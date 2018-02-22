London airport expansion

While Heathrow racked up rising profits and revenue along with its fastest growth rate in five years, the airport's [...]
While the discussions over Heathrow's third runway continue ahead of a vote by MPs in the summer, London Stansted [...]
The outspoken boss of British Airways owner IAG, Willie Walsh, said today his confidence that Heathrow would [...]
The boss of British Airways owner IAG is among airline representatives to voice their thoughts – and concerns [...]
Heathrow brought in 5.8m passengers in January, marking a fresh high for the airport and its 15th consecutive [...]
Work has gotten underway on a £600m revamp of London Stansted, which will include a £130m arrivals building, [...]
Heathrow has hit back at claims it "vetoed" a rival expansion plan for the airport, after transport secretary [...]
The boss of British Airways owner IAG has today called for Heathrow's "monopoly" to be broken up so its terminals [...]
Transport for London (TfL) has raised concerns over the impact Heathrow expansion will have on the capital’s [...]
Gatwick is investigating the potential of using its emergency runway to boost capacity, as it waits in the wings [...]
London Heathrow has said Gatwick is not the automatic next choice for airport expansion in the UK – adding [...]
Heathrow Airport has revealed its latest plans for expansion after pledging to trim £2.5bn off costs, including [...]
A key milestone looms for Heathrow this week, as the airport launches a consultation with fleshed-out revamped [...]
The boss of London Stansted said today the airport was planning a concerted long-haul charge after notching up [...]
Heathrow said today a record 78m passengers travelled through the airport last year, marking a 3.1 per cent rise [...]
