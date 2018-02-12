Population explosion

As investors in global cities we compile a biannual index using a number of factors to identify the most economically [...]
Much ignored in the EU referendum debate was the fact that Europe’s population is ageing rapidly. From having [...]
The UK's population has tipped past 65m for the first time, according to figures published by the Office for National [...]
Facebook has revealed new images of its ambitious project to map the world's population using artificial intelligence [...]
If you thought your morning commute was getting more crowded, you weren't wrong: new figures show that London [...]
London’s population is booming and nowhere more so than in east London, which is expected to see its population [...]
Population growth is set to make London as dense as Rio de Janiero by 2041, amid concerns there is not enough [...]
Official estimates for London's population growth are wide of the mark, a new report claims, with the capital requiring [...]
Migration figures have hit a new high of 336,000 in June, a rise of 82,000 on last year, official figures reveal. [...]
In the next four decades, the number of people aged over 60 globally is set to jump from 800m to 2bn. This huge [...]
The UK economy seems to be on an upward curve, rising from the ashes of the financial crisis and back towards [...]
The UK and Ireland’s expanding population combined with both countries’ housing supply shortage and “robust” [...]
The UK's population is going to swell by almost 10 million people in the next 25 years, taking us to a total of 74.3m [...]
We’ll be a snug 11.2bn inhabitants on the planet before the century is out, according to the UN’s latest population [...]
The UK will become the most populous country in the European Union by 2050, according to new estimates. That is, [...]
