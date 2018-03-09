Small business

Should the government prioritise domestic growth over the Brexit negotiations? [...]
Let's be honest, financial institutions can be bleak places. Pretentious, impenetrable, and determined to make [...]
Small businesses just want to be understood by their finance provider. And distressed businesses are those most [...]
New data laws are set to catch out small firms, according to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), as 90 [...]
The recent committee hearings on Carillion’s collapse have highlighted once again how crucial access to finance [...]
British small firms spend the equivalent of almost three working weeks every year navigating the complex tax reporting [...]
MPs have demanded the release of a "significant" number of Carillion's internal documents including company minutes [...]
Last year in the UK, 70 new businesses were started every hour. [...]
Two influential parliamentary committees will today launch investigations into finance for small businesses in [...]
US investment bank JP Morgan Chase has come out as one of the latest winners from President Trump's tax cuts, [...]
Hundreds of Carillion's public sector contracts are costing the government millions of pounds in temporary funding [...]
There will be plenty of lessons to learn from the demise of Carillion, but what is going to be recovered from [...]
Small businesses will be able to bypass court proceedings for some bank disputes under plans released today by [...]
The deadline is looming. Businesses have until the end of this month to get their tax affairs in order. [...]
Carillion’s failure shortly before 7am last Monday morning sent shock waves through Britain's vast network of [...]
