Fitness and form could force Southgate to consider England wildcards

Saturday marks 100 days until England’s World Cup campaign gets underway against Tunisia in Volgograd. [...]

8 March 2018
Betting: Spoils to be shared as Man United host Liverpool

It's been 124 years since Liverpool beat Newton Heath 2-0 in a ‘Football League Test Match’ played at the [...]

8 March 2018
Guardiola blasts Manchester City's second-half complacency

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola blasted his side’s second-half complacency as English football’s top-flight [...]

7 March 2018
Conte hits out at television pundits over game-plan slur

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte hit back at television pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp, branding them “stupid”, [...]

4 March 2018
Under-fire Wenger calls for unity as City demolish Arsenal

Under-fire Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger pleaded for unity after enduring a torturous night as champions-elect Manchester [...]

1 March 2018
Betting: Manchester City to march closer to title against champions Chelsea

What a difference a year can make. [...]

1 March 2018
Wenger criticises error-ridden Arsenal after Wembley defeat

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admitted his team been architects of their own downfall against Manchester City, [...]

25 February 2018
Guardiola eyes more trophies after City claim Carabao Cup

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola urged his team to use the first trophy of his reign as a platform for further [...]

25 February 2018
Arsenal and City fans to be informed of VAR decisions on Wembley screens

Fans at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Arsenal this Sunday will be aware of the video [...]

23 February 2018
Betting: Dave's saves to give Mourinho bragging rights over Chelsea

There is nothing like a good bit of needle between two managers to set the scene for a Super Sunday, and that’s [...]

23 February 2018
Aguero avoids punishment over on-field altercation with fan

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has escaped punishment from the Football Association (FA) after an on-field [...]

20 February 2018
Wigan to investigate FA Cup pitch invasion as Manchester City seek answers

Manchester City are seeking an explanation from Wigan Athletic for the pitch invasion that occurred following [...]

20 February 2018
City's quadruple hopes up in smoke as Grigg starts party

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola cut a defiant figure after his side’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple [...]

19 February 2018
Puel accuses City of lack of respect over Mahrez pursuit

Leicester boss Claude Puel has slammed Manchester City for showing a lack of respect by making a bid to sign wantaway [...]

15 February 2018
Man City takeover frontman stole £5m from wife to buy Portsmouth

The man who fronted Sheikh Mansour’s takeover of Manchester City has been handed a five-year jail sentence for [...]

15 February 2018
Guardiola salivates at City's quadruple-winning potential

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola salivated at his side’s quadruple-winning potential after they trounced [...]

13 February 2018
Man Utd top Premier League stadium naming rights league

Manchester United could earn an additional £26.2m per year by rebranding Old Trafford, according to a study on [...]

13 February 2018
Pep doubts City's Champions League-winning potential

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has questioned whether his side are capable of winning this season’s Champions [...]

12 February 2018
Champions League: Are English clubs on the cusp of a European renaissance?

The Champions League resumes this week with more English clubs in the knockout stages than ever before. [...]

12 February 2018
What Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tells us about the 2018 transfer window

If the Premier League’s record January transfer expenditure of £430m raised eyebrows when the window closed [...]

4 February 2018
Mahrez misses training after collapse of City move

Wantaway Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez once again missed training yesterday as the fallout from his failed deadline [...]

1 February 2018
Betting: Expect goals at Anfield as top four race hots up

With the direction of the title all but decided, there’s only one race in town – the scrap for the top four. [...]

1 February 2018
Top-flight clubs spend record £150m on deadline day

Premier League clubs set a new record for money spent on the last day of the January transfer window as they scrambled [...]

1 February 2018
Man City go 15 points clear with win over West Brom

Premier League leaders Manchester City took full advantage of Manchester United’s defeat to pull 15 points clear [...]

1 February 2018
Man Utd most popular club online in China as Martial tops Prem players

Manchester United may trail title rivals Manchester City in the Premier League, but at least in China they continue [...]

31 January 2018
Man City move for Mahrez as clubs break spending records

Manchester City have been told they will need to make an extraordinary offer if they are to prise Riyad Mahrez [...]

30 January 2018
Trevor Steven: Players need protection and sin-bins are answer

Pep Guardiola’s complaint that players need more protection from referees may have stemmed from one specific [...]

30 January 2018
City clinch Laporte deal as Guardiola's defensive spending hits £280m

Manchester City have broken their club transfer record by signing French centre-back Aymeric Laporte for £57m [...]

30 January 2018
Premier League January spend set to hit record £300m

Premier League clubs are on course to set a new record for January spending, with two days of the winter window [...]

29 January 2018
Pep: Lack of referee protection makes quadruple impossible

Fuming Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists a lack of protection from referees for his players will make [...]

28 January 2018
