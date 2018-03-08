Startups

Former Uber head Travis Kalanick is launching a new fund in China and India

Travis Kalanick, the disgraced former chief executive and co-founder of Uber, is wheeling into India and China [...]

8 March 2018
Renault and Nissan deny reports of French government stake sell off

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi have denied reports that Nissan is in talks to acquire the French state's stake [...]

7 March 2018
Tech sector business owners full of confidence despite Brexit

Business owners in the technology sector are the most positive about Brexit, a new survey has shown. [...]

7 March 2018
Meet the 26 tech startups that could be the future of the tech industry

An AI-driven cybersecurity company, a fashion industry analytics business and a tech-based language teaching company [...]

7 March 2018
World's first passive startup fund has fully invested its £4.5m total

The world's first passive Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) fund has fully invested its £4.5m total. [...]

7 March 2018
London can be at the heart of the Islamic finance revolution

This Monday, many of the world’s leading investors and experts will meet in the heart of the City of London. [...]

2 March 2018
A startup SWAT team could have saved Toys R Us

It's a sad fact that, as we started this year, both Toys R Us and Maplin facing collapse in the same breath was [...]

2 March 2018
Israel is building bridges on the foundations of its tech revolution

David Ben Gurion once famously said: “in Israel, in order to be a realist, you must believe in miracles”. [...]

27 February 2018
DEBATE: Should tech firms be taxed on revenues, rather than profit?

Should tech firms be taxed on revenues, rather than profit? [...]

26 February 2018
BrewBroker: Meet the startup founders trying to create the Uber of beer

BrewBroker wants to become the Uber of beer. The startup launched today by co-founders Ben Morgan-Smith and Toby [...]

22 February 2018
Meet the seven startups joining Facebook's London incubator

A gym where users also help their community and an app for mums are just two of the seven up-and-coming startups [...]

22 February 2018
Microsoft opens Shoreditch startup space

Microsoft is the latest company eyeing up London's hot shot startups with a $20m (£14.3m) investment in a new [...]

22 February 2018
Citymapper's launched a carpooling service that's a minicab-bus hybrid

Citymapper is launching an on-demand carpooling service in the capital that's part minicab, part bus, after [...]

21 February 2018
This Aim-listed investment firm has backed Telegram's ICO

An investment firm listed on London's alternative market has invested in the initial coin offering of messaging [...]

21 February 2018
Brent Hoberman's backed a startup tracking employees with AI

A startup using artificial intelligence to track employees and improve their productivity has raised fresh cash [...]

21 February 2018
