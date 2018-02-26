Sharing and gig economies

Shore Capital founder leads $40m investment in new co-working business

Shared workspace business Mixer has just nabbed $40m (£28.6m) of funding in an investment round led by Howard [...]

26 February 2018
Pimlico Plumbers gig economy case heads to Supreme Court

A major legal case in the controversial gig economy is due to be heard at the Supreme Court today. [...]

20 February 2018
Union eyes legal challenge over Deliveroo "workers"

A union is seeking a judicial review of a decision that Deliveroo riders are not workers. [...]

12 February 2018
Government to scrutinise employment status after rise of gig economy

The government will promise to scrutinise how workers are classified with a rising number of people working in the [...]

7 February 2018
Grub Club, a startup for pop-up dining and supper clubs, has been acquired

An app for finding pop-ups and super clubs to eat at across London has been acquired by a larger rival. [...]

22 January 2018
Uber is introducing a cap on driver hours in the UK from next week

Uber will introduce a cap on the number of hours drivers can work in the UK after MPs criticised working conditions [...]

16 January 2018
MPs push for new gig economy laws

A group of cross-party MPs are seeking to to introduce new rules for the gig economy aimed at giving Uber drivers, [...]

20 November 2017
Uber's gig economy fight could be about to head to the Supreme Court

Uber's gig economy fight could be about to head to Britain's highest court with a decision due in a landmark [...]

7 November 2017
Deliveroo riders are heading to an employment tribunal over workers rights

Some 45 Deliveroo riders are heading to an employment tribunal to seek greater workers rights such as minimum [...]

1 November 2017
Jobs tsar warns MPs minimum wage rules would end gig economy

The government's jobs and employment tsar has warned MPs that handing Uber drivers and Deliveroo riders minimum [...]

11 October 2017
Here's how Uber plans to cap driver hours in the UK

Uber will cap the hours drivers can work amid concerns over the working conditions of those in the gig economy. [...]

10 October 2017
Benugo's owner dines out on double-digit sales growth

The firm behind Benugo coffee shops, Hix restaurants and the Gherkin’s bar rode the wave of rising leisure spending [...]

8 October 2017
Uber faces another crunch test in London - this time, workers rights

Uber is facing a fresh test in London amid its high profile fight with regulators as it kicks off an appeal in [...]

26 September 2017
Uber prices are going up in parts of London to boost driver earnings

Uber is increasing the price of a ride in parts of London in an effort to offer better conditions to drivers [...]

14 September 2017
Addison Lee suffers latest gig work defeat in employment tribunal

Taxi and courier firm Addison Lee has lost a case in a London employment tribunal over its treatment of “gig [...]

3 August 2017
