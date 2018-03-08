It's been 124 years since Liverpool beat Newton Heath 2-0 in a ‘Football League Test Match’ played at the [...]
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson bemoaned a “Groundhog Day moment” as his side suffered late heartbreak for [...]
Bob Paisley. Joe Fagan. Rafa Benitez. [...]
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku believes he is worthy of far greater respect for an enduring goalscoring [...]
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte slated his players for surrendering a lead at top-four rivals Manchester United and [...]
There is nothing like a good bit of needle between two managers to set the scene for a Super Sunday, and that’s [...]
Such was the hype surrounding big tech’s supposed interest in acquiring live Premier League broadcast rights [...]
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho shrugged off a lack of attacking intent and declared himself satisfied after [...]
When Paul Pogba left Manchester United in 2012 it was in large part down to Sir Alex Ferguson’s hesitation to [...]
Manchester United could earn an additional £26.2m per year by rebranding Old Trafford, according to a study on [...]
The Champions League resumes this week with more English clubs in the knockout stages than ever before. [...]
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho that he faces a fight to [...]
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho blasted his team’s defending after their grip on a top-four place in [...]
It's a north London derby with a difference on Saturday, as Tottenham face Arsenal for the first time at the [...]
Manchester United’s new signing Alexis Sanchez has broken records for shirt sales, the club’s executive vice-chairman [...]
Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has thanked West Ham for giving him a chance to resurrect his career [...]
If the Premier League’s record January transfer expenditure of £430m raised eyebrows when the window closed [...]
With the direction of the title all but decided, there’s only one race in town – the scrap for the top four. [...]
Alexis Sanchez has moved to Manchester United on a reported salary of £350,000 per week, rising to £450,000 [...]
Livid Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho lambasted his players for conceding the joint-third fastest goal in [...]
Manchester United may trail title rivals Manchester City in the Premier League, but at least in China they continue [...]
Liverpool boosted their hopes of a top-four finish and a place in next season’s Champions League after deepening [...]
The Class of 92 group of former Manchester United players has been given the green light for a new university [...]
Former England captain David Beckham has promised that his Major League Soccer team will be the country’s best [...]
Arsenal are poised to complete the club-record £60m signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang [...]
Former England captain David Beckham is expected to launch his long-awaited Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise [...]
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists he has laid the foundations for a trophy-laden period in the club’s [...]
While the annual debate of whether the ‘FA Cup is losing its magic’ is fast becoming one of the cup’s firm [...]
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte insists Alexis Sanchez’s departure from Arsenal does not give his side an advantage [...]
Even for the world’s richest club, the sheer scale of the sums involved in Manchester United’s signing of [...]
