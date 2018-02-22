Shale gas fracking

The outlook for the oil price is bearish

Since hitting a three year high in the last week of January, the oil price has been volatile. Investors were getting [...]

22 February 2018
An inquiry has been launched on fracking planning guidance

With applications for the controversial extraction of shale gas expected to grow over the next few years, a committee [...]

31 January 2018
Cuadrilla prepares for fracking at Preston New Road after gas discovery

Fracking firm Cuadrilla Resources said it has discovered a "very sizeable quantity" of natural gas at its exploration site [...]

12 January 2018
Ineos to launch legal challenge to Scottish government's fracking ban

Energy and chemicals giant Ineos today revealed it has lodged a legal challenge to the Scottish government’s [...]

9 January 2018
Fracking firm Cuadrilla gets green light to drill at West Sussex site

Cuadrilla Resources has won approval to explore for oil in the West Sussex village of Balcombe, an area that [...]

9 January 2018
Ban fracking, London mayor tells councils

The Mayor of London wants to effectively ban fracking in the capital, urging local councils to refuse applications [...]

26 November 2017
Local communities can pay themselves with cash from a new fracking fund

Communities near fracking sites will be given the power to decide how to spend the money they will gain through [...]

11 November 2017
MSPs are debating Scotland's fracking ban

MSPs are debating the Scottish government's effective ban on fracking, with a vote set for later today. [...]

24 October 2017
BHP Billiton commits to US shale exit

Global mining behemoth BHP Billiton has pleased shareholders by committing to a US shale exit and slashing net [...]

22 August 2017
What the frack? Geology professor says UK shale gas deposits were hyped up

UK fracking firms looking to replicate the success of the US shale boom may find themselves out of luck as new [...]

17 August 2017
IEA: No sign the US shale revolution is running out of steam

The boom in the US shale market won't be running out of steam any time soon as America is now on track to supply [...]

13 July 2017
Does fracking cause earthquakes? An £8m research project wants to find out

A new £8m research programme aims to uncover the environmental and socioeconomic impacts of fracking in the [...]

5 July 2017
Ineos hikes Grangemouth capacity as part of major European expansion plan

Ineos is planning a big European expansion programme that will include increasing production at its Grangemouth plant [...]

12 June 2017
Fracking firm Third Energy eyes £500m listing

A North Yorkshire fracking firm is plotting a £500m stockmarket float to attract new investment capital. [...]

21 May 2017
Anti-fracking protesters lose legal challenge in Lancashire

A High Court judge has dismissed two legal challenges by anti-fracking protesters over the way communities [...]

12 April 2017
