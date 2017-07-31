Payday lenders

Banks in spotlight as FCA sets its sights on overdrafts

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has shifted its gaze from payday lenders to overdraft providers, as the [...]

31 July 2017
Google's illiberal Morality Police are impeaching legitimate advertisers

One of the many perks of living in a democratic capitalist society is the laissez faire relationship between (legitimate, [...]

30 January 2017
Payday lender to cough up £35m compensation after "serious failings"

Payday lender CFO Lending is to provide £34.8m in compensation to more than 97,000 clients after the Financial [...]

19 September 2016
Wonga to get a new UK boss

Payday lender Wonga is due to get a new UK top dog. [...]

22 August 2016
Former Miliband business tsar threatens to quit party over anti-Semitism

A Labour peer who previously served as Ed Miliband's business adviser has vowed to quit Labour if Jeremy Corbyn [...]

9 August 2016
Google says payday loans are just as bad as drugs and guns

Payday loans are as bad as drugs, weapons and counterfeit goods, Google has said, adding them to its list of items [...]

12 May 2016
This payday lender must repay millions to customers

The payday lender behind familiar high street short-term loans business The Money Shop has been told to repay [...]

26 October 2015
This payday lender must repay £20m to customers

A payday lender has been told to give back millions of pounds to customers because its lending practices were [...]

27 July 2015
Are these the new payday loans?

A charity has warned as Britain's regulators heap pressure onto payday lenders, problems linked with this sector [...]

17 July 2015
New guidance issued for payday loan adverts

New guidance has been published on the regulation of adverts for payday loan products, designed to prevent ads [...]

4 June 2015
Wonga adds money-back guarantee, ditches puppets

Wonga’s re-brand is here: the payday lender is to roll out new television adverts aimed at its new middle-class [...]

19 May 2015
Wonga to drop name and its advert puppets

Payday lender Wonga is planning to replace its toxic brand with a  new name and a range of products beyond its [...]

22 April 2015
Experts predict boring new name for Wonga

Wonga is likely to pick a dull name to deflect attention in future, brand consultants told City A.M.

22 April 2015
Wonga slips into the red as crackdowns take their toll

Things aren't looking good for much-maligned payday lender Wonga. Figures posted today showed it slipped into [...]

21 April 2015
Consumer credit firms cut back lending on watchdog delays

Payday borrowers could be left without credit, as lenders are forced to cut back business on delays to authorisation [...]

21 April 2015
