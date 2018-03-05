Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)

Economic growth in the UK might be stronger than thought, after a closely-watched index suggested the services [...]
There was a glimmer of hope for the UK's construction industry in February following a miserable few months, [...]
Growth in activity in the construction sector almost ground to a halt in January, after a closely-watched index [...]
The pound against the dollar this morning after a closely-watched index revealed the UK's manufacturing index [...]
Growth in the UK's dominant sector missed expectations in November, a closely-watched index has shown. [...]
The UK's construction sector smashed expectations in November, a closely-watched index has shown, suggesting the [...]
The UK's manufacturing sector shifted up a gear in November as a closely-watched index showed the sector was [...]
The pound edged slightly higher this morning after new figures showed the UK's dominant services sector smashed [...]
The pound edged off lows in morning trading after a closely-watched index suggested the UK's construction industry [...]
The UK's manufacturing output increased more than expected in October, a closely-watched index has shown, adding [...]
The pound rose this morning after new data showed the services sector beat expectations in September, becoming [...]
The UK's construction sector went into reverse in September, a closely-watched indicator suggested today. [...]
The government has insisted the so-called Repeal Bill will give businesses much-needed clarity over Brexit, as [...]
The UK's manufacturing industry smashed expectations in August, after data showed activity in the sector jumped [...]
Output in the UK's services sector beat expectations in July, new figures have shown, despite rising food prices. [...]
An underwhelming performance by the services sector created a hat trick of disappointments for economists in June. [...]
Construction became the second major UK industry to show disappointing output in June, with Markit's purchasing [...]
The pound fell back below $1.30 after figures showed output in the UK's manufacturing sector fell well short of [...]
A jump in housebuilding caused activity in the UK's construction sector to smash economists' forecasts in May, [...]
The UK's manufacturing sector stayed strong in May, buoyed by a weak pound, new figures have shown. [...]
Activity in the UK's service sector picked up in April after a slow start to the year, rounding off a "hat-trick [...]
The pound fell against both the euro and the dollar this morning after closely watched figures showed UK manufacturing [...]
US services experienced a slowdown in February, as growth dipped to a five-month low with companies becoming more [...]
Growth in the UK's construction sector was stronger than expected in February, figures published today showed [...]
The pound fell off its highs this morning after figures revealed output in the UK's construction industry had [...]
December saw the fastest period of growth in London’s business activity since January last year, according to [...]
Output in the UK's construction sector showed a surprise jump in December - causing the industry to enjoy its [...]
The US economy’s growth is gaining pace according to an important measure of manufacturing activity, further [...]
The post-referendum slowdown is set to be significantly better than first feared, vital services industry data [...]
Construction activity in the UK has grown for the first time in five months as builders regain their mojo in the [...]
