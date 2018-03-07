Mergers and acquisitions

Takeover decisions should not be subject to political caprice

Takeover decisions should not be subject to political caprice

Humankind has yet to come up with a fairer or more effective system for distributing resources than a marketplace [...]

7 March 2018
Views
198
Foreign M&A interest in UK dies down after post-Brexit hype

Foreign M&A interest in UK dies down after post-Brexit hype

Interest in UK companies from foreign buyers died down last year from its post-Brexit surge, while the UK boosted [...]

6 March 2018
Shares
4
Views
996
Private equity could soon see its tech M&A bubble burst, warns report

Private equity could soon see its tech M&A bubble burst, warns report

A flurry of technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are set to happen before 2020, a new report predicts. [...]

5 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
859
Comcast swoops in on Sky: Here's how six City analysts reacted

Comcast swoops in on Sky: Here's how six City analysts reacted

Has Rupert Murdoch just been gazumped? US cable TV giant Comcast swooped in this morning with a £22.1bn takeover [...]

27 February 2018
Views
248
Berwin Leighton Paisner and Bryan Cave to merge creating $900m business

Berwin Leighton Paisner and Bryan Cave to merge creating $900m business

City law firm Berwin Leighton Paisner is to merge with US peer Bryan Cave, creating a firm with combined revenues [...]

26 February 2018
Shares
10
Views
2,056
Broadcom has made a new bid for Qualcomm after NXP offer

Broadcom has made a new bid for Qualcomm after NXP offer

Broadcom has adjusted its bid for Qualcomm after the latter upped its own offer for NXP. [...]

21 February 2018
Views
81
Should shareholders shudder as Rio Tinto mentions M&A?

Should shareholders shudder as Rio Tinto mentions M&A?

During the last mining boom, chief executives of virtually all of the major resource stocks listed in the UK blew [...]

20 February 2018
Views
486
This company's shares are soaring after nabbing Goldman Sachs as broker

This company's shares are soaring after nabbing Goldman Sachs as broker

The weight of investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is a force to be reckoned with, and Learning Technologies [...]

16 February 2018
Views
537
Aurelius has managed to halve the price it's paying for Connect Books

Aurelius has managed to halve the price it's paying for Connect Books

Fancy yourself as a good barterer? Chances are you're not as good as Aurelius, which has just managed to complete [...]

15 February 2018
Views
374
Global M&A activity to jump 10 per cent in first half of year

Global M&A activity to jump 10 per cent in first half of year

The number of global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will grow by 10 per cent in the first half of the year [...]

15 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
293
This classic British sweets maker is going up for sale

This classic British sweets maker is going up for sale

Classic sweeties such as Dip Dabs and Refreshers could come under new ownership as Blackstone lines up an auction [...]

14 February 2018
Shares
7
Views
911
This firm has just raised £400m to invest in financial services businesses

This firm has just raised £400m to invest in financial services businesses

Pollen Street Capital, the private equity firm which won shareholder approval to take over challenger bank Shawbrook last [...]

14 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
788
Forbes has bought UK tech publication The Memo

Forbes has bought UK tech publication The Memo

London-based media startup The Memo has been snapped up by Forbes to fuel European expansion. [...]

12 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
492
UK M&A dealmakers ramp up US acquisitions in second half of 2017

UK M&A dealmakers ramp up US acquisitions in second half of 2017

UK dealmakers upped the number of US acquisitions in the second half of last year - rising more than a fifth, [...]

12 February 2018
Shares
34
Views
298
Tech giants in healthcare are driving a 'perfect storm' of healthtech deals

Tech giants in healthcare are driving a 'perfect storm' of healthtech deals

 A "perfect storm" of tech giants, rapidly evolving technology and societal changes are driving intense innovation [...]

8 February 2018
Shares
12
Views
327

Content tagged with "Mergers and acquisitions"