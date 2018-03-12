Manufacturing sector

Manufacturing provides sweetness but services output sours

The buoyant global economy continued to boost output from the British manufacturing sector in February, in spite [...]

12 March 2018
Ford Fiesta sales were four times higher than VW's Golf in February

The Ford Fiesta trumped Vollswagen's Golf as the UK's best-selling model in February, with registrations four [...]

7 March 2018
Manufacturing "sweet spot" fading with growth at eight-month low

The recent boom in the manufacturing sector showed further signs of fading today as a closely followed survey [...]

1 March 2018
Profit rise leaves wary British services sector on "firm footing"

The UK’s dominant services sector has started the year on a “firm footing” as profits growth accelerated [...]

26 February 2018
Commodity outlook in the Year of the Dog

We are now in the Chinese Year of the Dog. With China being the main driver of commodity markets – and Britain’s [...]

23 February 2018
UK economic growth revised down at end of 2017

The UK economy grew at a slower pace than previously thought at the end of 2017, as production industries dragged [...]

22 February 2018
Manufacturing growth slows further with prospects dimming

Growth in output from British manufacturers slowed slightly in February, in a further sign that the boost to the [...]

20 February 2018
UK GDP growth to accelerate on back of stronger services sector

Stronger order books for services sector companies will drive an acceleration in the UK economy, according to [...]

12 February 2018
British manufacturing output continues to grow to new post-crisis high

British manufacturing growth held steady at the end of last year to continue its rise to its highest output since [...]

9 February 2018
British manufacturing growth slows as cost pressures start to tell

British manufacturing output slowed at the start of the year as inflationary cost pressures accelerated, according [...]

1 February 2018
Manufacturing growth slowed in January

The pound fell off highs this morning after closely-watched figures showed activity in the manufacturing sector [...]

1 February 2018
Manufacturing output rises again as firms work flat out

Manufacturing output bounced back from a dip in the last quarter, according to a closely followed survey. [...]

23 January 2018
Services firms' profits bounced back after a weak start to 2017

British services firms breathed a sigh of relief in the third quarter of last year as profitability lifted off [...]

11 January 2018
DEBATE: Does the UK manufacturing boom prove the Brexit doomsayers wrong?

Does the continued boom in UK manufacturing prove the Brexit doomsayers wrong? [...]

11 January 2018
British manufacturing records strongest output since 2008

The British manufacturing sector produced its highest output since before the financial crisis struck at the end [...]

10 January 2018
