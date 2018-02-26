Sharing and gig economies

Shared workspace business Mixer has just nabbed $40m (£28.6m) of funding in an investment round led by Howard [...]
A major legal case in the controversial gig economy is due to be heard at the Supreme Court today. [...]
A union is seeking a judicial review of a decision that Deliveroo riders are not workers. [...]
The government will promise to scrutinise how workers are classified with a rising number of people working in the [...]
An app for finding pop-ups and super clubs to eat at across London has been acquired by a larger rival. [...]
Uber will introduce a cap on the number of hours drivers can work in the UK after MPs criticised working conditions [...]
A group of cross-party MPs are seeking to to introduce new rules for the gig economy aimed at giving Uber drivers, [...]
Uber's gig economy fight could be about to head to Britain's highest court with a decision due in a landmark [...]
Some 45 Deliveroo riders are heading to an employment tribunal to seek greater workers rights such as minimum [...]
The government's jobs and employment tsar has warned MPs that handing Uber drivers and Deliveroo riders minimum [...]
Uber will cap the hours drivers can work amid concerns over the working conditions of those in the gig economy. [...]
The firm behind Benugo coffee shops, Hix restaurants and the Gherkin’s bar rode the wave of rising leisure spending [...]
Uber is facing a fresh test in London amid its high profile fight with regulators as it kicks off an appeal in [...]
Uber is increasing the price of a ride in parts of London in an effort to offer better conditions to drivers [...]
Taxi and courier firm Addison Lee has lost a case in a London employment tribunal over its treatment of “gig [...]
