom

Brits today face the busiest date for travelling on the nation’s roads, at the start of a festive period stacked [...]

22 December 2017
Ryanair pilots are going on strike just before Christmas

Ryanair pilots in Germany are set to strike for four hours tomorrow, saying that all flights planned by German [...]

21 December 2017
Christmas travel disruption: Strikes and station closures affecting London

With this morning's news of a DLR strike planned for New Year's Eve, Londoners may well be wondering what travel [...]

20 December 2017
Mass rail misery for the New Year as RMT announces wave of fresh strikes

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced a batch of new strike dates in January across Northern, [...]

20 December 2017
Merry Christmas everyone: DLR strike set for New Year's Eve

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced members employed on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) [...]

19 December 2017
Ryanair pilots suspend pre-Christmas strike as crunch talks agreed

Ryanair will meet union bosses for crunch talks tomorrow in an effort to stave off threats of strike action, after [...]

18 December 2017
South Western Railway and Greater Anglia face strikes over Christmas

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced new strikes in its row over the role of the guard, [...]

13 December 2017
Crossrail row: Workers balloted by RMT for strikes in pay dispute

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union announced today that it will ballot a group of staff for industrial [...]

22 November 2017
RMT holds firm on mass strike action after train drivers' Southern deal

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union today said it was holding firm on strike action this week affecting [...]

9 November 2017
Southern rail saga: Drivers accept deal to bring bitter row to a close

Members of train drivers' union Aslef have agreed a deal to bring an end to a long-running dispute on Southern [...]

8 November 2017
Mass rail strike misery gets underway with walkouts across five networks

Mass UK rail strikes kick off today across five train companies, as the row over the role of the guard and so-called [...]

8 November 2017
Businesses warn of "significant damage" to economy from mass rail strikes

Businesses have voiced concerns that this week's mass rail strikes will cause "significant damage" to the economy, [...]

8 November 2017
What you need to know about this week's mass rail strikes

Last month, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union announced fresh strike action across five train operators [...]

7 November 2017
November rail misery on the cards as RMT announces new wave of rail strikes

Workers on Southern rail, South Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Merseyrail and Arriva Rail North will stage fresh [...]

24 October 2017
University lecturers are the latest to threaten a strike

University lecturers has become the latest group to threaten industrial action, in a dispute over pensions. [...]

19 October 2017
Heathrow facing Christmas strike threat as workers back industrial action

Heathrow workers have backed industrial action in a row over holiday pay and imposed cuts to terms and conditions, [...]

18 October 2017
Get ready for another Tube strike

The RMT union has declared an official dispute with Transport for London (TfL), saying it has begun preparations [...]

17 October 2017
Tube strike threat remains as rail walkout woes continue tomorrow

Train drivers' union Aslef has warned strike action could still be brought to the London Underground, despite [...]

4 October 2017
Tube strike latest: TfL's travel advice warns of no service on most of Tube

Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled its latest travel advice for Thursday's 24-hour Tube strike, warning there [...]

3 October 2017
Rail strikes set to spread as South Western Railway faces walkout

Workers on South Western Railway have voted in favour of strike action in a dispute over the role of guards on [...]

3 October 2017
Crunch talks continue to avoid mass disruption from Thursday's Tube strike

Crunch talks aimed at preventing a 24-hour Tube strike happening on Thursday 5 October continued today after failing [...]

3 October 2017
