British unicorn Funding Circle has appointed bankers to lead an initial public offering (IPO) which will likely [...]
Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the billionaire who founded low-cost airline Easyjet, has today launched a financial [...]
Smaller British businesses are increasingly wary of bank borrowing even if it means forgoing growth, according [...]
The UK has helped to prompt a boom in European crowdfunding and peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, according to new [...]
The peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market was established in 2005, when Zopa became the first platform to connect [...]
In the not-so-distant past, ethical investing was a mere speck on the horizon, barely visible beyond the sea of [...]
The prospect of Brexit threatens to cause serious damage to the UK’s financial services industry. [...]
Neil Woodford-backed Ratesetter has become the last of the big peer-to-peer lenders to be given the green light by [...]
Every year, tens of thousands of small businesses see their loan applications refused by the big banks. [...]
Zopa is partnering with a building society to offer its loans as it seeks to add more borrowers to the platform. [...]
Most firms just aren’t ready for the tsunami of changes around working capital which will hit British businesses [...]
Prodigy Finance, a fintech startup that provides online funding for students embarking on postgraduate courses [...]
Peer-to-peer lending platform Funding Circle has teamed up with insurance giant Aegon in a small business lending [...]
The Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM), which counts Ed Sheeran, Newton Faulkner and Kate Nash among its alumni, [...]
Investment firm Octopus seems to have its tentacles in all the pies, as it has today become the latest business [...]
