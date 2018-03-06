Sainsbury's today announced that it is raising its basic pay to £9.20 an hour, ahead of the government's increase [...]
A Cardiff call centre of supermarket giant Tesco has finally closed, wiping 1,100 jobs off the company's books. [...]
A long-awaited pay rise for UK workers is finally here, according to a Bank of England survey of businesses. [...]
Retail administrations jumped last year as firms came under intense cost pressures from the national living wage, [...]
Higher minimum wage levels could tempt British employers to automate more jobs, risking a rise in unemployment, [...]
The government has named and shamed 260 companies for failing to pay their employees the minimum wage - including Primark [...]
British businesses waited with bated breath for the chancellor to serve them another blow in his Budget speech [...]
The "big disappointment" from yesterday's Budget was a failure to shake up green belt restrictions, according [...]
A group of cross-party MPs are seeking to to introduce new rules for the gig economy aimed at giving Uber drivers, [...]
Thousands of Londoners will enjoy a pay rise today with the London living wage to rise above £10 per hour for [...]
Should the government tackle poverty by compelling firms in the capital to pay the London Living Wage? [...]
Job losses in the convenience store sector numbered 20,000 last year, despite an increase in sales and investment [...]
They would say that wouldn’t they? [...]
Beleaguered retailers slashed an estimated 45,000 jobs in the second quarter on the back of costs associated [...]
Prime minister Theresa May is heading to Buckingham Palace to seek permission from the Queen to form a new government. [...]
