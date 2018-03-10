North Korea

Trump says a deal with North Korea is now "very much in the making"

President Donald Trump said today that a deal with North Korea is now "very much in the making", after revealing [...]

10 March 2018
North Korea agrees to give up weapons - if regime is guaranteed

North Korea has agreed to suspend missile tests and potentially give up its nuclear weapons, if the future of [...]

6 March 2018
Donald Trump’s trade war poses a serious threat to the global economy

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, the single biggest driver of prosperity and a vital means of maintaining [...]

6 March 2018
Trump announces the "largest ever" set of sanctions against North Korea

US President Donald Trump has said the US will launch the "largest ever" package of sanctions against North Korea. [...]

23 February 2018
Lessons leaders can learn from (bad) political negotiations

Can you really negotiate with someone that’s not willing to negotiate? [...]

22 January 2018
US embassy opens without fanfare

The brand new US embassy in London opened its doors today - but with none of the fanfare you might expect a $1.2bn [...]

16 January 2018
Everyone in Hawaii was told a missile was heading for the country by mistake

Residents of Hawaii were told that a ballistic missile was heading for the Pacific island and that they should [...]

14 January 2018
The Streisand Effect Strikes Again

MANY YEARS AGO, an obscure website tried to document coastal erosion in California. It wasn’t something that [...]

8 January 2018
Don’t panic, there probably won’t be a nuclear war

There is no shortage of gloom and doom with regard to the geopolitical outlook in 2018. [...]

4 January 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un: Nuclear button is always on my desk

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has kicked off 2018 with a new warning to Donald Trump: Pyongyang's nuclear weapons [...]

1 January 2018
Ship seized in row over illegal oil transfer to North Korea

South Korea has said it seized a ship last month that it suspected was delivering oil to North Korea, breaking [...]

29 December 2017
North Korea says UN sanctions are an "act of war"

North Korea has described the UN's most recent set of sanctions against it as an "act of war". [...]

24 December 2017
Ignore the forecasts. No-one really knows what 2018 holds for markets

How will markets and the global economy perform in 2018? If you’ve not yet been confronted with a barrage of [...]

21 December 2017
Foreign Office says North Korean group Lazarus carried out WannaCry attacks

North Korea's Lazarus Group carried out the WannaCry attacks that affected hundreds of thousands of computers [...]

19 December 2017
Here are the biggest global risks facing businesses in 2018

Bumper cyber attacks against infrastructure, US protectionism, and North Korea escalation have been flagged as [...]

18 December 2017
Outlook 2018: Another good year for investors?

As investors look ahead to a new year, they could be forgiven for wondering whether they will be as pleasantly [...]

14 December 2017
South Korea should be both an opportunity and an inspiration

It was snowing as I touched down in Seoul in November for my second visit in three months, and it was as vibrant [...]

11 December 2017
North Korea: War is now an "established fact"

The North Korean foreign ministry has warned that a war on the Korean peninsula is "now an established fact", [...]

7 December 2017
Travel ban: Supreme Court rules in Trump's favour - for now

Donald Trump's revised travel ban has been given the go-ahead by the US' Supreme Court - at least on a temporary [...]

5 December 2017
Is the Santa Rally coming to town?

It's time of year again, when we plaster our homes with decorations and consume copious amount of food – all [...]

5 December 2017
Trump's tweets have a greater effect on markets than North Korean missiles

Whether US President Donald Trump is making any headway in his campaign to Make America Great Again is hard to [...]

4 December 2017
UN Security Council to meet over North Korea as Hawaii begins siren tests

The United Nations Security Council is set to meet later this month to discuss North Korea's nuclear programme after [...]

2 December 2017
Don't pack up your portfolios yet, Christmas has come early

With 41 days to go, it seems Christmas has come early this year for many investors. The returns in 2017, at least [...]

14 November 2017
Trump u-turns on Russia meddling: "I believe our intelligence agencies"

US President Donald Trump has been forced to clarify that he supports the conclusions of intelligence agencies [...]

12 November 2017
Donald Trump warns North Korea: "Do not try us"

Donald Trump has issued another warning to North Korea, during a speech delivered in Seoul yesterday. [...]

8 November 2017
Trump urges North Korea to "do the right thing" as he visits Seoul amid widespread protests

Donald Trump has said he will do whatever is necessary to stop North Korea from "threatening lives so needlessly"- [...]

7 November 2017
UK security minister says North Korea to blame for NHS cyber attack

North Korea was to blame for a cyber attack on the NHS earlier this year, the UK security minister has said.  [...]

27 October 2017
Boris Johnson urges dialogue amid fear of "nuclear Sword of Damocles"

Boris Johnson has stressed the importance of diplomatic solutions to the growing aggression of North Korea as [...]

23 October 2017
Japan's stock market greets Abe election win with two-decade high

Japan's flagship stock index hit its highest point since 1996 today after the resounding victory of Prime Minister [...]

23 October 2017
Democracy depends on heeding Hillary Clinton’s cyber warfare warning

Hillary Clinton has been in the UK this week, promoting her book What Happened and giving her own analysis of [...]

20 October 2017
