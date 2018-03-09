Strikes and industrial action

The latest strike in the long-running row over the role of the guard on Southern rail will go ahead on Monday [...]
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said today that guards and driver members on Southern rail will stage [...]
A bitter row on South Western Railway continues with the latest industrial action planned by the Rail, Maritime [...]
South Western Railway passengers face more misery later this week after the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) [...]
Workers on London's Docklands Light Railway (DLR) are to stage a 48-hour strike regarding a "comprehensive breakdown" [...]
The huge franchise behind Southern rail has been slammed by parliament’s spending watchdog as failing to deliver value [...]
The first in three days of strike action this week across five train companies kicked off today in separate disputes [...]
Commuters may still be smarting from the rail fare rise that greeted them at the start of the year, but there's [...]
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will meet South Western Railway and Northern today for last-ditch [...]
Brits today face the busiest date for travelling on the nation’s roads, at the start of a festive period stacked [...]
Ryanair pilots in Germany are set to strike for four hours tomorrow, saying that all flights planned by German [...]
With this morning's news of a DLR strike planned for New Year's Eve, Londoners may well be wondering what travel [...]
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced a batch of new strike dates in January across Northern, [...]
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced members employed on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) [...]
Ryanair will meet union bosses for crunch talks tomorrow in an effort to stave off threats of strike action, after [...]
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced new strikes in its row over the role of the guard, [...]
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union announced today that it will ballot a group of staff for industrial [...]
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union today said it was holding firm on strike action this week affecting [...]
Members of train drivers' union Aslef have agreed a deal to bring an end to a long-running dispute on Southern [...]
Mass UK rail strikes kick off today across five train companies, as the row over the role of the guard and so-called [...]
Businesses have voiced concerns that this week's mass rail strikes will cause "significant damage" to the economy, [...]
Last month, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union announced fresh strike action across five train operators [...]
Workers on Southern rail, South Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Merseyrail and Arriva Rail North will stage fresh [...]
University lecturers has become the latest group to threaten industrial action, in a dispute over pensions. [...]
Heathrow workers have backed industrial action in a row over holiday pay and imposed cuts to terms and conditions, [...]
The RMT union has declared an official dispute with Transport for London (TfL), saying it has begun preparations [...]
Train drivers' union Aslef has warned strike action could still be brought to the London Underground, despite [...]
Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled its latest travel advice for Thursday's 24-hour Tube strike, warning there [...]
Workers on South Western Railway have voted in favour of strike action in a dispute over the role of guards on [...]
Crunch talks aimed at preventing a 24-hour Tube strike happening on Thursday 5 October continued today after failing [...]
