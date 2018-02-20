HSBC has been forced to take a $188m (£135m) hit from the fallout of collapsed contractor Carillion and troubled [...]
The former chief executive of embattled retail giant Steinhoff has been reported to the police by the firm. [...]
The number of short-selling campaigns which activist investors ran last year fell dramatically, according to new [...]
South Africa’s stock exchange has said it could suspend trading in Steinhoff’s bonds if the retail conglomerate [...]
Speculation over the future of Poundland has attracted a pack of prospective private equity bidders ready to [...]
Discount retailer Poundworld is in talks with its majority owner, US private equity giant TPG Capital, for a new [...]
JP Morgan has reported an increase in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017, but posted a huge loss on a loan [...]
Credit insurers have started cutting their cover on New Look as troubles deepen for the high street chain. [...]
Shares in South African group Steinhoff staged a dramatic recovery in early trading today, despite a warning [...]
Top ratings agency Moody's has downgraded the credit rating of embattled retail giant Steinhoff for the second [...]
While most brands focus on the traditional Christmas themes of family, food and frenzied spending in their festive [...]
Embattled retail giant Steinhoff has appointed a new chief executive after two bosses resigned in a matter of [...]
South African retail giant Steinhoff saw its chairman quit this evening, after the group said earlier in the [...]
South African retail conglomerate Steinhoff has appointed advisers in a bid to fix accounting irregularities. [...]
Investec has warned its exposure to troubled South African retail giant Steinhoff could knock as much as three [...]
