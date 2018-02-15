The London property tech, or proptech, scene is grabbing attention across the globe, as the $13bn (£9.4bn) US [...]
Forget ditching coffee and avocados, a new startup which describes itself as the “bank of mum and dad for [...]
The era of millennial mortgages has arrived. [...]
Babylon, 611 BC: the year of the first recorded loan using real estate as security. [...]
The government department in charge of the country's property and land records is turning to startups for technological [...]
Online estate agent Emoov has raised £9m in its latest investment round, City A.M. can reveal. [...]
Purplebricks has provided more evidence online estate agents are quietly nabbing market share from their more [...]
London's status as the world leading centre of fintech has been questioned in the wake of Brexit, but new figures [...]
The boss of Fullers pub chain Simon Emeny is among investors ploughing cash into an up-and-coming startup that [...]
Two up-and-coming fintech startups are joining forces to offer mortgages via a mobile banking app. [...]
Today's City Moves cover property, specialist banking, property tech and security. Take a look at these movers [...]
From Lord Sugar to Lindsay Lohan, everyone has offered their two pennies' worth on Brexit’s impact on Britain. [...]
A startup aiming to be the Paypal of renting, making lettings easier for tenants, landlords and agents, has landed [...]
A property technology startup which helps find homebuyers the best deal on their mortgage online via a chatbot [...]
Equity crowdfunding will look even more grown up by Christmas 2017. More regulation is coming to the sector: the [...]
Content tagged with "Proptech"