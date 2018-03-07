Humankind has yet to come up with a fairer or more effective system for distributing resources than a marketplace [...]
Interest in UK companies from foreign buyers died down last year from its post-Brexit surge, while the UK boosted [...]
A flurry of technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are set to happen before 2020, a new report predicts. [...]
Has Rupert Murdoch just been gazumped? US cable TV giant Comcast swooped in this morning with a £22.1bn takeover [...]
City law firm Berwin Leighton Paisner is to merge with US peer Bryan Cave, creating a firm with combined revenues [...]
Broadcom has adjusted its bid for Qualcomm after the latter upped its own offer for NXP. [...]
During the last mining boom, chief executives of virtually all of the major resource stocks listed in the UK blew [...]
The weight of investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is a force to be reckoned with, and Learning Technologies [...]
Fancy yourself as a good barterer? Chances are you're not as good as Aurelius, which has just managed to complete [...]
The number of global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will grow by 10 per cent in the first half of the year [...]
Classic sweeties such as Dip Dabs and Refreshers could come under new ownership as Blackstone lines up an auction [...]
Pollen Street Capital, the private equity firm which won shareholder approval to take over challenger bank Shawbrook last [...]
London-based media startup The Memo has been snapped up by Forbes to fuel European expansion. [...]
UK dealmakers upped the number of US acquisitions in the second half of last year - rising more than a fifth, [...]
A "perfect storm" of tech giants, rapidly evolving technology and societal changes are driving intense innovation [...]
