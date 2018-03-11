Peer-to-peer lending

Funding Circle appoints bankers ahead of potential float

British unicorn Funding Circle has appointed bankers to lead an initial public offering (IPO) which will likely [...]

11 March 2018
Easyjet's billionaire founder has launched fintech platform Easymoney

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the billionaire who founded low-cost airline Easyjet, has today launched a financial [...]

24 February 2018
Small firms look askance at bank borrowing as alternative finance rises

Smaller British businesses are increasingly wary of bank borrowing even if it means forgoing growth, according [...]

20 February 2018
The UK is still leading the way in crowdfunding and P2P lending, data shows

The UK has helped to prompt a boom in European crowdfunding and peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, according to new [...]

22 January 2018
How the UK’s regulatory framework protects P2P investors

The peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market was established in 2005, when Zopa became the first platform to connect [...]

7 December 2017
Empowering the world: How you can make money through improving lives

In the not-so-distant past, ethical investing was a mere speck on the horizon, barely visible beyond the sea of [...]

16 November 2017
Let’s make London the green finance capital of the world

The prospect of Brexit threatens to cause serious damage to the UK’s financial services industry. [...]

15 November 2017
Ratesetter's the last of the big P2P lenders to get City watchdog thumbs up

Neil Woodford-backed Ratesetter has become the last of the big peer-to-peer lenders to be given the green light by [...]

17 October 2017
This £4bn problem is stunting SME growth

Every year, tens of thousands of small businesses see their loan applications refused by the big banks. [...]

16 October 2017
Zopa's searching for new borrowers through this building society

Zopa is partnering with a building society to offer its loans as it seeks to add more borrowers to the platform. [...]

2 October 2017
Meet the firm which hopes to solve the late payment problem

Most firms just aren’t ready for the tsunami of changes around working capital which will hit British businesses [...]

7 September 2017
Fintech startup Prodigy Finance lands $240m funding

Prodigy Finance, a fintech startup that provides online funding for students embarking on postgraduate courses [...]

21 August 2017
Funding Circle and Aegon team up for small business lending

Peer-to-peer lending platform Funding Circle has teamed up with insurance giant Aegon in a small business lending [...]

17 August 2017
Ed Sheeran's former music college grabs a £2.4m peer-to-peer loan

The Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM), which counts Ed Sheeran, Newton Faulkner and Kate Nash among its alumni, [...]

15 August 2017
Octopus is the latest firm to offer the peer-to-peer Innovative Finance Isa

Investment firm Octopus seems to have its tentacles in all the pies, as it has today become the latest business [...]

9 August 2017
