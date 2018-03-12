The buoyant global economy continued to boost output from the British manufacturing sector in February, in spite [...]
Economic growth in the UK might be stronger than thought, after a closely-watched index suggested the services [...]
It might be disappointing that certain politicians choose to make an enemy of the City, but it is not particularly [...]
Attacks on the financial sector are commonplace. [...]
Small businesses just want to be understood by their finance provider. And distressed businesses are those most [...]
Last week, Brexit secretary David Davis made a speech in the Austrian capital of Vienna, and sent a clear message [...]
The UK’s dominant services sector has started the year on a “firm footing” as profits growth accelerated [...]
The UK economy grew at a slower pace than previously thought at the end of 2017, as production industries dragged [...]
Stronger order books for services sector companies will drive an acceleration in the UK economy, according to [...]
Capita investors were delivered a dose of good news this morning, with shares rising around six per cent after [...]
Output from the massive British services sector grew at the slowest pace since September 2016, according to a [...]
Britain's exports in financial and professional services had a record-breaking year in 2016, according to figures [...]
Hedge funds booked a fresh set of bumper profits as shares in outsourcing giant Capita plunged today. [...]
The EU was the fastest growing partner for trade in British services during 2016, with companies’ increased [...]
Big Four beancounters can expect a rough ride in the wake of the Carillion debacle. [...]
Britain's top accounting regulator today fired a shot across the bows of Carillion's rivals, warning them and [...]
The idea that big data and analytics will transform financial services has become an article of faith for the [...]
The markets could be destabilised if the UK and EU cannot reach a Brexit deal, members of the House of Lords have [...]
Shares in Mitie and Interserve slumped today as investors digested analyst advice to “stay selective” when [...]
The influential chair of the Treasury Select Committee, Nicky Morgan, today criticised the government for not [...]
A decade on from the crash, has the financial services sector done enough to restore trust? [...]
A special deal for the City to ensure financial services firms can operate across the European Union after Brexit [...]
Warnings about Brexit's impact on the City have been overblown, according to French finance chief Christian Noyer. [...]
British services firms breathed a sigh of relief in the third quarter of last year as profitability lifted off [...]
Britons hoping for inflationary pressures to diminish might be forced to wait longer, with a major survey of UK [...]
The number of merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in the UK hit a record high last year, despite growing dissatisfaction [...]
The dominant British services sector expanded faster than expected in December, delivering some more positive [...]
Britain will seek to ensure financial services are included in its future trade deal with the European Union, [...]
At times Brexit can seem like one giant wheeze invented to sell more newspapers. [...]
Sadiq Khan launched his strategy for growing London's business today, promising to lobby for Single Market access [...]
