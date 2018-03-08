Manchester United

Betting: Spoils to be shared as Man United host Liverpool

Betting: Spoils to be shared as Man United host Liverpool

It's been 124 years since Liverpool beat Newton Heath 2-0 in a ‘Football League Test Match’ played at the [...]

8 March 2018
Views
276
Groundhog Day for Palace as precious points slip away

Groundhog Day for Palace as precious points slip away

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson bemoaned a “Groundhog Day moment” as his side suffered late heartbreak for [...]

5 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
100
Benitez hoping to give his former side some Magpie misery

Benitez hoping to give his former side some Magpie misery

Bob Paisley. Joe Fagan. Rafa Benitez. [...]

1 March 2018
Views
106
Lukaku demands more respect for his goalscoring record

Lukaku demands more respect for his goalscoring record

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku believes he is worthy of far greater respect for an enduring goalscoring [...]

26 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
536
Conte slams Chelsea players for allowing United comeback

Conte slams Chelsea players for allowing United comeback

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte slated his players for surrendering a lead at top-four rivals Manchester United and [...]

25 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
2,242
Betting: Dave's saves to give Mourinho bragging rights over Chelsea

Betting: Dave's saves to give Mourinho bragging rights over Chelsea

There is nothing like a good bit of needle between two managers to set the scene for a Super Sunday, and that’s [...]

23 February 2018
Views
102
Man United's new channel launch highlights YouTube's football influence

Man United's new channel launch highlights YouTube's football influence

Such was the hype surrounding big tech’s supposed interest in acquiring live Premier League broadcast rights [...]

22 February 2018
Views
427
De Gea rescues United with stunning save in Sevilla draw

De Gea rescues United with stunning save in Sevilla draw

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho shrugged off a lack of attacking intent and declared himself satisfied after [...]

21 February 2018
Views
108
Trevor Steven: Paul Pogba has failed to be United's De Bruyne

Trevor Steven: Paul Pogba has failed to be United's De Bruyne

When Paul Pogba left Manchester United in 2012 it was in large part down to Sir Alex Ferguson’s hesitation to [...]

20 February 2018
Views
478
Man Utd top Premier League stadium naming rights league

Man Utd top Premier League stadium naming rights league

Manchester United could earn an additional £26.2m per year by rebranding Old Trafford, according to a study on [...]

13 February 2018
Shares
46
Views
1,006
Champions League: Are English clubs on the cusp of a European renaissance?

Champions League: Are English clubs on the cusp of a European renaissance?

The Champions League resumes this week with more English clubs in the knockout stages than ever before. [...]

12 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
187
Klopp issues top-two warning to Mourinho and United

Klopp issues top-two warning to Mourinho and United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho that he faces a fight to [...]

11 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
2,284
Mourinho blasts United after shock Newcastle defeat

Mourinho blasts United after shock Newcastle defeat

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho blasted his team’s defending after their grip on a top-four place in [...]

11 February 2018
Views
1,028
Betting: Spurs to make (temporary) home advantage count against Arsenal

Betting: Spurs to make (temporary) home advantage count against Arsenal

It's a north London derby with a difference on Saturday, as Tottenham face Arsenal for the first time at the [...]

9 February 2018
Views
241
Alexis Sanchez breaks shirt sales records following United switch

Alexis Sanchez breaks shirt sales records following United switch

Manchester United’s new signing Alexis Sanchez has broken records for shirt sales, the club’s executive vice-chairman [...]

8 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
1,788
Fan-fighting Patrice Evra grateful for West Ham chance

Fan-fighting Patrice Evra grateful for West Ham chance

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has thanked West Ham for giving him a chance to resurrect his career [...]

7 February 2018
Views
692
What Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tells us about the 2018 transfer window

What Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tells us about the 2018 transfer window

If the Premier League’s record January transfer expenditure of £430m raised eyebrows when the window closed [...]

4 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
1,968
Betting: Expect goals at Anfield as top four race hots up

Betting: Expect goals at Anfield as top four race hots up

With the direction of the title all but decided, there’s only one race in town – the scrap for the top four. [...]

1 February 2018
Views
165
Your reaction to Sanchez’s pay reveals your attitude to capitalism

Your reaction to Sanchez’s pay reveals your attitude to capitalism

Alexis Sanchez has moved to Manchester United on a reported salary of £350,000 per week, rising to £450,000 [...]

1 February 2018
Shares
43
Views
1,861
Mourinho exasperated after Eriksen's 11-second opener

Mourinho exasperated after Eriksen's 11-second opener

Livid Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho lambasted his players for conceding the joint-third fastest goal in [...]

31 January 2018
Views
315
Man Utd most popular club online in China as Martial tops Prem players

Man Utd most popular club online in China as Martial tops Prem players

Manchester United may trail title rivals Manchester City in the Premier League, but at least in China they continue [...]

31 January 2018
Shares
2
Views
1,437
Liverpool pile pressure on Tottenham in race for top four

Liverpool pile pressure on Tottenham in race for top four

Liverpool boosted their hopes of a top-four finish and a place in next season’s Champions League after deepening [...]

30 January 2018
Views
736
Class of '92 get green light for new sports business university

Class of '92 get green light for new sports business university

The Class of 92 group of former Manchester United players has been given the green light for a new university [...]

30 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
850
Beckham: My Miami franchise will be the best team in MLS

Beckham: My Miami franchise will be the best team in MLS

Former England captain David Beckham has promised that his Major League Soccer team will be the country’s best [...]

29 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
62
Arsenal close in on £60m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal close in on £60m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal are poised to complete the club-record £60m signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang [...]

29 January 2018
Shares
2
Views
762
Beckham set to launch his MLS franchise in Miami

Beckham set to launch his MLS franchise in Miami

Former England captain David Beckham is expected to launch his long-awaited Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise [...]

28 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
243
Mourinho signs new deal and predicts trophy-laden future

Mourinho signs new deal and predicts trophy-laden future

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists he has laid the foundations for a trophy-laden period in the club’s [...]

25 January 2018
Views
616
Betting: Yeovil to make it tricky for Man United in FA Cup clash

Betting: Yeovil to make it tricky for Man United in FA Cup clash

While the annual debate of whether the ‘FA Cup is losing its magic’ is fast becoming one of the cup’s firm [...]

25 January 2018
Views
146
Conte: Sanchez departure does not give Chelsea advantage

Conte: Sanchez departure does not give Chelsea advantage

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte insists Alexis Sanchez’s departure from Arsenal does not give his side an advantage [...]

23 January 2018
Shares
5
Views
1,678
Trevor Steven: Why Sanchez-Mkhitaryan swap suits everyone

Trevor Steven: Why Sanchez-Mkhitaryan swap suits everyone

Even for the world’s richest club, the sheer scale of the sums involved in Manchester United’s signing of [...]

23 January 2018
Views
396

Content tagged with "Manchester United"