Travis Kalanick, the disgraced former chief executive and co-founder of Uber, is wheeling into India and China [...]
Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi have denied reports that Nissan is in talks to acquire the French state's stake [...]
Business owners in the technology sector are the most positive about Brexit, a new survey has shown. [...]
An AI-driven cybersecurity company, a fashion industry analytics business and a tech-based language teaching company [...]
The world's first passive Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) fund has fully invested its £4.5m total. [...]
This Monday, many of the world’s leading investors and experts will meet in the heart of the City of London. [...]
It's a sad fact that, as we started this year, both Toys R Us and Maplin facing collapse in the same breath was [...]
David Ben Gurion once famously said: “in Israel, in order to be a realist, you must believe in miracles”. [...]
Should tech firms be taxed on revenues, rather than profit? [...]
BrewBroker wants to become the Uber of beer. The startup launched today by co-founders Ben Morgan-Smith and Toby [...]
A gym where users also help their community and an app for mums are just two of the seven up-and-coming startups [...]
Microsoft is the latest company eyeing up London's hot shot startups with a $20m (£14.3m) investment in a new [...]
Citymapper is launching an on-demand carpooling service in the capital that's part minicab, part bus, after [...]
An investment firm listed on London's alternative market has invested in the initial coin offering of messaging [...]
A startup using artificial intelligence to track employees and improve their productivity has raised fresh cash [...]
