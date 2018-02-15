London's transport regulator has promised to get tough on Uber and other ride-hailing companies, admitting that [...]
Taxi hire app Mytaxi is launching an initiative to ensure London cab drivers are equipped to help in emergency [...]
An innovative new way to travel that’s part bus, part taxi, is launching in London to help commuters get to [...]
Transport for London is facing mounting pressure to take action against a new Uber-style startup which has been [...]
Uber's ride-hailing dominance in London is about to be challenged with confirmation of the arrival of two new [...]
Black Cab drivers are gearing up for a fresh fight with Transport for London over Uber's operations in London. [...]
Transport for London (TfL) today launched an £18m scheme to ensure the drivers of electric cars in the capital [...]
Cab drivers are set to demonstrate in the City again this afternoon, in protest against plans to cut their access [...]
London black cab drivers have brought the roads around Westminster to a standstill with a demonstration against [...]
London's black cab drivers have once again brought Bank junction to a standstill, in a demonstration against plans [...]
Leaders in the City are calling on the Mayor of London to ban diesel mincabs in the capital in a bid to reduce [...]
London's black cab drivers will hold a protest in Westminster on Tuesday as they call on the government to battle [...]
The Mayor of London has the power to make Uber pay more taxes and the city's iconic black cab drivers should [...]
Cab drivers are considering whether to launch a legal challenge over the mandatory introduction of card payments [...]
Uber has accused the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan of discriminating against its drivers and favouring black cabs [...]
The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has put his backing behind the capital's famous black cabs as they face competition [...]
The GMB union has launched legal action against London private car hire company Addison Lee over the dismissal [...]
Over 100 Addison Lee drivers are set to gridlock Mayfair’s Berkeley Square tomorrow during a major protest over [...]
When one bidder at the Conservative party's Black and White Gala shelled out £35,000 for a day on the campaign [...]
One of the features beloved by Uber users is being able to share a fare with a mate at the tap of a phone, but [...]
The long-running battle between Uber and black cabs may be drawing to a civilised conclusion, and we can thank [...]
London's black cab drivers want to offer superfast WiFi to passengers travelling across the capital and have [...]
On-demand black cab app Gett is buying up a long-established black cab fleet, upping its stake in the battle [...]
A new app that allows customers use chip and pin, contactless and Apple Pay when taking a black cab has launched. [...]
A black cab protest scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed out of respect for the attacks in Brussels. [...]
Anyone searching for journey information on Google will now be offered fares in one of London's black cabs in [...]
We saw what London would look like if all the skyscrapers being considered got built. A Shoreditch development [...]
The idea of perfect market competition has exercised the minds of economists for centuries. In theory it would [...]
London's black cabs have rebuffed private car hire app Uber’s offer of 12 months of commission-free bookings, [...]
Famous the world over, London’s black cabs are an iconic part of our city’s transport infrastructure. That’s [...]
