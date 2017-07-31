The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has shifted its gaze from payday lenders to overdraft providers, as the [...]
One of the many perks of living in a democratic capitalist society is the laissez faire relationship between (legitimate, [...]
Payday lender CFO Lending is to provide £34.8m in compensation to more than 97,000 clients after the Financial [...]
Payday lender Wonga is due to get a new UK top dog. [...]
A Labour peer who previously served as Ed Miliband's business adviser has vowed to quit Labour if Jeremy Corbyn [...]
Payday loans are as bad as drugs, weapons and counterfeit goods, Google has said, adding them to its list of items [...]
The payday lender behind familiar high street short-term loans business The Money Shop has been told to repay [...]
A payday lender has been told to give back millions of pounds to customers because its lending practices were [...]
A charity has warned as Britain's regulators heap pressure onto payday lenders, problems linked with this sector [...]
New guidance has been published on the regulation of adverts for payday loan products, designed to prevent ads [...]
Wonga’s re-brand is here: the payday lender is to roll out new television adverts aimed at its new middle-class [...]
Payday lender Wonga is planning to replace its toxic brand with a new name and a range of products beyond its [...]
Wonga is likely to pick a dull name to deflect attention in future, brand consultants told City A.M.
Things aren't looking good for much-maligned payday lender Wonga. Figures posted today showed it slipped into [...]
Payday borrowers could be left without credit, as lenders are forced to cut back business on delays to authorisation [...]
