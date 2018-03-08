Quantitative easing

Why economic growth (and rates) could increase faster than expected

Why economic growth (and rates) could increase faster than expected

Donald Trump’s plan to boost the US government’s spending by $300 billion has added fuel to a US and global [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
3
Views
295
Euro falls as ECB hints at the end of quantitative easing

Euro falls as ECB hints at the end of quantitative easing

The euro fell against against a basket of currencies this afternoon after the European Central Bank (ECB) kept [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
232
Draghi to resist pressure on more hawkish tilt towards quantitative easing

Draghi to resist pressure on more hawkish tilt towards quantitative easing

Economists expect European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi to hold back from any major changes in communication [...]

4 March 2018
Views
186
No wonder the pound is rising – 2018 is set to be the year of the hawk

No wonder the pound is rising – 2018 is set to be the year of the hawk

The start of next week will mark nine years since the Bank of England slashed interest rates to an historic low [...]

27 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
1,618
Global markets are correcting not crashing

Global markets are correcting not crashing

When it came, the correction looked brutal: $4 trillion wiped off global stocks in a single day. [...]

7 February 2018
Shares
4
Views
209
The City has more serious things than Brexit to worry about

The City has more serious things than Brexit to worry about

Brexit has been the centrepiece of the City’s agenda this week, with two planned Brexit Select Committee meetings [...]

7 February 2018
Shares
84
Views
1,533
How the stock market has performed after the biggest one-day falls

How the stock market has performed after the biggest one-day falls

The US stock market falls this week will have understandably unnerved investors the world over. [...]

6 February 2018
Shares
7
Views
311
DEBATE: Will Janet Yellen’s departure signal a shift in US monetary policy?

DEBATE: Will Janet Yellen’s departure signal a shift in US monetary policy?

Will Janet Yellen’s departure from the Federal Reserve signal a shift in US monetary policy? [...]

5 February 2018
Shares
6
Views
171
7IM is kicking the passive trend to focus on active managers

7IM is kicking the passive trend to focus on active managers

Seven Investment Management (7IM) has bucked the trend of moving towards passive investing, increasing its focus [...]

29 January 2018
Shares
2
Views
270
Mario Draghi says exchange rate volatility needs monitoring as euro surges

Mario Draghi says exchange rate volatility needs monitoring as euro surges

European Central Bank president Mario Draghi said today "the recent volatility" in the exchange rate needed monitoring, [...]

25 January 2018
Shares
6
Views
425
The warning lights for the next economic crisis are starting to flash

The warning lights for the next economic crisis are starting to flash

The global economic zeitgeist has shifted. [...]

25 January 2018
Shares
77
Views
3,517
Davos 2018: Top bankers warn of financial stability threats amid the calm

Davos 2018: Top bankers warn of financial stability threats amid the calm

Global financial regulators have run out of ammunition to fight the next financial crisis, top bankers, investors [...]

23 January 2018
Shares
33
Views
2,032
Monetary tightening will not dent European firms' profits says Moody's

Monetary tightening will not dent European firms' profits says Moody's

Fears that higher borrowing costs as central banks tighten monetary policy could hit European company profits [...]

16 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
400
Playing the global outlook game for 2018

Playing the global outlook game for 2018

You could be forgiven for feeling a little confused about the 2018 global economic outlook. [...]

11 January 2018
Shares
4
Views
226
Bond market sell-off continues as Asian policymakers spook investors

Bond market sell-off continues as Asian policymakers spook investors

Bond markets around the world saw a continued sell-off today as investors nervously eyed Asian central bank actions [...]

10 January 2018
Views
203

Content tagged with "Quantitative easing"