Open banking is a test of trust for financial firms

Open banking, the new initiative threatening to tear up the banking rule book, has the power to revolutionise [...]

5 March 2018
Banks must get their heads out of the sand and into the cloud

There is something for everyone to celebrate in what has been a solid earnings season for the Big Four UK banks. [...]

26 February 2018
Open Banking could provide a £1bn boost to the UK economy, says study

The UK's new Open Banking initiative could provide a £1bn boost to the country’s economy, research indicates. [...]

26 February 2018
Lloyds announces £3bn investment in new digital strategy

Lloyds Banking Group today launched a new £3bn investment in a three-year strategy of upgrading the bank's digital [...]

21 February 2018
Now Monzo users can invest their spare change

Monzo users can now invest their cash by rounding up purchases to the nearest pound. [...]

20 February 2018
Maybe it’s time we ditched fintech?

No one orders their weekly food shop on Amazon Prime with cries of “oh, I’m just going to do some e-commerce [...]

13 February 2018
Starling Bank teams up with mortgage broker, insurer and investment firms

Starling Bank will today unveil four new partners for its in-app marketplace, raising the prospect of customers [...]

13 February 2018
UK banks are in for a rocky 2018

The UK bank results season will soon get into full swing, and it looks set to be an interesting one. [...]

6 February 2018
How financial services can avoid missing out on the data dividend

The idea that big data and analytics will transform financial services has become an article of faith for the [...]

28 January 2018
How fintech is about to help first-time buyers get on the property ladder

You spend years paying rent, every month and on time, and yet when it comes to getting a mortgage, that all means [...]

18 January 2018
Bank of Facebook? Tech giants don't threaten banks (for now), says S&P

The Likes of Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon will not pose a threat to global banks - in the short term at [...]

16 January 2018
Banks face a seismic technological upheaval – PSD2 is only the start

The Second Payment Services Directive (PSD2) came into force across the EU last Saturday, opening access to consumers’ [...]

16 January 2018
Emma, the "banking app for millennials", gets FCA approval

London-based Emma Technologies, which calls itself the "banking app for millennials", has today won approval from [...]

15 January 2018
How SMEs can survive and thrive in 2018

There's a bulk of changes taking place in the UK, and indeed the wider world, which are set to impact the business [...]

15 January 2018
Banks risked customer security by failing to take PSD2 seriously

Last Saturday, the revised payment service directive (PSD2) became a reality in the UK. [...]

15 January 2018
As Open Banking kicks off, NatWest warns of risks to customers

As Open Banking comes into effect today, NatWest has warned customers of the risks the new regulations could [...]

13 January 2018
FSB warns credit card fee ban is "double-edge sword" for small businesses

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has warned an EU-wide ban on preventing credit card charges from being [...]

13 January 2018
Amex says credit card fee ban will create "a level playing field"

One of the world's biggest credit card firms has welcomed a UK ban preventing charges being passed on to customers. [...]

12 January 2018
What is Open Banking? Everything you need to know but were afraid to ask

You'll be hearing a lot of talk about Open Banking, which is set for take off this Saturday. Here's everything [...]

12 January 2018
Here's what fintech startups think of delays to Open Banking

Entrepreneurs at fintech startups have been left little surprised after more than half of the UK’s banks revealed [...]

20 December 2017
Five UK banks given Open Banking deadline extension by CMA

Five UK banks have been given more time by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to comply with Open Banking [...]

19 December 2017
Millennial mortgages are here: Automatic switching is go at startup Trussle

The era of millennial mortgages has arrived. [...]

19 December 2017
Meet 10 startups that just won cash for innovative Open Banking ideas

Nearly a dozen startups have been chosen for a cash prize totalling £5m for their innovative ideas for making [...]

13 December 2017
ING chief exec: I'm yet to be convinced by cryptocurrencies

Ralph Hamers has said there isn't yet enough detail behind what's caused the unprecedented rise in value of [...]

12 December 2017
Can Open Banking fulfil expectations?

There’s a storm brewing in the banking world as companies brace for a huge shake-up in the financial services [...]

4 December 2017
TSB boss voices concerns over Santander inclusion on RBS competition fund

The boss of high street bank TSB today criticised the possible inclusion of banking giant Santander in a scheme [...]

30 November 2017
Open Banking: How can customer centricity drive innovation?

Firstly, let’s set the scene here. What is ‘Open Banking’? [...]

22 November 2017
Barclays is working with a startup to make your receipts totally paperless

Barclays is the latest major bank to turn to a startup as we approach the era of Open Banking, when high street [...]

13 November 2017
Sink, swim, or build a lifeboat: Tips for surviving Open Banking

Open Banking, which comes into place January 2018, is a landmark development for the banking industry. [...]

7 November 2017
DEBATE: Are Open Banking and PSD2 a real threat to banks?

Are Open Banking and PSD2 a real threat to banks? [...]

30 October 2017
