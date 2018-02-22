London airport expansion

Heathrow boss warns European rivals risk overtaking the London airport

While Heathrow racked up rising profits and revenue along with its fastest growth rate in five years, the airport's [...]

22 February 2018
Here's how Stansted plans to bring in millions more passengers each year

While the discussions over Heathrow's third runway continue ahead of a vote by MPs in the summer, London Stansted [...]

22 February 2018
Willie Walsh has "zero" confidence that Heathrow expansion will be on time

The outspoken boss of British Airways owner IAG, Willie Walsh, said today his confidence that Heathrow would [...]

20 February 2018
IAG boss Willie Walsh to face MPs for questions on Heathrow expansion plans

The boss of British Airways owner IAG is among airline representatives to voice their thoughts – and concerns [...]

18 February 2018
Heathrow racks up record January after boost from domestic flights

Heathrow brought in 5.8m passengers in January, marking a fresh high for the airport and its 15th consecutive [...]

12 February 2018
London Stansted £600m upgrade work begins as it flies to record January

Work has gotten underway on a £600m revamp of London Stansted, which will include a £130m arrivals building, [...]

12 February 2018
Heathrow hits back at rival's claim it "vetoed" cheaper expansion proposal

Heathrow has hit back at claims it "vetoed" a rival expansion plan for the airport, after transport secretary [...]

8 February 2018
IAG calls for independent firms to run Heathrow terminals to up competition

The boss of British Airways owner IAG has today called for Heathrow's "monopoly" to be broken up so its terminals [...]

5 February 2018
TfL sounds alarm over public transport crowding from Heathrow expansion

Transport for London (TfL) has raised concerns over the impact Heathrow expansion will have on the capital’s [...]

29 January 2018
Gatwick Airport could use emergency runway to boost capacity

Gatwick is investigating the potential of using its emergency runway to boost capacity, as it waits in the wings [...]

22 January 2018
Heathrow says Gatwick shouldn't automatically be next in line for expansion

London Heathrow has said Gatwick is not the automatic next choice for airport expansion in the UK – adding [...]

20 January 2018
Heathrow launches expansion consultation on cost-cutting runway plans

Heathrow Airport has revealed its latest plans for expansion after pledging to trim £2.5bn off costs, including [...]

17 January 2018
Heathrow hails expansion progress as critics warn of 'insurmountable flaws'

A key milestone looms for Heathrow this week, as the airport launches a consultation with fleshed-out revamped [...]

15 January 2018
London Stansted is plotting a serious long-haul charge after a record year

The boss of London Stansted said today the airport was planning a concerted long-haul charge after notching up [...]

11 January 2018
Heathrow hits new record of 78m passengers despite capacity crunch

Heathrow said today a record 78m passengers travelled through the airport last year, marking a 3.1 per cent rise [...]

11 January 2018
