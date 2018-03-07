UK exports are at their strongest position since 2000 despite threats posed by Brexit, a report by Heathrow Airport [...]
Soaring oil production from the US is set to buoy global oil demand through 2020, but the International Energy [...]
Weir Group's profits jumped in 2017 as the oil price recovery boosted investment from oil and gas firms. [...]
This week, a tweet from a member of the Kardashian family wiped $1.3bn off the value of a US tech company, senior [...]
Since hitting a three year high in the last week of January, the oil price has been volatile. Investors were getting [...]
An important part of income investing is receiving dividends. A dividend is the portion of a company’s profits [...]
Sainsbury's has joined its rivals with a fresh round of petrol price cuts, meaning three of the big supermarket [...]
Wall Street nudged up as trading opened today, putting stock markets on course for the best week of gains for [...]
Oil prices bounced this afternoon after official US data showed a lower than expected increase in inventories. [...]
Oil prices are back on the rise today after a steep sell-off last week took the black stuff to its lowest level [...]
UK policymakers’ concerns about inflation have prompted Schroders’ economists to bring forward to November [...]
A UK petrol price war has kicked off with three of the big four supermarkets slashing prices at the pumps. [...]
The UK's trade deficit, or how much its imports are exceeding its exports, widened again in the three months to [...]
Oil has dropped below $65 per barrel to its lowest price of 2018 as the US pumps out record amounts of crude. [...]
Chemicals giant Ineos plans to reopen the huge Forties pipeline system tonight after it unexpectedly shut this [...]
