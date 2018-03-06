National Living Wage

Sainsbury's raises basic pay while cutting paid breaks

Sainsbury's raises basic pay while cutting paid breaks

Sainsbury's today announced that it is raising its basic pay to £9.20 an hour, ahead of the government's increase [...]

6 March 2018
Shares
4
Views
1,177
Tesco's Cardiff call centre has closed slashing 1,100 jobs

Tesco's Cardiff call centre has closed slashing 1,100 jobs

A Cardiff call centre of supermarket giant Tesco has finally closed, wiping 1,100 jobs off the company's books. [...]

16 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
577
Bank of England survey shows UK pay rises might finally be on the way

Bank of England survey shows UK pay rises might finally be on the way

A long-awaited pay rise for UK workers is finally here, according to a Bank of England survey of businesses. [...]

14 February 2018
Views
1,105
Retail administrations jump by more than a quarter as cost pressures hit

Retail administrations jump by more than a quarter as cost pressures hit

Retail administrations jumped last year as firms came under intense cost pressures from the national living wage, [...]

8 January 2018
Shares
3
Views
361
Rise of the robots: Risk to more jobs as minimum wage increases warns IFS

Rise of the robots: Risk to more jobs as minimum wage increases warns IFS

Higher minimum wage levels could tempt British employers to automate more jobs, risking a rise in unemployment, [...]

4 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
326
Primark and Sports Direct on list of firms that failed to pay minimum wage

Primark and Sports Direct on list of firms that failed to pay minimum wage

The government has named and shamed 260 companies for failing to pay their employees the minimum wage - including Primark [...]

8 December 2017
Views
558
This was a mixed Budget for British SMEs

This was a mixed Budget for British SMEs

British businesses waited with bated breath for the chancellor to serve them another blow in his Budget speech [...]

27 November 2017
Shares
12
Views
333
Failure to act on green belt a "big disappointment", Tories say

Failure to act on green belt a "big disappointment", Tories say

The "big disappointment" from yesterday's Budget was a failure to shake up green belt restrictions, according [...]

23 November 2017
Shares
1
Views
292
MPs push for new gig economy laws

MPs push for new gig economy laws

A group of cross-party MPs are seeking to to introduce new rules for the gig economy aimed at giving Uber drivers, [...]

20 November 2017
Shares
26
Views
489
London living wage to break through £10 per hour for first time

London living wage to break through £10 per hour for first time

Thousands of Londoners will enjoy a pay rise today with the London living wage to rise above £10 per hour for [...]

6 November 2017
Shares
43
Views
737
DEBATE: Should the government compel firms to pay the London Living Wage?

DEBATE: Should the government compel firms to pay the London Living Wage?

Should the government tackle poverty by compelling firms in the capital to pay the London Living Wage? [...]

12 October 2017
Shares
43
Views
401
Convenience store job losses number 20,000 amid rising labour costs

Convenience store job losses number 20,000 amid rising labour costs

Job losses in the convenience store sector numbered 20,000 last year, despite an increase in sales and investment [...]

6 September 2017
Shares
11
Views
170
Planned National Living Wage surges defy economic reality

Planned National Living Wage surges defy economic reality

They would say that wouldn’t they? [...]

8 August 2017
Shares
13
Views
709
Retailers blame cost squeeze for job cuts

Retailers blame cost squeeze for job cuts

Beleaguered retailers slashed an estimated 45,000 jobs in the second quarter on the back of costs associated [...]

27 July 2017
Shares
4
Views
442
No to hard Brexit, yes to Heathrow: Here's what the DUP want

No to hard Brexit, yes to Heathrow: Here's what the DUP want

Prime minister Theresa May is heading to Buckingham Palace to seek permission from the Queen to form a new government. [...]

9 June 2017
Shares
76
Views
3,634

Content tagged with "National Living Wage"