Carillion sacked Morgan Stanley after refusing doomed cash call advice

Carillion's top execs sacked Morgan Stanley last summer after refusing to believe advice that a rights issue would [...]

1 March 2018
Pious attacks on the finance sector are socially destructive

Attacks on the financial sector are commonplace. [...]

28 February 2018
Corbyn slammed for dubbing City "pernicious and undemocratic"

Jeremy Corbyn has been slammed by City chiefs for attacking the “pernicious and undemocratic” influence of [...]

20 February 2018
MPs are getting forensic with Carillion bosses after contradictions

MPs have demanded the release of a "significant" number of Carillion's internal documents including company minutes [...]

15 February 2018
Adviser reveals Labour is planning for run on pound, capital flight

An adviser to John McDonnell has admitted Labour is planning for a run on the pound and capital flight should [...]

6 February 2018
These City firms have made the most accurate forecasts since 2015

Economic forecasting is a tricky business and politicians are currently locked in battle over the latest official [...]

5 February 2018
Easyjet expected to soar ahead following Air Berlin acquisition

Easyjet is set to make immediate gains from its recent acquisition of Air Berlin as new CEO Johan Lundgren prepares [...]

21 January 2018
Morgan Stanley saved from trading revenue toils by wealth management

Morgan Stanley today announced higher profits than expected even as its investment bank and wealth management [...]

18 January 2018
Goldman leads $38m funding round into Visible Alpha to help battle Mifid II

A startup which aims to help analysts and fund managers cope with dreaded regulatory changes has grabbed $38m (£27m) of [...]

18 January 2018
Goldman Sachs and Citi to lead Saudi Aramco float say reports

Goldman Sachs and Citi are among the US investment banking giants vying for lead roles in the initial public offering [...]

8 January 2018
Morgan Stanley steals crown after working on the highest value of UK deals

Morgan Stanley won the UK title for advising on the biggest share of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announced [...]

3 January 2018
Ignore the forecasts. No-one really knows what 2018 holds for markets

How will markets and the global economy perform in 2018? If you’ve not yet been confronted with a barrage of [...]

21 December 2017
Corbyn doesn’t want to replicate the City – he wants to destroy it

London is unique as a global centre. [...]

14 December 2017
Exclusive: Labour to meet Morgan Stanley after Corbyn's "threat" tweet

Labour is seeking an audience with banking giant Morgan Stanley less than a fortnight after leader Jeremy Corbyn [...]

13 December 2017
The Labour danger: Pricing in the possibility of a Corbyn-led government

It has been 18 months filled with political surprises, and at a time when nothing seems to be off the cards, the [...]

12 December 2017
