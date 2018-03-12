Services sector

Manufacturing provides sweetness but services output sours

The buoyant global economy continued to boost output from the British manufacturing sector in February, in spite [...]

12 March 2018
Views
2
Cheers: The UK's services sector grew surprisingly fast last month

Economic growth in the UK might be stronger than thought, after a closely-watched index suggested the services [...]

5 March 2018
Shares
13
Views
195
Politicians should stop demonising the City

It might be disappointing that certain politicians choose to make an enemy of the City, but it is not particularly [...]

2 March 2018
Shares
4
Views
549
Pious attacks on the finance sector are socially destructive

Attacks on the financial sector are commonplace. [...]

28 February 2018
Shares
18
Views
497
Let GRG be a cautionary tale for finance providers

Small businesses just want to be understood by their finance provider. And distressed businesses are those most [...]

27 February 2018
Shares
12
Views
596
Mutual regulatory recognition is the key to a business-friendly EU deal

Last week, Brexit secretary David Davis made a speech in the Austrian capital of Vienna, and sent a clear message [...]

26 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
213
Profit rise leaves wary British services sector on "firm footing"

The UK’s dominant services sector has started the year on a “firm footing” as profits growth accelerated [...]

26 February 2018
Views
208
UK economic growth revised down at end of 2017

The UK economy grew at a slower pace than previously thought at the end of 2017, as production industries dragged [...]

22 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
546
UK GDP growth to accelerate on back of stronger services sector

Stronger order books for services sector companies will drive an acceleration in the UK economy, according to [...]

12 February 2018
Shares
542
Views
985
Capita shares jump as fund manager claims it "flouted basic rules"

Capita investors were delivered a dose of good news this morning, with shares rising around six per cent after [...]

5 February 2018
Shares
35
Views
10,277
British services sector growth at slowest since September 2016

Output from the massive British services sector grew at the slowest pace since September 2016, according to a [...]

5 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
146
UK exports in financial services jump to £95.7bn

Britain's exports in financial and professional services had a record-breaking year in 2016, according to figures [...]

5 February 2018
Shares
120
Views
568
All in a day's work: Hedgies book £90m from Capita crash

Hedge funds booked a fresh set of bumper profits as shares in outsourcing giant Capita plunged today. [...]

31 January 2018
Shares
7
Views
2,655
EU is fastest-growing services trade partner for UK ahead of Brexit

The EU was the fastest growing partner for trade in British services during 2016, with companies’ increased [...]

31 January 2018
Shares
263
Views
800
Carillion’s demise shines a light on an auditor expectation gulf

Big Four beancounters can expect a rough ride in the wake of the Carillion debacle. [...]

31 January 2018
Shares
28
Views
1,146
Regulator warns Carillion rivals to watch the way they book their profits

Britain's top accounting regulator today fired a shot across the bows of Carillion's rivals, warning them and [...]

29 January 2018
Views
311
How financial services can avoid missing out on the data dividend

The idea that big data and analytics will transform financial services has become an article of faith for the [...]

28 January 2018
Views
220
House of Lords: Firms will uproot UK business if no Brexit deal is reached

The markets could be destabilised if the UK and EU cannot reach a Brexit deal, members of the House of Lords have [...]

27 January 2018
Shares
151
Views
1,889
Contractor concerns weigh heavy on Mitie and Interserve

Shares in Mitie and Interserve slumped today as investors digested analyst advice to “stay selective” when [...]

24 January 2018
Shares
62
Views
5,521
Treasury committee chair slams "silence" on the City's post-Brexit future

The influential chair of the Treasury Select Committee, Nicky Morgan, today criticised the government for not [...]

24 January 2018
Shares
12
Views
382
DEBATE: Has the financial services sector done enough to restore trust?

A decade on from the crash, has the financial services sector done enough to restore trust? [...]

24 January 2018
Shares
48
Views
281
Labour thinks a City Brexit deal can still happen

A special deal for the City to ensure financial services firms can operate across the European Union after Brexit [...]

21 January 2018
Shares
2
Views
422
French finance chief says Brexit won't be a catastrophe for the City

Warnings about Brexit's impact on the City have been overblown, according to French finance chief Christian Noyer.  [...]

18 January 2018
Shares
18
Views
719
Services firms' profits bounced back after a weak start to 2017

British services firms breathed a sigh of relief in the third quarter of last year as profitability lifted off [...]

11 January 2018
Views
53
Rising inflation pressures highest since 2009 say British businesses

Britons hoping for inflationary pressures to diminish might be forced to wait longer, with a major survey of UK [...]

10 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
283
UK mergers and acquisitions hit a new record as companies raise defences

The number of merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in the UK hit a record high last year, despite growing dissatisfaction [...]

9 January 2018
Shares
21
Views
818
Britain's services sector enjoys welcome uptick in growth

The dominant British services sector expanded faster than expected in December, delivering some more positive [...]

4 January 2018
Shares
2
Views
156
David Davis says financial services must be included in EU trade deal

Britain will seek to ensure financial services are included in its future trade deal with the European Union, [...]

2 January 2018
Shares
55
Views
448
At the moment the EU holds all the cards ahead of Brexit trade talks

At times Brexit can seem like one giant wheeze invented to sell more newspapers. [...]

20 December 2017
Shares
19
Views
899
Sadiq to lobby for City access to Single Market

Sadiq Khan launched his strategy for growing London's business today, promising to lobby for Single Market access [...]

13 December 2017
Shares
354
Views
569

