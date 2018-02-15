Northern Line extension

Passengers on London's busiest Tube line face months of disruption

Passengers on the Northern Line face four months of disruption from mid-May for work on the line's extension to [...]

15 February 2018
Focus On Vauxhall: "Off-location" or new playground for the rich?

Vauxhall got dragged through the mud by no less a figure than the President of the United States recently. [...]

2 February 2018
Tube to get more reliable as TfL wraps up major upgrade work

Transport for London (TfL) said today Tube passengers will reap the rewards of the completion of significant [...]

3 January 2018
On track: The £1.2bn Northern Line extension just finished tunnelling work

The £1.2bn Northern Line extension to Battersea notched up a fresh milestone today, with the completion of tunnelling [...]

8 November 2017
Two major Tube upgrades have been halted by TfL

Planned upgrades for the Northern and Jubilee Lines have been paused by Transport for London (TfL), though train [...]

10 October 2017
A crucial part of the £1bn Northern Line extension is under threat

A critical part of Transport for London's (TfL) £1bn extension to the Northern Line may remain mothballed until [...]

28 September 2017
Planning chief: Battersea housing quota risked "serious challenges"

The chairman of Wandsworth's planning committee has said the council had no option but to allow the developers [...]

23 June 2017
Tunnelling starts on TfL's £1.2bn Northern Line extension to Battersea

The first extension to the Tube network since the Jubilee line in the late '90s is well and truly underway, as [...]

11 April 2017
Look out below! 750-tonne crane kicks off Northern Line extension

The time is here: these giant boring machines have been lowered 20m underground in Battersea ready to get the [...]

16 February 2017
Work on the £1.2bn Northern line extension starts in March

The first extension to the Tube network since the Jubilee line in the late '90s kicks off in March, as tunnelling [...]

20 January 2017
Here's what the new Nine Elms Tube station will look like

Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled its design for Nine Elms Tube station, which will open when the Northern [...]

16 March 2016
15 plans for the future of London transport

London Mayor Boris Johnson has said £1.3tn of investment is needed in the capital over the next 35 years in order [...]

11 March 2016
Run! Hide! These monsters are about to tunnel under London

Two monsters are about to start tunnelling under the capital - and at 650 tonnes each, once they've started going, [...]

11 March 2016
Green light for Battersea Tube extension

Ministers have given the green light to a new London Underground station at Battersea, following plans to extend [...]

14 November 2014
£1bn tube extension to Battersea gets the green light

The extension of the Northern line to Battersea through Nine Elms was given the green light by the Transport Secretary [...]

13 November 2014
