HSBC takes $188m hit from Carillion and Steinhoff write-downs

HSBC has been forced to take a $188m (£135m) hit from the fallout of collapsed contractor Carillion and troubled [...]

20 February 2018
Former boss of Steinhoff reported to the police

The former chief executive of embattled retail giant Steinhoff has been reported to the police by the firm. [...]

31 January 2018
Activist short-selling fell in 2017 as hedgies dug for overvalued stock

The number of short-selling campaigns which activist investors ran last year fell dramatically, according to new [...]

25 January 2018
Stock exchange says Steinhoff bond trading could be suspended

South Africa’s stock exchange has said it could suspend trading in Steinhoff’s bonds if the retail conglomerate [...]

22 January 2018
Troubles at Steinhoff prompt private equity bidders to circle Poundland

Speculation over the future of Poundland has attracted a pack of prospective private equity bidders ready to [...]

21 January 2018
Pinched-for-cash Poundworld in talks with TPG for more money

Discount retailer Poundworld is in talks with its majority owner, US private equity giant TPG Capital, for a new [...]

18 January 2018
JP Morgan posts $143m loss tied to Poundland owner Steinhoff

JP Morgan has reported an increase in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017, but posted a huge loss on a loan [...]

12 January 2018
New Look's troubles deepen as insurers reduce cover

Credit insurers have started cutting  their cover on New Look as troubles deepen for the high street chain. [...]

7 January 2018
Poundland owner Steinhoff's shares have surged

Shares in South African group Steinhoff staged a dramatic recovery in early trading today, despite a warning [...]

2 January 2018
Moody's cuts rating of Poundland owner Steinhoff for second time in weeks

Top ratings agency Moody's has downgraded the credit rating of embattled retail giant Steinhoff for the second [...]

29 December 2017
Poundland's been sharing some very NSFW tweets and we've only just noticed

While most brands focus on the traditional Christmas themes of family, food and frenzied spending in their festive [...]

21 December 2017
Poundland owner Steinhoff has hired a new CEO

Embattled retail giant Steinhoff has appointed a new chief executive after two bosses resigned in a matter of [...]

19 December 2017
Steinhoff's chairman quits after another day of sinking shares

South African retail giant Steinhoff saw its chairman quit this evening, after the group said earlier in the [...]

14 December 2017
Steinhoff appoints advisers as it battles through accounting scandal

South African retail conglomerate Steinhoff has appointed advisers in a bid to fix accounting irregularities. [...]

11 December 2017
Investec has warned exposure to troubled Steinhoff could hit profits

Investec has warned its exposure to troubled South African retail giant Steinhoff could knock as much as three [...]

11 December 2017
