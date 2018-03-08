Saturday marks 100 days until England’s World Cup campaign gets underway against Tunisia in Volgograd. [...]
It's been 124 years since Liverpool beat Newton Heath 2-0 in a ‘Football League Test Match’ played at the [...]
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola blasted his side’s second-half complacency as English football’s top-flight [...]
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte hit back at television pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp, branding them “stupid”, [...]
Under-fire Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger pleaded for unity after enduring a torturous night as champions-elect Manchester [...]
What a difference a year can make. [...]
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admitted his team been architects of their own downfall against Manchester City, [...]
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola urged his team to use the first trophy of his reign as a platform for further [...]
Fans at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Arsenal this Sunday will be aware of the video [...]
There is nothing like a good bit of needle between two managers to set the scene for a Super Sunday, and that’s [...]
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has escaped punishment from the Football Association (FA) after an on-field [...]
Manchester City are seeking an explanation from Wigan Athletic for the pitch invasion that occurred following [...]
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola cut a defiant figure after his side’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple [...]
Leicester boss Claude Puel has slammed Manchester City for showing a lack of respect by making a bid to sign wantaway [...]
The man who fronted Sheikh Mansour’s takeover of Manchester City has been handed a five-year jail sentence for [...]
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola salivated at his side’s quadruple-winning potential after they trounced [...]
Manchester United could earn an additional £26.2m per year by rebranding Old Trafford, according to a study on [...]
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has questioned whether his side are capable of winning this season’s Champions [...]
The Champions League resumes this week with more English clubs in the knockout stages than ever before. [...]
If the Premier League’s record January transfer expenditure of £430m raised eyebrows when the window closed [...]
Wantaway Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez once again missed training yesterday as the fallout from his failed deadline [...]
With the direction of the title all but decided, there’s only one race in town – the scrap for the top four. [...]
Premier League clubs set a new record for money spent on the last day of the January transfer window as they scrambled [...]
Premier League leaders Manchester City took full advantage of Manchester United’s defeat to pull 15 points clear [...]
Manchester United may trail title rivals Manchester City in the Premier League, but at least in China they continue [...]
Manchester City have been told they will need to make an extraordinary offer if they are to prise Riyad Mahrez [...]
Pep Guardiola’s complaint that players need more protection from referees may have stemmed from one specific [...]
Manchester City have broken their club transfer record by signing French centre-back Aymeric Laporte for £57m [...]
Premier League clubs are on course to set a new record for January spending, with two days of the winter window [...]
Fuming Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists a lack of protection from referees for his players will make [...]
Content tagged with "Manchester City"