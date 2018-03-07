Oil prices

UK export economy in good health as Brexit looms

UK export economy in good health as Brexit looms

UK exports are at their strongest position since 2000 despite threats posed by Brexit, a report by Heathrow Airport [...]

7 March 2018
Shares
891
Views
859
IEA: More investment will be needed to boost global oil supplies after 2020

IEA: More investment will be needed to boost global oil supplies after 2020

Soaring oil production from the US is set to buoy global oil demand through 2020, but the International Energy [...]

5 March 2018
Views
85
The oil price recovery has sent Weir Group's profit flying

The oil price recovery has sent Weir Group's profit flying

Weir Group's profits jumped in 2017 as the oil price recovery boosted investment from oil and gas firms. [...]

28 February 2018
Views
165
Last week in the City: A look at the latest market-moving events

Last week in the City: A look at the latest market-moving events

This week, a tweet from a member of the Kardashian family wiped $1.3bn off the value of a US tech company, senior [...]

23 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
218
The outlook for the oil price is bearish

The outlook for the oil price is bearish

Since hitting a three year high in the last week of January, the oil price has been volatile. Investors were getting [...]

22 February 2018
Views
255
Why stocks with falling dividends can be decent income investments

Why stocks with falling dividends can be decent income investments

An important part of income investing is receiving dividends. A dividend is the portion of a company’s profits [...]

20 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
398
Petrol war re-ignites: Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrison slash pump prices

Petrol war re-ignites: Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrison slash pump prices

Sainsbury's has joined its rivals with a fresh round of petrol price cuts, meaning three of the big supermarket [...]

16 February 2018
Shares
7
Views
2,630
Wall Street nudges up as it eyes best week in five years

Wall Street nudges up as it eyes best week in five years

Wall Street nudged up as trading opened today, putting stock markets on course for the best week of gains for [...]

16 February 2018
Views
70
Oil prices bounce higher on lower than expected build in US stockpiles

Oil prices bounce higher on lower than expected build in US stockpiles

Oil prices bounced this afternoon after official US data showed a lower than expected increase in inventories. [...]

14 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
465
Oil prices finally gain some ground after last week's steep drop

Oil prices finally gain some ground after last week's steep drop

Oil prices are back on the rise today after a steep sell-off last week took the black stuff to its lowest level [...]

12 February 2018
Views
241
BoE shift: how rates might increase over the next two years

BoE shift: how rates might increase over the next two years

UK policymakers’ concerns about inflation have prompted Schroders’ economists to bring forward to November [...]

9 February 2018
Shares
4
Views
1,781
It is on: Petrol price war kicks off

It is on: Petrol price war kicks off

A UK petrol price war has kicked off with three of the big four supermarkets slashing prices at the pumps. [...]

9 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
934
Pound falls as UK trade deficit widens again due to shrinking EU exports

Pound falls as UK trade deficit widens again due to shrinking EU exports

The UK's trade deficit, or how much its imports are exceeding its exports, widened again in the three months to [...]

9 February 2018
Shares
54
Views
1,593
Oil sinks below $65 to hit its lowest point so far this year

Oil sinks below $65 to hit its lowest point so far this year

Oil has dropped below $65 per barrel to its lowest price of 2018 as the US pumps out record amounts of crude. [...]

8 February 2018
Shares
4
Views
532
Ineos aims to restart Forties pipeline tonight after it unexpectedly shut

Ineos aims to restart Forties pipeline tonight after it unexpectedly shut

Chemicals giant Ineos plans to reopen the huge Forties pipeline system tonight after it unexpectedly shut this [...]

7 February 2018
Views
130

Content tagged with "Oil prices"