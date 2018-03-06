Liverpool FC

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp declared himself satisfied after his side cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals [...]
Liverpool enjoyed a £60m swing into the black due to an increase in capacity at Anfield and the advent of increasingly [...]
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp savoured the perfect performance as his side all but secured their place in the Champions [...]
Manchester United could earn an additional £26.2m per year by rebranding Old Trafford, according to a study on [...]
The Champions League resumes this week with more English clubs in the knockout stages than ever before. [...]
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho that he faces a fight to [...]
Tottenham striker Harry Kane has denied Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk’s allegation that he dived to win [...]
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino branded Liverpool lucky to escape with a draw despite his own team needing [...]
If the Premier League’s record January transfer expenditure of £430m raised eyebrows when the window closed [...]
Liverpool boosted their hopes of a top-four finish and a place in next season’s Champions League after deepening [...]
West Ham have been named the 17th richest club in the world after their move to the London Stadium helped them [...]
Tottenham’s growing financial strength has seen them become the 11th richest club in the world, according to [...]
Chelsea have held on to their place in the top 10 of the world’s richest clubs, according to the latest edition [...]
Arsenal have overtaken Paris Saint-Germain as the sixth richest club in the world, according to the latest edition [...]
Manchester United have retained their billing as the world’s richest club after they pipped European champions [...]
Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal insisted his side’s stoic defensive performance made Liverpool resemble a Formula [...]
If Bob Geldof is right that “mankind at its most desperate is often at its best” then Swansea supporters can [...]
Liverpool’s thrilling win over Manchester City on Sunday was more than just a mighty performance. In becoming [...]
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted it was imperative for his side to make a statement of intent following [...]
Liverpool's sponsorship deal with Tibet Water Resources will be the subject of a protest before their Premier [...]
Barcelona’s newest signing Philippe Coutinho has completed his £142m transfer from Liverpool but may to have [...]
In winning last season's FA Cup, Arsenal basked in the glory that only comes with winning silverware, their players [...]
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Manchester United are finding it difficult to compete in the transfer [...]
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has urged his team to make amends for one of the most painful defeats of his 21-year [...]
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp urged his team to reproduce their ruthless best on a more consistent basis after [...]
Runaway leaders Manchester City maintained their 11-point lead at the Premier League summit after chalking up [...]
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was warned his players not to get distracted after they were drawn against old foes [...]
Chelsea will play Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League after they were handed the toughest draw of [...]
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp raged at the decision of referee Craig Pawson to award Everton a penalty as the [...]
For the first time in history, there will be five teams from a single country in the last 16 of the Champions [...]
