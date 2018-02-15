Passengers on the Northern Line face four months of disruption from mid-May for work on the line's extension to [...]
Vauxhall got dragged through the mud by no less a figure than the President of the United States recently. [...]
Transport for London (TfL) said today Tube passengers will reap the rewards of the completion of significant [...]
The £1.2bn Northern Line extension to Battersea notched up a fresh milestone today, with the completion of tunnelling [...]
Planned upgrades for the Northern and Jubilee Lines have been paused by Transport for London (TfL), though train [...]
A critical part of Transport for London's (TfL) £1bn extension to the Northern Line may remain mothballed until [...]
The chairman of Wandsworth's planning committee has said the council had no option but to allow the developers [...]
The first extension to the Tube network since the Jubilee line in the late '90s is well and truly underway, as [...]
The time is here: these giant boring machines have been lowered 20m underground in Battersea ready to get the [...]
The first extension to the Tube network since the Jubilee line in the late '90s kicks off in March, as tunnelling [...]
Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled its design for Nine Elms Tube station, which will open when the Northern [...]
London Mayor Boris Johnson has said £1.3tn of investment is needed in the capital over the next 35 years in order [...]
Two monsters are about to start tunnelling under the capital - and at 650 tonnes each, once they've started going, [...]
Ministers have given the green light to a new London Underground station at Battersea, following plans to extend [...]
The extension of the Northern line to Battersea through Nine Elms was given the green light by the Transport Secretary [...]
