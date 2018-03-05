Open banking, the new initiative threatening to tear up the banking rule book, has the power to revolutionise [...]
There is something for everyone to celebrate in what has been a solid earnings season for the Big Four UK banks. [...]
The UK's new Open Banking initiative could provide a £1bn boost to the country’s economy, research indicates. [...]
Lloyds Banking Group today launched a new £3bn investment in a three-year strategy of upgrading the bank's digital [...]
Monzo users can now invest their cash by rounding up purchases to the nearest pound. [...]
No one orders their weekly food shop on Amazon Prime with cries of “oh, I’m just going to do some e-commerce [...]
Starling Bank will today unveil four new partners for its in-app marketplace, raising the prospect of customers [...]
The UK bank results season will soon get into full swing, and it looks set to be an interesting one. [...]
The idea that big data and analytics will transform financial services has become an article of faith for the [...]
You spend years paying rent, every month and on time, and yet when it comes to getting a mortgage, that all means [...]
The Likes of Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon will not pose a threat to global banks - in the short term at [...]
The Second Payment Services Directive (PSD2) came into force across the EU last Saturday, opening access to consumers’ [...]
London-based Emma Technologies, which calls itself the "banking app for millennials", has today won approval from [...]
There's a bulk of changes taking place in the UK, and indeed the wider world, which are set to impact the business [...]
Last Saturday, the revised payment service directive (PSD2) became a reality in the UK. [...]
As Open Banking comes into effect today, NatWest has warned customers of the risks the new regulations could [...]
The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has warned an EU-wide ban on preventing credit card charges from being [...]
One of the world's biggest credit card firms has welcomed a UK ban preventing charges being passed on to customers. [...]
You'll be hearing a lot of talk about Open Banking, which is set for take off this Saturday. Here's everything [...]
Entrepreneurs at fintech startups have been left little surprised after more than half of the UK’s banks revealed [...]
Five UK banks have been given more time by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to comply with Open Banking [...]
The era of millennial mortgages has arrived. [...]
Nearly a dozen startups have been chosen for a cash prize totalling £5m for their innovative ideas for making [...]
Ralph Hamers has said there isn't yet enough detail behind what's caused the unprecedented rise in value of [...]
There’s a storm brewing in the banking world as companies brace for a huge shake-up in the financial services [...]
The boss of high street bank TSB today criticised the possible inclusion of banking giant Santander in a scheme [...]
Firstly, let’s set the scene here. What is ‘Open Banking’? [...]
Barclays is the latest major bank to turn to a startup as we approach the era of Open Banking, when high street [...]
Open Banking, which comes into place January 2018, is a landmark development for the banking industry. [...]
Are Open Banking and PSD2 a real threat to banks? [...]
Content tagged with "Open Banking"