TfL plans harsher rules for Uber

London's transport regulator has promised to get tough on Uber and other ride-hailing companies, admitting that [...]

15 February 2018
Taxi drivers to receive training to help deal with emergencies in London

Taxi hire app Mytaxi is launching an initiative to ensure London cab drivers are equipped to help in emergency [...]

14 November 2017
London’s newest way to travel is a taxi-bus hybrid from Gett and Citymapper

An innovative new way to travel that’s part bus, part taxi, is launching in London to help commuters get to [...]

21 September 2017
London transport regulator under fire over legality of Uber rival Taxify

Transport for London is facing mounting pressure to take action against a new Uber-style startup which has been [...]

6 September 2017
Uber's facing a fresh challenge in London with two new rivals pulling up

Uber's ride-hailing dominance in London is about to be challenged with confirmation of the arrival of two new [...]

4 September 2017
Black cab drivers are readying a fresh fight over Uber's licence in London

Black Cab drivers are gearing up for a fresh fight with Transport for London over Uber's operations in London. [...]

28 April 2017
Soon you'll never be far from an electric car charging point in London

Transport for London (TfL) today launched an £18m scheme to ensure the drivers of electric cars in the capital [...]

26 April 2017
Another blink-and-you'll-miss-it taxi demo will take place at Bank today

Cab drivers are set to demonstrate in the City again this afternoon, in protest against plans to cut their access [...]

19 January 2017
Black cab drivers bring roads around Westminster to a standstill with demo

London black cab drivers have brought the roads around Westminster to a standstill with a demonstration against [...]

18 January 2017
Black cab drivers bring Bank junction to a standstill again

London's black cab drivers have once again brought Bank junction to a standstill, in a demonstration against plans [...]

16 January 2017
The Square Mile wants a ban on all diesel minicabs by 2020

Leaders in the City are calling on the Mayor of London to ban diesel mincabs in the capital in a bid to reduce [...]

4 January 2017
Black cab drivers are holding a fresh protest in London

London's black cab drivers will hold a protest in Westminster on Tuesday as they call on the government to battle [...]

7 November 2016
Tax Uber more and cut black cab fares, think tank tells London mayor

The Mayor of London has the power to make Uber pay more taxes and the city's iconic black cab drivers should [...]

13 October 2016
London's black cab drivers consider legal challenge against accepting cards

Cab drivers are considering whether to launch a legal challenge over the mandatory introduction of card payments [...]

18 September 2016
Uber accuses Sadiq Khan of favouring London's black cabs

Uber has accused the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan of discriminating against its drivers and favouring black cabs [...]

13 September 2016
London mayor pledges new support for black cab industry in Uber fight

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has put his backing behind the capital's famous black cabs as they face competition [...]

13 September 2016
GMB union goes to war with Addison Lee over driver dismissals

The GMB union has launched legal action against London private car hire company Addison Lee over the dismissal [...]

25 August 2016
Addison Lee drivers to gridlock Mayfair on Tuesday

Over 100 Addison Lee drivers are set to gridlock Mayfair’s Berkeley Square tomorrow during a major protest over [...]

22 May 2016
People keep trying to catch Zac Goldsmith's bus driver out

When one bidder at the Conservative party's Black and White Gala shelled out £35,000 for a day on the campaign [...]

19 April 2016
Now you can split London black cab fares with friends (just like Uber)

One of the features beloved by Uber users is being able to share a fare with a mate at the tap of a phone, but [...]

11 April 2016
Competition works as cabbies up their game

The long-running battle between Uber and black cabs may be drawing to a civilised conclusion, and we can thank [...]

6 April 2016
This is black cab drivers' big plan to save the London taxi industry

London's black cab drivers want to offer superfast WiFi to passengers travelling across the capital and have [...]

4 April 2016
Gett is buying black cab firm Radio Taxis

On-demand black cab app Gett is buying up a long-established black cab fleet, upping its stake in the battle [...]

30 March 2016
App allows black cabs to accept contactless and Apple Pay

A new app that allows customers use chip and pin, contactless and Apple Pay when taking a black cab has launched. [...]

23 March 2016
Black cab protest rescheduled due to Brussels attack

A black cab protest scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed out of respect for the attacks in Brussels. [...]

22 March 2016
Google Maps adds black cab and other ride-sharing options

Anyone searching for journey information on Google will now be offered fares in one of London's black cabs in [...]

15 March 2016
Here's what got us talking this week

We saw what London would look like if all the skyscrapers being considered got built. A Shoreditch development [...]

12 February 2016
Competition is never perfect, but it works

The idea of perfect market competition has exercised the minds of economists for centuries. In theory it would [...]

12 February 2016
City cabbies not ’app-y over Uber's fee-free booking offer

London's black cabs have rebuffed private car hire app Uber’s offer of 12 months of commission-free book­ings, [...]

11 February 2016
Black cabs and Uber can co-exist in London

Famous the world over, London’s black cabs are an iconic part of our city’s transport infrastructure. That’s [...]

10 February 2016
