Small business

Should the government prioritise domestic growth over Brexit?

Should the government prioritise domestic growth over the Brexit negotiations? [...]

9 March 2018
How Funding Circle is keeping the little guys in the loop

Let's be honest, financial institutions can be bleak places. Pretentious, impenetrable, and determined to make [...]

1 March 2018
Let GRG be a cautionary tale for finance providers

Small businesses just want to be understood by their finance provider. And distressed businesses are those most [...]

27 February 2018
Small businesses set to suffer as most are unprepared for new data laws

New data laws are set to catch out small firms, according to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), as 90 [...]

26 February 2018
Carillion must be a catalyst for change on the SME finance scene

The recent committee hearings on Carillion’s collapse have highlighted once again how crucial access to finance [...]

19 February 2018
Small businesses spend 12 working days each year in complex tax admin

British small firms spend the equivalent of almost three working weeks every year navigating the complex tax reporting [...]

19 February 2018
MPs are getting forensic with Carillion bosses after contradictions

MPs have demanded the release of a "significant" number of Carillion's internal documents including company minutes [...]

15 February 2018
Forget embracing failure, startups deserve the best shot at success

Last year in the UK, 70 new businesses were started every hour. [...]

12 February 2018
MPs to investigate treatment of small businesses in wake of RBS GRG scandal

Two influential parliamentary committees will today launch investigations into finance for small businesses in [...]

1 February 2018
Trump's tax cut prompts JP Morgan to hike wages by $15 to $18 per hour

US investment bank JP Morgan Chase has come out as one of the latest winners from President Trump's tax cuts, [...]

23 January 2018
Government pays millions a day to keep Carillion public projects going

Hundreds of Carillion's public sector contracts are costing the government millions of pounds in temporary funding [...]

23 January 2018
If the government is bold, a phoenix could rise from the ashes of Carillion

There will be plenty of lessons to learn from the demise of Carillion, but what is going to be recovered from [...]

23 January 2018
FCA helps small firms bypass court after RBS restructuring unit controversy

Small businesses will be able to bypass court proceedings for some bank disputes under plans released today by [...]

22 January 2018
Top tips to help you meet the tax deadline

The deadline is looming. Businesses have until the end of this month to get their tax affairs in order. [...]

22 January 2018
Revealed: Just how bad has it got for Carillion's small business suppliers?

Carillion’s failure shortly before 7am last Monday morning sent shock waves through Britain's vast network of [...]

22 January 2018
