Liverpool FC

Klopp revels in Reds reaching Champions League quarters

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp declared himself satisfied after his side cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals [...]

6 March 2018
126
Reds back into the black: Liverpool record £39m profit

Liverpool enjoyed a £60m swing into the black due to an increase in capacity at Anfield and the advent of increasingly [...]

1 March 2018
1,002
Klopp savours perfect Liverpool as Reds thrash Porto

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp savoured the perfect performance as his side all but secured their place in the Champions [...]

14 February 2018
109
Man Utd top Premier League stadium naming rights league

Manchester United could earn an additional £26.2m per year by rebranding Old Trafford, according to a study on [...]

13 February 2018
46
1,006
Champions League: Are English clubs on the cusp of a European renaissance?

The Champions League resumes this week with more English clubs in the knockout stages than ever before. [...]

12 February 2018
3
187
Klopp issues top-two warning to Mourinho and United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho that he faces a fight to [...]

11 February 2018
2
2,284
Harry Kane hits back at Van Dijk diving accusations

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has denied Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk’s allegation that he dived to win [...]

5 February 2018
5
901
Kane rescues draw for Spurs after frenzied finish at Anfield

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino branded Liverpool lucky to escape with a draw despite his own team needing [...]

4 February 2018
115
What Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tells us about the 2018 transfer window

If the Premier League’s record January transfer expenditure of £430m raised eyebrows when the window closed [...]

4 February 2018
2
1,968
Liverpool pile pressure on Tottenham in race for top four

Liverpool boosted their hopes of a top-four finish and a place in next season’s Champions League after deepening [...]

30 January 2018
736
Stadium move helps West Ham to climb football's rich list

West Ham have been named the 17th richest club in the world after their move to the London Stadium helped them [...]

23 January 2018
70
2,976
Tottenham on the rise in list of world's richest football clubs

Tottenham’s growing financial strength has seen them become the 11th richest club in the world, according to [...]

23 January 2018
86
6,386
Chelsea named the eighth richest club in world football

Chelsea have held on to their place in the top 10 of the world’s richest clubs, according to the latest edition [...]

23 January 2018
25
8,173
Arsenal climb rich list and overtake Paris Saint-Germain

Arsenal have overtaken Paris Saint-Germain as the sixth richest club in the world, according to the latest edition [...]

23 January 2018
16
4,386
Man Utd named world's richest club ahead of Real Madrid

Manchester United have retained their billing as the world’s richest club after they pipped European champions [...]

23 January 2018
210
29,791
Carvalhal: Liverpool resembled an F1 car in London traffic

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal insisted his side’s stoic defensive performance made Liverpool resemble a Formula [...]

22 January 2018
265
Swansea v Liverpool: Swans desperate for survival boost

If Bob Geldof is right that “mankind at its most desperate is often at its best” then Swansea supporters can [...]

21 January 2018
252
Trevor Steven: Liverpool have shown how to beat Man City

Liverpool’s thrilling win over Manchester City on Sunday was more than just a mighty performance. In becoming [...]

16 January 2018
1
863
Imperative to make post-Coutinho statement, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted it was imperative for his side to make a statement of intent following [...]

14 January 2018
1,240
Liverpool sponsorship set to be subject of protests ahead of City clash

Liverpool's sponsorship deal with Tibet Water Resources will be the subject of a protest before their Premier [...]

12 January 2018
1
852
Coutinho becomes second most expensive footballer ever

Barcelona’s newest signing Philippe Coutinho has completed his £142m transfer from Liverpool but may to have [...]

8 January 2018
2
485
FA Cup third round: How much is winning the famous trophy worth?

In winning last season's FA Cup, Arsenal basked in the glory that only comes with winning silverware, their players [...]

5 January 2018
3
3,399
Mourinho: United can't compete with "no limits" City and PSG on transfers

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Manchester United are finding it difficult to compete in the transfer [...]

30 December 2017
2,102
Wenger calls on Arsenal to heal wounds of Anfield thrashing

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has urged his team to make amends for one of the most painful defeats of his 21-year [...]

21 December 2017
3
230
Coutinho dazzles as Liverpool storm back into top four

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp urged his team to reproduce their ruthless best on a more consistent basis after [...]

17 December 2017
183
City thrash Swansea to stay 11 points clear at summit

Runaway leaders Manchester City maintained their 11-point lead at the Premier League summit after chalking up [...]

13 December 2017
74
Forget Barcelona tie and mend league form, Conte tells Blues

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was warned his players not to get distracted after they were drawn against old foes [...]

11 December 2017
901
Chelsea face Barcelona and Spurs get Juventus in last 16

Chelsea will play Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League after they were handed the toughest draw of [...]

11 December 2017
961
Klopp rages as Liverpool denied by Rooney penalty

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp raged at the decision of referee Craig Pawson to award Everton a penalty as the [...]

10 December 2017
414
Five English teams in Europe's last 16 - here's what could happen next

For the first time in history, there will be five teams from a single country in the last 16 of the Champions [...]

7 December 2017
1
332

